Football rankings: Valdosta, ELCA still No. 1

Valdosta (2-1) lost to Class 7A’s No. 3 team, Colquitt County, 24-10 and stayed on top of Class 6A.

Lovejoy (4-0) was the biggest mover in that class as the Wildcats rose to No. 5 after defeated North Gwinnett 19-7 last week. North Gwinnett fell to No. 9 from No. 3 in the 7A rankings.