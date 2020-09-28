How the new top-10 teams fared in Week 4

3. (4) Colquitt County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Valdosta 24-10. Xavier Williams was 12-of-19 passing for 188 yards, and his 62-yard TD pass to Lemeke Brockington with 13 seconds left in the third quarter gave the Packers the lead for good. Williams also rushed for a team-leading 51 yards. Gamal Wallace’s 19-yard interception return with 7:55 left made it 24-10. Colquitt also scored on Antwan Daniels' return of a blocked punt in the first quarter. Next: Friday at Dothan, Ala. (0-4)

4. (6) Brookwood (3-0)

Last week: Beat Mill Creek 24-13. Brookwood took the lead for good on Dylan Lonergan’s 51-yard pass to Marquis Killebrew. Lonergan was 19-of-28 passing for 256 yards. Samuel Mbake and Denylon Morrissette each had seven receptions, and they totaled 134 yards. Next: Friday at North Paulding (1-2)

5. (8) Norcross (3-0)

Last week: Beat South Gwinnett 45-14. Norcross led 35-0 at halftime. Mason Kaplan was 10-of-15 passing for 169 yards and three touchdowns. Jahni Clarke rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Next: Friday vs. Dunwoody (0-0)

6. (9) North Cobb (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Etowah (0-3)

7. (10) Milton (2-0)

Last week: Beat Hapeville Charter 43-18. Devin Farrell was 17-of-22 passing for 187 yards and rushed for 80 yards. Jordan McDonald rushed for 85 yards and scored three touchdowns. Milton led 27-0 in the second quarter and later surrendered TD passes of 80 and 78 yards. Next: Friday vs. Cedar Grove (0-0)

8. (NR) Collins Hill (3-1)

Last week: Beat Rome 28-14. Richard Ransom’s interception and return to Rome’s 10-yard line set up the fourth-quarter touchdown that broke a 14-14 tie. Sam Horn was 24-of-35 passing for 208 yards and a touchdown. Travis Hunter had eight receptions for 104 yards. Next: Friday at Alpharetta (1-1)

9. (3) North Gwinnett (3-1)

Last week: Lost to Lovejoy 19-7. North Gwinnett lost to an unranked opponent for the first time since 2017 and to a team from a lower classification for the first time since 1999. The Bulldogs led 7-6 in the fourth quarter but gave up two touchdowns after turnovers inside its territory. It was North’s first home loss in 27 games. Next: Friday vs. Archer (0-3)

10. (7) Parkview (2-1)

Last week: Beat Loganville 42-0. Parkview led 42-0 at halftime. Cody Brown rushed for 127 yards on just five carries and scored on runs of 17, 44 and 54 yards. Tyler Curtis rushed for 97 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Kwesi Tillman had four tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. Marietta (1-2)

Out: No. 5 Mill Creek (1-1)

Class 6A

1. (1) Valdosta (2-1)

Last week: Lost to Colquitt County 24-10. Valdosta suffered two blocked punts, two interceptions and one lost fumble but remained in the game until Colquitt returned an interception for a touchdown and a 24-10 lead with 7:55 left. Amari Jones was 10-of-25 passing for 155 yards and one touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Thomas County Central (1-2)

2. (4) Buford (2-1)

Last week: Beat Clarke Central 47-0. Buford put up 452 total yards and held Clarke Central to negative rushing yards in the first half while building a 26-0 lead. Buford avenged its only 2019 loss. Next: Oct. 9 vs. Central Gwinnett (1-3)

3. (3) Westlake (2-0)

Last week: Beat Johns Creek 21-7. R.J. Johnson was 22-of-37 passing for 328 yards one touchdown. Dacari Collins had eight receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown. Leo Blackburn had six receptions for 98 yards. Next: Friday vs. Harrison (0-3)

4. (2) Lee County (2-1)

Last week: Lost to Lowndes 38-13. Caleb McDowell rushed for 125 yards and Preston Simmons ran for 82 as Lee County rushed for 242 yards but completed only two passes for 20 yards and threw an interception. Lee was hit with seven personal-foul penalties to Lowndes' none and had a 120-yard deficit in penalties. Next: Friday vs. Lithia Springs (0-3)

5. (NR) Lovejoy (4-0)

