Football rankings: Valdosta, ELCA still No. 1

Valdosta and Eagle’s Landing Christian lost games last week, but each held its No. 1 ranking in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s high school football poll.
Valdosta (2-1) lost to Class 7A’s No. 3 team, Colquitt County, 24-10 and stayed on top of Class 6A.
Lovejoy (4-0) was the biggest mover in that class as the Wildcats rose to No. 5 after defeated North Gwinnett 19-7 last week. North Gwinnett fell to No. 9 from No. 3 in the 7A rankings.
Eagle’s Landing Christian (2-2) remained in the lead of Class 1A Private despite its second loss. ELCA fell to Crisp County, the No. 2 team in Class 3A, 38-14. ELCA also has lost to No. 2 Blessed Trinity of 5A but is the five-time defending champion of its classification.
Class 7A
1. (1) Grayson (4-0)
2. (2) Lowndes (4-0)
3. (4) Colquitt County (2-0)
4. (6) Brookwood (3-0)
5. (8) Norcross (3-0)
6. (9) North Cobb (3-0)
7. (10) Milton (2-0)
8. (NR) Collins Hill (3-1)
9. (3) North Gwinnett (3-1)
10. (7) Parkview (2-1)
Out: No. 5 Mill Creek
Class 6A
1. (1) Valdosta (2-1)
2. (4) Buford (2-1)
3. (3) Westlake (2-0)
4. (2) Lee County (2-1)
5. (NR) Lovejoy (4-0)
6. (5) Dacula (0-2)
7. (6) Richmond Hill (2-1)
8. (7) Allatoona (3-0)
9. (8) Douglas County (3-0)
10. (9) Carrollton (0-1)
Out: No. 10 Rome
Class 5A
1. (1) Warner Robins (2-1)
2. (2) Blessed Trinity (2-0)
3. (3) Cartersville (4-0)
4. (4) Ware County (3-0)
5. (5) Veterans (3-0)
6. (6) Calhoun (3-1)
7. (7) St. Pius X (2-0)
8. (8) Coffee (2-1)
9. (9) Ola (3-0)
10. (NR) Harris County (3-0)
Out: No. 10 Woodward Academy
Class 4A
1. (1) Marist (3-0)
2. (2) Jefferson (3-0)
3. (3) Benedictine (4-0)
4. (4) Stephenson (0-0)
5. (5) Carver (Columbus) (2-0)
6. (6) Jenkins (0-0)
7. (7) Bainbridge (1-2)
8. (8) Flowery Branch (2-1)
9. (10) Northwest Whitfield (4-0)
10. (9) Hapeville Charter (0-2)
Class 3A
1. (1) Cedar Grove (0-0)
2. (2) Crisp County (3-0)
3. (3) Oconee County (3-0)
4. (4) Peach County (1-1)
5. (5) Greater Atlanta Christian (2-0)
6. (6) Pierce County (3-0)
7. (8) White County (4-0)
8. (NR) Westminster (Atlanta) (1-0)
9. (9) Rockmart (2-1)
10. (7) Sandy Creek (1-2)
Out: No. 10 Thomson
Class 2A
1. (1) Callaway (3-0)
2. (2) Fitzgerald (4-0)
3. (3) Rabun County (3-1)
4. (5) Lovett (2-1)
5. (6) Thomasville (2-2)
6. (10) Heard County (4-0)
7. (8) Early County (2-0)
8. (9) Bleckley County (3-1)
9. (4) Pace Academy (1-1)
10. (NR) Haralson County (4-0)
Out: No. 7 Toombs County
Class 1A (Public)
1. (1) Brooks County (3-0)
2. (2) Metter (3-0)
3. (3) Macon County (2-0)
4. (5) Irwin County (1-2)
5. (6) Clinch County (1-1)
6. (7) Commerce (3-1)
7. (9) Dublin (0-1)
8. (NR) Taylor County (2-0)
9. (4) Schley County (2-1)
10. (8) Wilcox County (2-1)
Out: No. 10 Charlton County
Class 1A (Private)
1. (1) Eagle’s Landing Christian (2-2)
2. (2) Athens Academy (3-0)
3. (3) Prince Avenue Christian (3-1)
4. (4) Wesleyan (4-0)
5. (5) Fellowship Christian (3-0)
6. (8) North Cobb Christian (4-0)
7. (9) Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) (3-1)
8. (6) Holy Innocents (0-3)
9. (NR) Aquinas (4-0)
10. (10) Darlington (2-1)
Out: No. 7 Savannah Christian
