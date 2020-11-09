How the new top-10 teams fared in Week 10

3. (4) Norcross (9-0)

Last week: Beat Duluth 56-20. Mason Kaplan was 9-of-11 passing for 189 yards. Nakai Poole had two receptions for 100 yards, and his 68-yard TD reception gave Norcross a 42-7 lead late in the third quarter. Next: Nov. 20 vs. Archer (5-3)

4. (2) Lowndes (6-1)

Last week: Lost to Colquitt County 40-10. Jaccuri Brown was limited to 54 yards rushing on 20 carries and 8-of-16 passing for 67 yards. Next: Friday vs. Camden County (5-4)

5. (6) East Coweta (7-1)

Last week: Beat Campbell 45-14. Amariyon Moss had five receptions for 140 yards and three touchdowns. East Coweta led 38-6 at halftime. Next: Friday at McEachern (3-5)

6. (7) Collins Hill (7-2)

Last week: Beat Mountain View 42-7. Sam Horn was 18-of-24 passing for 224 yards and three touchdowns. Travis Hunter had six receptions for 95 yards and threw a TD pass. Next: Friday vs. Mill Creek (4-4)

7. (8) Newnan (8-0)

Last week: Beat Pebblebrook 31-28. Michael Maginnis threw a 34-yard TD pass to Nick Owens for the winning score early in the fourth quarter. Maginnis was 12-of-20 passing for 190 yards and two touchdowns. Byron Moss rushed for 75 yards on 22 carries. Next: Friday at Campbell (2-7)

8. (10) Archer (5-3)

Last week: Beat Discovery 55-0. Vashaun Stockmann threw three TD passes and scored two touchdowns, and Ethan Bowen returned an interception for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Duluth (5-3)

9. (NR) North Cobb (7-1)

Last week: Beat Hillgrove 39-14. Malachi Singleton was 10-of-14 passing for 166 yards and rushed for 72 yards. Christian Moss had five receptions for 114 yards. Montrel Jenkins intercepted two passes for the second consecutive week. Darius Pace also had two interceptions. Next: Friday vs. Marietta (2-6)

10. (NR) Milton (6-1)

Last week: Beat Roswell 20-14. Milton led 20-0 at halftime and weathered Roswell’s two fourth-quarter touchdowns, running out the final 4:36 on a nine-play, 69-yard drive to the Roswell 22. Jordan McDonald rushed for 120 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries. Next: Friday at Woodstock (3-5)

Out: No. 5 Roswell (6-1), No. 9 Cherokee (8-1)

Class 6A

1. (1) Lee County (7-1)

Last week: Beat Northside-Warner Robins 20-14. Lee County got 159 yards and two touchdowns from Preston Simmons. Lee outrushed Northside 342-14. Chauncey Magwood had 105 rushing yards on 13 carries. Next: Friday vs. Valdosta (4-3)

2. (2) Buford (6-1)

Last week: Beat Lanier 38-10. Boyd Farmer returned an interception nearly 100 yards for a touchdown for a 17-7 lead, and Lanier stayed close until Buford’s two fourth-quarter touchdowns. Victor Venn rushed for 71 yards on seven carries. Gabe Ervin was held to 21 yards rushing but scored two touchdowns. It was the first meeting between schools just four miles apart on Buford Highway. Next: Friday vs. Winder-Barrow (3-4)

3. (3) Valdosta (4-3)

Last week: Beat Houston County 31-14. Amari Jones was 13-of-14 passing for 249 yards. Next: Friday at Lee County (7-1)

4. (6) Westlake (6-1)

Last week: Beat North Atlanta 56-18. R.J. Johnson threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns. A.V. Terrell returned an interception 90 yards for a touchdown. Five different rushers scored touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Lovejoy (7-1)

5. (7) Allatoona (7-0)

Last week: Beat Kell 30-15. After leading only 3-0 at halftime, Kell got TD passes from Elan Hall of 49 yards to Troy Glenn and 38 yards to Caleb Moore in the third quarter to pull away. Jayden Ponder rushed for 115 yards on 16 carries. Next: Friday at Lassiter (2-6)

6. (8) Dacula (5-2)

Last week: Beat Shiloh 51-7. Blaine Jenkins was 7-of-9 passing for 121 yards and two touchdowns, as most starters played only the first series of the second half. Dacula forced three turnovers and held Shiloh to four first downs and 89 total yards. Next: Friday at Central Gwinnett (1-6)