Last week: Beat North Gwinnett 19-7. Trailing 7-6 entering the fourth quarter, Lovejoy scored two touchdowns on drives of 40 and 18 yards after forcing turnovers. The first was Antonio Jones' 40-yard run on a reverse. The second was Jakiel Middlebrooks' 5-yard run on a drive kept alive when North Gwinnett roughed the place-kicker, who had missed a 34-yard field goal. Lovejoy ended North Gwinnett’s 27-game home winning streak. The victory was Lovejoy’s first over a ranked opponent since 2012 – also against North Gwinnett in the Class 6A quarterfinals. Next: Friday at Griffin (1-2)

6. (5) Dacula (0-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Mountain View (1-3)

7. (6) Richmond Hill (2-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Northside-Warner Robins (2-2)

8. (7) Allatoona (3-0)

Last week: Beat South Cobb 38-0. Allatoona led 35-0 at halftime. Dequori Garrett rushed for 63 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Jayden Ponder rushed for 74 yards and one touchdown on six carries. Fisher Paulsen and Levi Brown each blocked a punt. Next: Oct. 9 at Osborne (1-2)

9. (8) Douglas County (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at East Paulding (3-0)

10. (9) Carrollton (0-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Dalton (1-1)

Out: No. 10 Rome (1-2)

Class 5A

1. (1) Warner Robins (2-1)

Last week: Beat Northside-Warner Robins 47-0. Jalen Addie was 9-of-18 passing for 241 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 100 yards and two scores. Daveon Walker had three receptions for 147 yards and one touchdown. Ahmad Walker had four tackles for losses. The victory margin was the largest for Warner Robins in series history. Next: Friday vs. Houston County (3-1)

2. (2) Blessed Trinity (2-0)

Last week: Beat Kell 54-32. Justice Haynes rushed for 250 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries. J.C. French was 6-for-6 passing for 247 yards and four touchdowns, including an 80-yarder to David Coltrane and a 60-yader to Brendan Hunt. Next: Oct. 16 vs. Woodland-Cartersville (3-0)

3. (3) Cartersville (4-0)

Last week: Beat Creekside 21-18. Cartersville took a 21-6 lead midway in the third quarter and sweated out the game’s final seconds as Creekside had the ball on Cartersville’s 13-yard line for the last play, when Jesse Grogan came up with a sack. Stratton Tripp was 14-of-23 passing for 191 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday at Cherokee (4-0)

4. (4) Ware County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Thomson 45-12. Thomas Castellanos was 15-of-22 passing for 308 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown. Jerry Wilkins had four receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Ware had 462 yards of total offense. Next: Friday vs. Bainbridge (1-2)

5. (5) Veterans (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Perry (0-2)

6. (6) Calhoun (3-1)

Last week: Beat Ridgeland 60-0. Calhoun had 509 yards of total offense – 288 rushing, 221 passing. Next: Friday vs. Woodstock (2-2)

7. (7) St. Pius (2-0)

Last week: Beat Cedar Shoals 25-3. St. Pius held Cedar Shoals to 124 yards of total offense. Mason Benefield had a team-leading 74 of his team’s 210 rushing yards. St. Pius was 1-of-3 passing. Next: Friday vs. Westminster (1-0)

8. (8) Coffee (2-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Glynn Academy (2-1)

9. (9) Ola (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Dutchtown (1-2)

10. (NR) Harris County (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Newnan (3-0)

Out: No. 10 Woodward Academy (0-3)

Class 4A

1. (1) Marist (3-0)

Last week: Beat Hampton 45-0. Marist led 45-0 at halftime. Six players scored touchdowns, and 14 had a rushing attempt. Next: Friday at Chapel Hill (1-2)

2. (2) Jefferson (3-0)

Last week: Beat Mountain View 40-7. Malaki Starks rushed for 128 yards on 10 carries. Reese Johnson ran for 70 on eight carries. Jaquan Ivy had 12 solo tackles. Next: Friday at Hart County (1-2)

3. (3) Benedictine (4-0)

Last week: Beat North Oconee 49-35. Holden Geriner was 12-of-16 passing for 310 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 37 yards and a touchdown on four carries. Justin Thomas rushed for 93 yards on six carries. Za’Quan Bryan had four receptions for 101 yards. Trent Broadnax had three receptions for 137 yards. Benedictine ran 40 plays for 508 total yards without a turnover. Holden Sapp had six sacks for 32 yards in losses. Next: Friday at Wayne County (2-2)

4. (4) Stephenson (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Thursday vs. Lithonia (0-0)

5. (5) Carver-Columbus (2-0)

