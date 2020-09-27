X

Football rankings: Valdosta, ELCA still No. 1

By Todd Holcomb

Valdosta and Eagle’s Landing Christian lost games last week, but each held its No. 1 ranking in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s high school football poll.

Valdosta (2-1) lost to Class 7A’s No. 3 team, Colquitt County, 24-10 and stayed on top of Class 6A.

Lovejoy (4-0) was the biggest mover in that class as the Wildcats rose to No. 5 after defeated North Gwinnett 19-7 last week. North Gwinnett fell to No. 9 from No. 3 in the 7A rankings.

Eagle’s Landing Christian (2-2) remained in the lead of Class 1A Private despite its second loss. ELCA fell to Crisp County, the No. 2 team in Class 3A, 38-14. ELCA also has lost to No. 2 Blessed Trinity of 5A but is the five-time defending champion of its classification.

Class 7A

1. (1) Grayson (4-0)

2. (2) Lowndes (4-0)

3. (4) Colquitt County (2-0)

4. (6) Brookwood (3-0)

5. (8) Norcross (3-0)

6. (9) North Cobb (3-0)

7. (10) Milton (2-0)

8. (NR) Collins Hill (3-1)

9. (3) North Gwinnett (3-1)

10. (7) Parkview (2-1)

Out: No. 5 Mill Creek

Class 6A

1. (1) Valdosta (2-1)

2. (4) Buford (2-1)

3. (3) Westlake (2-0)

4. (2) Lee County (2-1)

5. (NR) Lovejoy (4-0)

6. (5) Dacula (0-2)

7. (6) Richmond Hill (2-1)

8. (7) Allatoona (3-0)

9. (8) Douglas County (3-0)

10. (9) Carrollton (0-1)

Out: No. 10 Rome

Class 5A

1. (1) Warner Robins (2-1)

2. (2) Blessed Trinity (2-0)

3. (3) Cartersville (4-0)

4. (4) Ware County (3-0)

5. (5) Veterans (3-0)

6. (6) Calhoun (3-1)

7. (7) St. Pius X (2-0)

8. (8) Coffee (2-1)

9. (9) Ola (3-0)

10. (NR) Harris County (3-0)

Out: No. 10 Woodward Academy

Class 4A

1. (1) Marist (3-0)

2. (2) Jefferson (3-0)

3. (3) Benedictine (4-0)

4. (4) Stephenson (0-0)

5. (5) Carver (Columbus) (2-0)

6. (6) Jenkins (0-0)

7. (7) Bainbridge (1-2)

8. (8) Flowery Branch (2-1)

9. (10) Northwest Whitfield (4-0)

10. (9) Hapeville Charter (0-2)

Class 3A

1. (1) Cedar Grove (0-0)

2. (2) Crisp County (3-0)

3. (3) Oconee County (3-0)

4. (4) Peach County (1-1)

5. (5) Greater Atlanta Christian (2-0)

6. (6) Pierce County (3-0)

7. (8) White County (4-0)

8. (NR) Westminster (Atlanta) (1-0)

9. (9) Rockmart (2-1)

10. (7) Sandy Creek (1-2)

Out: No. 10 Thomson

Class 2A

1. (1) Callaway (3-0)

2. (2) Fitzgerald (4-0)

3. (3) Rabun County (3-1)

4. (5) Lovett (2-1)

5. (6) Thomasville (2-2)

6. (10) Heard County (4-0)

7. (8) Early County (2-0)

8. (9) Bleckley County (3-1)

9. (4) Pace Academy (1-1)

10. (NR) Haralson County (4-0)

Out: No. 7 Toombs County

Class 1A (Public)

1. (1) Brooks County (3-0)

2. (2) Metter (3-0)

3. (3) Macon County (2-0)

4. (5) Irwin County (1-2)

5. (6) Clinch County (1-1)

6. (7) Commerce (3-1)

7. (9) Dublin (0-1)

8. (NR) Taylor County (2-0)

9. (4) Schley County (2-1)

10. (8) Wilcox County (2-1)

Out: No. 10 Charlton County

Class 1A (Private)

1. (1) Eagle’s Landing Christian (2-2)

2. (2) Athens Academy (3-0)

3. (3) Prince Avenue Christian (3-1)

4. (4) Wesleyan (4-0)

5. (5) Fellowship Christian (3-0)

6. (8) North Cobb Christian (4-0)

7. (9) Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) (3-1)

8. (6) Holy Innocents (0-3)

9. (NR) Aquinas (4-0)

10. (10) Darlington (2-1)

Out: No. 7 Savannah Christian