7. (9) Carrollton (5-1)

Last week: Beat East Paulding 35-7. Keshawn Ridley rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Jared Nedd had four sacks for 25 yards in losses. Next: Friday at Alexander (5-3)

8. (10) River Ridge (8-0)

Last week: Beat Sequoyah 35-9. Carson Lathem was 13-of-16 passing for 169 yards and two touchdowns. Amehre Morrison rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. River Ridge is 4-0 against Cherokee County opponents after going 0-20 in its first 11 seasons. Next: Friday at Johns Creek (4-3)

9. (5) Richmond Hill (7-2)

Last week: Lost to Glynn Academy 7-5. Ashaud Roberson rushed for 112 yards, his ninth straight over 100, but Glynn put itself in position to win Region 2. Next: Friday vs. South Effingham (0-8)

10. (NR) Hughes (7-1)

Last week: Beat Lovejoy 20-18. Xavier Smith and Air Noland were 13-of-20 passing for 167 yards. Noland, a freshman, scored on a 10-yard run for an 18-6 lead late in the third quarter, and Hughes stopped Lovejoy’s two-point attempt for the tie midway in the fourth. Next: Friday vs. Tucker (3-2)

Out: No. 4 Lovejoy (7-1)

Class 5A

1. (1) Blessed Trinity (4-0)

Last week: Beat Hiram 50-0. Justice Haynes rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Blessed Trinity led 35-0 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Cass (6-3)

2. (2) Warner Robins (7-1)

Last week: Beat Wayne County 40-6. Ahmad Walker scored on a run, a reception and a 51-yard interception return that made the score 33-0 late in the first half. Jalen Addie passed for 165 yards and two touchdowns. Malcolm Brown rushed for 102 yards. Next: Friday vs. Coffee (7-2)

3. (3) Ware County (6-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Veterans (4-4)

4. (4) Cartersville (7-1)

Last week: Beat Woodland-Cartersville 47-0. Carlos Del Rio, coming off the bench after the first offensive series, was 9-of-13 passing for 146 yards and two touchdowns. Amarai Orr scored touchdowns on a 46-yard interception return and a 36-yard reception. Next: Friday at Calhoun (7-2)

5. (5) Calhoun (7-2)

Last week: Beat Cass 44-14. Jerrian Hames rushed for 181 yards on 11 carries. Next: Friday vs. Cartersville (7-1)

6. (6) Coffee (7-2)

Last week: Beat Veterans 45-38. It was a game of nine ties and lead changes that Coffee won in overtime after scoring a touchdown, then forcing a fumble to clinch the game. Brady Skipper rushed for 135 yards, and A.J. Wilkerson was 10-of-18 passing for 157 yards. Next: Friday at Warner Robins (7-1)

7. (7) Starr’s Mill (7-1)

Last week: Beat Whitewater 42-0. Starr’s Mill rushed 41 times for 407 yards, led by Greigh Joseph (5-106) and William Yarbrough (4-103). Next: Friday at McIntosh (0-8)

8. (8) St. Pius (6-1)

Last week: Beat M.L. King 35-6. Cameron DeBose had 85 of St. Pius' 257 yards rushing and intercepted a pass. Shug Bentley had 13 tackles, and Austin Taylor had 11. Next: Friday vs. Stone Mountain (1-5)

9. (9) Clarke Central (7-2)

Last week: Beat Loganville 35-19. William Robinson passed for 272 yards and three touchdowns. William Richardson rushed for 95 yards. Next: Nov. 20 vs. Johnson-Gainesville (0-9)

10. (10) Jones County (5-3)

Last week: Beat Eagle’s Landing 70-20. Jones County led 56-7 at halftime and tied the school record for points in a game. Next: Friday vs. Woodland-Stockbridge (6-2)

Class 4A

1. (1) Marist (6-0)

Last week: Beat Stephenson 23-0. Lincoln Parker rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. With its fourth shutout, Marist has not allowed a touchdown this season. Next: Friday vs. Miller Grove (3-3)

2. (2) Jefferson (7-0)

Last week: Beat Chestatee 67-12. Kolton Jones rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. Kadin Bailey had three sacks, two other tackles for losses and two QB pressures that led to interceptions. Bailey is the son of former Georgia and NFL player Boss Bailey. Next: Friday at North Oconee (4-5)

3. (3) Carver-Columbus (6-0)