Last week: Beat Kendrick 52-0. Carver led 44-0 at halftime, and the game was called after three quarters. Next: Thursday vs. Shaw (0-2)

6. (6) Jenkins (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Islands (0-0)

7. (7) Bainbridge (1-2)

Last week: Beat Thomasville 21-7. Rashad Broadnax rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. Quayde Hawkins threw two TD passes, one a 9-yarder to Caleb Lewis for a 21-7 lead with 10:45 left. Both teams were held to less than 200 yards of total offense. Next: Friday at Ware County (3-0)

8. (8) Flowery Branch (2-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Hiram (0-4)

9. (10) Northwest Whitfield (4-0)

Last week: Beat Chattooga 38-14. Owen Brooker was 18-of-26 passing for 184 yards and two touchdowns, both to Ray Morrison, who had 104 yards receiving. Adrian Reyes rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. Next: Oct. 16 at Central-Carrollton (1-1)

10. (9) Hapeville Charter (0-2)

Last week: Lost to Milton 43-18. Rashad Render threw TD passes of 80 yards to Nicholas Price and 78 to Antavious Bradley, but that accounted for most of Hapeville’s offense against its ranked Class 7A opponent. Next: Oct. 9 vs. Mays (2-2)

Class 3A

1. (1) Cedar Grove (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Milton (2-0)

2. (2) Crisp County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Eagle’s Landing Christian 34-14. Crisp trailed 14-12 in the fourth quarter and turned the game when its punter, Jackson Napier, converted a fourth-and-12 with a pass play from the Crisp 30. Crisp County intercepted ELCA three times. Next: Friday at Jackson (1-1)

3. (3) Oconee County (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Thomasville (2-2)

4. (4) Peach County (1-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Mary Persons (2-1)

5. (5) Greater Atlanta Christian (2-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Burke County (0-1)

6. (6) Pierce County (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Eagle’s Landing Christian (2-2)

7. (8) White County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Habersham Central 28-21. J.Ben Haynes scored on a 41-yard run to break a 21-21 tie in the fourth quarter. Haynes rushed for 183 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries and was 10-of-16 passing for 69 yards. Silas Mulligan rushed for 112 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries. Mulligan also had five solo tackles. Next: Oct. 9 at Dawson County (1-3)

8. (NR) Westminster (1-0)

Last week: Beat Pace Academy 7-3. John Collier threw a 52-yard pass to Henry Chartrand with 7:12 left in the second quarter at the end of an 11-play, 99-yard drive for Westminster’s touchdown. Lowell Jones and Holden Staes had 2.5 tackles for losses each. Ejike Adele had two sacks for 16 yards in losses. Wyatt Stevenson intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble. Next: Friday at St. Pius (2-0)

9. (9) Rockmart (2-1)

Last week: Beat Coahulla Creek 42-6. Javin Whatley had 99 yards passing and 62 rushing. Keyshaun McCullough had 104 yards from scrimmage. Daquan Banks had a team-best nine tackles. Rockmart led 35-0 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Sonoraville (2-0)

10. (7) Sandy Creek (1-2)

Last week: Lost to Starr’s Mill 10-7. Sandy Creek scored its only touchdown on a kickoff return. There was no scoring in the second half. Next: Oct. 9 at Douglass (0-2)

Out: No. 10 Thomson (3-1)

Class 2A

1. (1) Callaway (3-0)

Last week: Beat Douglass 35-0. RB/LB LaQuize Gilbert rushed for 92 yards and three touchdowns and had a team-leading 12 tackles. Demetrius Coleman rushed for 63 yards, scored one touchdown and threw for another. Austin Thomas had 11 tackles and forced a fumble. This was a rematch of the state quarterfinal that Callaway won 41-20 last year. Next: Oct. 9 at Thomas County Central (1-2)

2. (2) Fitzgerald (4-0)

Last week: Beat Jefferson County 14-12. Fitzgerald forced an incomplete pass on a conversion attempt after Jefferson County pulled within 14-12 with 2:38 left. Fitzgerald then ran out the clock. Mario Clark rushed for 78 yards scored both Fitzgerald touchdowns. Next: Oct. 9 vs. Pierce County (3-0)

3. (3) Rabun County (3-1)

Last week: Beat Bremen 48-34. Gunner Stockton passed for 252 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 145 yards and four touchdowns. Lang Windham rushed for 123 yards and had 111 yards receiving on eight catches. Rabun had 520 yards of total offense. Next: Oct. 9 at East Jackson (1-1)

4. (5) Lovett (2-1)

Last week: Beat Therrell 43-0. Preston Lusink was 10-of-12 passing for 165 yards and two touchdowns and scored a touchdown. Collin Goldberg had six receptions for 92 yards. Lovett held Therrell to five first downs and 104 total yards. Next: Friday vs. South Atlanta (1-2)

5. (6) Thomasville (2-2)

Last week: Lost to Bainbridge 21-7. Ronnie Baker’s 12-yard TD run in the final minute of the third quarter got Thomasville within 14-7, but the Bulldogs didn’t have enough offensive punch as they were held to 34 yards rushing and 12-of-31 passing. Next: Friday vs. Oconee County (3-0)

6. (10) Heard County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Darlington 35-30. Tae Gray rushed for 164 yards on 25 carries, and Maurice Fench threw for two touchdowns and ran for three. His 22-yard run early in the fourth quarter gave Heard a 34-23 lead. Nathan McClellan had two tackles for losses, a forced fumble and four QB hurries. Next: Friday at Cedartown (1-2)

7. (8) Early County (2-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Westover (0-0)

8. (9) Bleckley County (3-1)

Last week: Beat Vidalia 21-14. Chuckie Stephens rushed for 135 yards on 26 carries and scored on a 1-yard run to break a 14-14 tie in the fourth quarter. Jahvon Butler rushed for 100 yards on 20 carries. Dominic Sasser threw two TD passes to Jaden Mobley. Next: Oct. 9 vs. Dodge County (1-1)

9. (4) Pace Academy (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Westminster 7-3. M.J. Morris made his Pace debut and was 17-of-33 passing for 196 yards, but Pace never got beyond the Westminster 35-yard line except on its field-goal drive. Xavier Agostino had two sacks and four tackles for losses. Next: Thursday vs. McNair (0-0)

10. (NR) Haralson County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Model 49-7. Haralson County scored on its first seven drives. Marc Harris rushed for 219 yards and three touchdowns, according to the Rome Tribune. Next: Oct. 9 at Banks County (1-3)

Out: No. 7 Toombs County (2-1)

Class A Private

1. (1) Eagle’s Landing Christian (2-2)

Last week: Lost to Crisp County 34-14. Josh Rogers rushed for 64 yards on 19 carries, but ELCA was held to 89 yards rushing and was intercepted three times against Class 3A’s No. 2 team. Next: Friday at Pierce County (3-0)

2. (2) Athens Academy (3-0)

Last week: Beat Berkmar 68-14. Palmer Bush, playing only the first half, was 12-of-14 passing for 187 yards and two touchdowns. Ethan Connelly and Deion Colzie each had TD receptions. Athens Academy had 497 yards of total offense and led 48-0 at halftime. Next: Friday at Providence Christian (0-3)

3. (3) Prince Avenue Christian (3-1)

Last week: Beat Holy Innocents' 35-25. Prince Avenue scored on every possession except when taking a knee to end the game. Landon Owens had 246 all-purpose yards, including a 94-yard kickoff return. Brock Vandagriff was 13-of-16 passing for 251 yards and four touchdowns. Chas Scoggins had 15 tackles, broke up a pass and intercepted a pass. Next: Friday at Wesleyan (4-0)

4. (4) Wesleyan (4-0)

Last week: Beat Loganville Christian 28-0. Griffin Caldwell rushed for 201 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. Andrew Van Wie had seven receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown. R.J. Aycox and Jackson Turner had two tackles for losses apiece as the Wolves posted their second shutout. Next: Friday vs. Prince Avenue Christian (3-1)

5. (5) Fellowship Christian (3-0)

Last week: Beat B.E.S.T. Academy 42-0. Eli Hildebrandt threw three TD passes in the first half as Fellowship built a 35-0 lead. Murphy Reeves scored on runs of 39 and 27 yards in the first quarter. Fellowship held B.E.S.T. to minus-26 yards rushing and 88 yards passing. Next: Friday at North Cobb Christian (4-0)

6. (8) North Cobb Christian (4-0)

Last week: Beat Calvary Day 34-0. QB Caleb Cannon rushed for 155 yards on 19 carries. The Eagles had 321 yards rushing. Next: Friday vs. Fellowship Christian (3-0)

7. (9) Trinity Christian (3-1)