Last week: Beat Columbus 47-7. Devin Riles was 9-of-14 passing for 227 yards and three touchdowns. Keemon Smith rushed for 101 yards. William Bonilla had 113 yards on four catches. Zion Merine returned an interception 84 yards for a touchdown. Carver had 535 yards of total offense. Next: Friday vs. Hardaway (7-1)

4. (5) Benedictine (6-2)

Last week: Game with Beaufort, S.C., was canceled. Next: TBA

5. (6) Flowery Branch (6-2)

Last week: Beat Madison County 49-7. David Renard was 16-of-19 passing for 240 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 111 yards. Ryan Lusco had seven receptions for 157 yards. Next: Friday at Chestatee (0-8)

6. (7) Bainbridge (5-3)

Last week: Beat Westover 28-14. Rashad Broadnax rushed for 100 yards on 16 carries, and his two fourth-quarter touchdowns broke open what had been a 14-14 game. Next: Friday at Thomas County Central (3-4)

7. (8) Islands (5-0)

Last week: Beat New Hampstead 26-14. His team leading 20-14 with 9:30 left, Bubba Chisholm returned an interception 95 yards for a touchdown. Jadon Adams passed for 202 yards, and Deion Duncan had five receptions for 108 yards. Next: Friday vs. Savannah (1-4)

8. (4) Stephenson (4-1)

Last week: Lost to Marist 23-0. Stephenson was held to 100 yards of total offense. Next: Friday vs. Hapeville Charter (2-3)

9. (9) Cedartown (5-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Central-Carrollton (5-2)

10. (10) Baldwin (4-0)

Last week: Beat Spalding 35-0. Derrick Lewis was 14-of-23 passing for 240 yards. Kesean Parks had six receptions for 108 yards. Tyquon Ingram and Antonio Reaves each had four tackles for losses. Next: Nov. 20 at Perry (4-4)

Class 3A

1. (1) Cedar Grove (5-0)

Last week: Beat Westminster 24-10. Austin Smith was 20-of-30 passing for 314 yards and three touchdowns. Bernard Mack had seven receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Joshua White had three tackles for losses. Cedar Grove allowed 74 yards of total offense. Next: Nov. 20 vs. Sandy Creek (2-4)

2. (2) Oconee County (8-0)

Last week: Beat Monroe Area 35-16. Jacob Wright was 13-of-15 passing for 211 yards and four touchdowns, two to Darius Johnson. Elijah Hamm forced a fumble on a sack, and Carsen Stocklinski returned it for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Stephens County (4-3)

3. (3) Peach County (6-1)

Last week: Beat Jackson 44-10. Christian Martin was 19-of-28 passing for 252 yards and four touchdowns. Jamond Jones had 84 yards rushing, 55 receiving. Chris McMillian had 82 yards rushing, 64 receiving. Peach led only 17-10 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Upson-Lee (4-4)

4. (4) Crisp County (7-1)

Last week: Beat Americus-Sumter 41-14. A.J. Lofton rushed for 103 yards and returned an interception 50. Kam Moate had three sacks. Next: Friday at Central-Macon (5-2)

5. (5) Appling County (7-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Brantley County (1-8)

6. (6) Greater Atlanta Christian (6-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Carver-Atlanta (3-4)

7. (7) Rockmart (7-1)

Last week: Beat Adairsville 45-7. Rockmart rushed for 323 yards as a team, led by Javin Whatley’s 96. Next: Friday vs. LaFayette (4-4)

8. (8) Pierce County (6-1)

Last week: Beat Long County 52-0. Jermaine Brewton was 7-of-9 passing for 152 yards and four touchdowns, each to a different receiver. Pierce led 28-0 in the first quarter. Next: Friday at Tattnall County (1-7)

9. (9) Cherokee Bluff (8-0)

Last week: Beat Dawson County 28-27. Jayquan Smith rushed for 316 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries, and his 78-yard run early in the fourth quarter gave Cherokee Bluff the 28-27 lead. Next: Friday vs. North Hall (5-3)

10. (10) Richmond Academy (7-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Cross Creek (0-9)

Class 2A

1. (2) Fitzgerald (9-0)

Last week: Beat Thomasville 29-28. Down 28-21 in the fourth quarter, Fitzgerald scored a safety and a touchdown to win. Mario Clark rushed for 139 yards on 23 carries. Chance Gamble rushed for 80 yards on four carries. The victory was Fitzgerald’s fifth over a ranked team and moved the Purple Hurricane to No. 1 in the rankings for the first time since 2016. Next: Friday vs. Cook (5-4)