Last week: Beat Claxton 6-3. Bryce Wilcox returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter after Claxton had scored its only points on a 21-yard field goal. Trinity Christian overcame five turnovers and was held to 172 total yards. Next: Friday at Landmark Christian (0-4)

8. (6) Holy Innocents' (0-3)

Last week: Lost to Prince Avenue Christian 35-25. Marshall Nichols rushed for 142 yards and was 10-of-13 passing for 117 yards. He passed for two touchdowns and rushed for one. Holy Innocents' never punted. Next: Friday vs. Loganville Christian (1-2)

9. (NR) Aquinas (4-0)

Last week: Beat First Presbyterian 28-27. Clark Jackson kicked a 22-yard field with about two minutes left as Aquinas rallied from a 27-19 deficit in the fourth quarter. Aquinas had 318 yards rushing, led by QB James Schlegel’s 145 and RB R.J. Edwards' 114. Next: Friday vs. Strong Rock Christian (3-0)

10. (10) Darlington (2-1)

Last week: Lost to Heard County 35-30. Patrick Shelley rushed for 70 yards, passed for 125, caught a 19-yard TD pass and returned a punt 23 yards. Harrison Allen had 12 tackles. Darlington’s rally from a 28-13 halftime deficit fell short as Heard converted a fourth-and-7 in the final two minutes to seal the victory. Next: Friday at Heritage-Ringgold (3-1)

Out: No. 7 Savannah Christian (3-1)

Class A Public

1. (1) Brooks County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Cook 25-20. Ni’Tavion Burrus was 9-of-14 passing for 138 yards and two touchdowns, the second a 21-yarder to Tramaine Demps for a 25-13 lead in the fourth quarter. Camron Priest returned an interception for a touchdown in the third quarter to give Brooks County an 18-13 lead. Priest also had three sacks. Omari Arnold had 118 yards from scrimmage on 13 touches. Next: Friday vs. Mitchell County (0-2)

2. (2) Metter (3-0)

Last week: Beat Savannah Country Day 35-7. Metter rushed for 310 yards on 34 carries, and five players scored. Sophomore Reco Coney rushed for 118 yards on six carries. Danny Cheley returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown. Metter allowed 119 total yards. Next: Thursday vs. Portal (0-3)

3. (3) Macon County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Marion County 38-0. Jakalen Williams was 12-of-16 passing for 234 yards and three touchdowns. Macon County forced four turnovers. Shelquavius Byse returned an interception for a touchdown, and Pier Barron had five tackles for losses and forced two fumbles. Next: Friday at Central-Talbotton (0-3)

4. (5) Irwin County (1-2)

Last week: Beat Wilkinson County 44-0. Irwin County led in total yards 388-21. Kam Wared rushed for 79 yards on four carries. Cody Soliday was 9-of-13 passing for 148 yards. Garland Benyard scored on a 54-yard run and on a sack for a safety. Gabe Benyard scored on a 36-yard pass. Next: Friday vs. Tift County (0-1)

5. (6) Clinch County (1-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Oct. 9 vs. Charlton County (2-1)

6. (7) Commerce (3-1)

Last week: Beat Elbert County 55-28. Commerce put up a school-record 568 rushing yards, with four backs over 100. They were Dreylan Martin (20-188), Trey Huff (18-131), Sammy Brown (11-122) and Tyelon Brock (8-106). Next: Oct. 9 at Mount Paran Christian (0-3)

7. (9) Dublin (0-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Swainsboro (2-2)

8. (NR) Taylor County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Schley County 33-14. Jabin Ford rushed for three touchdowns and passed for one while leading Taylor County to 358 total yards. Nathan Patterson had four tackles for losses and 40 yards rushing as a fullback. Taylor is in the rankings for the first time since 2017. Next: Friday vs. Greenville (1-2)

9. (4) Schley County (2-1)

Last week: Lost to Taylor County 33-14. Zamon Ross rushed for 100 yards on five carries and scored on a 57-yard run, but Schley was held to 256 yards of total offense. Next: Friday at Marion County (1-2)

10. (8) Wilcox County (2-1)

Last week: Beat Johnson County 14-7. Abe Stowe broke a 7-7 tie with a 5-yard run in the third quarter. Justin Moore rushed for 88 yards. Wilcox held Johnson to 190 yards of total offense. Lagan Luke had a team-leading seven solo tackles, two for losses. Next: Friday vs. Telfair County (2-2)

Out: No. 10 Charlton County (2-1)