2. (1) Callaway (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Tuesday at Haralson County (6-1)

3. (3) Rabun County (8-1)

Last week: Beat Elbert County 63-7. Gunner Stockton was 8-of-11 passing for 220 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Adriel Clark had four receptions for 190 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Union County (3-4)

4. (5) Thomasville (5-4)

Last week: Lost to Fitzgerald 29-28. Ricky Fulton rushed for 82 yards and three touchdowns, his third for a 28-21 lead late in the third quarter, but Fitzgerald rallied for the win. Next: Friday at Berrien (2-7)

5. (6) Lovett (6-2)

Last week: Beat Columbia 35-8. Wade Shepherd returned a fumble 20 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the first half for a 28-0 lead. Lovett held Columbia to six first downs and 135 total yards. Preston Lusink passed for 170 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Playoffs

6. (NR) Jefferson County (5-2)

Last week: Beat Putnam County 50-12. Izaiah Gaines rushed for 100 yards and completed his team’s only two pass attempts for 80 yards and a touchdown. Jefferson County led 22-0 at halftime and scored 22 more points in the third quarter over previously unbeaten Putnam County. Next: Friday vs. Westside-Augusta (5-3)

7. (NR) Early County (5-2)

Last week: Beat Cook 42-35. Early County trailed 28-14 at halftime but took control when Yanetel Smith returned a fumble 61 yards for a touchdown and a 42-28 lead midway in the third quarter. Jay Ealey rushed for three touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Worth County (4-5)

8. (NR) Fannin County (7-0)

Last week: Beat Chattooga 37-7. Fannin County held Chattooga to 108 total yards as Micah O’Neal and Andrew Waldrip had five tackles for losses between them. Luke Holloway was 9-of-15 passing for 87 yards, and Seth Reece rushed 10 times for 80 yards and three touchdowns. Fannin is in the AJC rankings for the first time since 1996. Next: Friday vs. Coosa (4-4)

9. (8) Northeast (5-2)

Last week: Lost to Dodge County 35-21. Northeast led 21-12 but failed to score after a short TD run was negated by a chop-block penalty, and Dodge scored the game’s final 23 points. Next: Friday vs. Monticello (2-6)

10. (NR) Pace Academy (5-2)

Last week: Beat Towers 42-6. M.J. Morris threw two TD passes apiece to Jae Williams and Jayden Thomas, and Pace led 42-0 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Washington (6-2)

Out: No. 4 Haralson County (6-1), No. 7 Putnam County (7-1), No. 9 Bleckley County (6-3), No. 10 Cook (5-4)

Class A Private

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (7-1)

Last week: Game with Loganville Christian was canceled. Next: Nov. 20 vs. Athens Christian (4-4)

2. (2) Eagle’s Landing Christian (5-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Whitefield Academy (5-3)

3. (3) Fellowship Christian (8-0)

Last week: Beat Mount Pisgah Christian 63-10. Murphy Reeves rushed for 196 yards, part of Fellowship’s 398 rushing yards as a team. Josh Cole rushed for 111 yards on six carries. Next: Playoffs

4. (4) Athens Academy (7-1)

Last week: Beat Athens Christian 54-20. Tre Hawkins rushed for 285 yards and five touchdowns on 19 carries. Will Goggin had two sacks. Next: Friday at George Walton Academy (6-1)

5. (5) Wesleyan (6-2)

Last week: Beat Providence Christian 49-8. Ryan Rose was 15-of-16 passing for 280 yards. Wyatt Hodges had eight receptions for 197 yards and intercepted a pass. J.D. Chipman had eight tackles and scored three touchdowns. Next: Saturday at Holy Innocents' (3-4)

6. (6) Christian Heritage (6-1)

Last week: Game with Mount Paran Christian canceled. Next: Nov. 20 vs. North Cobb Christian (7-1)

7. (7) North Cobb Christian (7-1)

Last week: Beat Darlington 28-10. Caleb Cannon rushed for 158 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Walker Ormsby was 8-for-8 passing for 108 yards. Luke Beverly had six receptions for 67 yards Next: Friday vs. Mount Paran Christian (0-6)

8. (8) Trinity Christian (6-2)

Last week: Beat Brookstone 26-22. Tyson Wall rushed for 155 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. Danny Baird scored the winning touchdown in the final minute. Next: Friday vs. Heritage-Newnan (0-8)

9. (9) Savannah Christian (8-1)

Last week: Beat Aquinas 49-20. Savannah Christian scored on seven of its nine drives. Spencer Robicheaux was 5-of-6 passing for 87 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 66 yards. Jayden Hester rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Ely Brown had 144 yards from scrimmage and intercepted a pass. Peyton Cromwell had five tackles behind the line. Next: Nov. 20 vs. Savannah Country Day (3-4)

10. (10) George Walton Academy (6-1)

Last week: Beat Banks County 34-7. Jackson Ellerbee scored three touchdowns, and brother Ben Ellerbee scored one. Next: Friday vs. Athens Academy (7-1)

Class A Public

1. (1) Metter (8-0)

Last week: Beat Bryan County 54-0. Aaron Collins rushed for 157 yards, scoring on all three of his carries. R.J. Coney rushed for 108 yards, scoring on both of his carries. LB Ethan Oglesby had 14 tackles and a fumble recovery. Next: Friday vs. Claxton (2-4)

2. (2) Irwin County (6-2)

Last week: Beat Charlton County 58-16. Irwin scored 28 points in the final two minutes of the first half for a 51-3 lead. The flurry included a rare safety on a kickoff return that went for minus yardage. Gabe Benyard made the tackle in the end zone, and he had 77 yards receiving and 55 rushing on eight touches. Casey Soliday passed for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Kam Ward rushed for 112 yards on seven carries. Next: Friday at Clinch County (4-3)

3. (3) Brooks County (7-1)

Last week: Beat Clinch County 45-3. Omari Arnold returned two punts for touchdowns, and Brooks County blocked another punt and won despite running only 35 offensive plays. Nitavion Burrus was 7-of-12 passing for 129 yards and two touchdowns, one a 71-yarder to Exzavion Chappell. The 42-loss was Clinch County’s most lopsided since 1977. Next: Friday at Turner County (6-2)

4. (4) Commerce (7-1)

Last week: Beat Social Circle 48-22. Commerce rushed for 373 yards, getting 133 from Michael Sherman and 131 from Sammy Brown. Commerce attempted only three passes, but Trey Huff completed them all for 113 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Washington-Wilkes (6-0)

5. (5) Dublin (7-1)

Last week: Beat Johnson County 49-6. Dublin took a 28-0 lead in the second quarter on Markell Mitchell’s 74-yard TD pass to David Folsom, one of only two Dublin pass attempts. Ashley Marquaveon rushed for 95 yards. Dublin held 1,000-yard rusher Gemivy Tucker to 33 yards. Next: Friday vs. Telfair County (4-4)

6. (6) Macon County (7-1)

Last week: Beat Manchester 42-21. Macon County overcame four turnovers. Kenwon Felton had three tackles for losses, two sacks and a forced fumble that he returned for a touchdown. Jakalen Williams was 8-of-18 passing for 138 yards. Marcus Sanders had 86 yards on two receptions, both touchdowns. Next: Nov. 20 vs. Chattahoochee County (7-0)

7. (7) Pelham (4-1)

Last week: Beat Terrell County 50-22. Pelham scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns, the first on a fumble return by Davion Rhodes, to break free in a close game. Brantley Shiver was 22-of-32 passing for 315 yards and five touchdowns. Jeremiah Stewart had 11 receptions for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Thursday at Seminole County (3-4)

8. (8) Washington-Wilkes (6-0)

Last week: Beat Lincoln County 14-13. Quinzaibian Jackson returned the second-half kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown and a 14-7 lead. Washington-Wilkes later blocked a potential tying extra point and won despite being limited to 23 offensive plays for 96 yards. Next: Friday vs. Commerce (7-1)

9. (9) Chattahoochee County (7-0)

Last week: Beat Schley County 47-7. Chattahoochee County scored touchdowns on Carlos Dunovant’s fumble return, Artellious Edmond’s interception return and Naketa Bell’s kickoff return. Dunovant also caught a TD pass from Cody Duffy. Next: Friday at Greenville (2-6)

10. (10) Wilcox County (7-2)

Last week: Beat Hawkinsville 55-6. Abe Stowe passed for 147 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns. Kassidy Deans and Kemorion Larkin had three tackles for losses apiece as Wilcox held Hawkinsville to 82 total yards. Next: Nov. 20 vs. Treutlen (1-7)

