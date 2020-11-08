Football rankings: Fitzgerald moves to No. 1 in 2A

Fitzgerald cashed a 29-28 victory over Thomasville into the No. 1 ranking in Class 2A after 10 weeks of the regular season.
Fitzgerald (9-0) moved up from No. 2 after beating a Top 10 opponent for the fifth time this season. Fitzgerald also clinched Region 1-2A, which has sent at least one of its teams to the state semifinals each season since 2014.
Callaway, the previous No. 1, was idle last week and faces Haralson County on Monday. Haralson had been No. 4 and unbeaten but fell out of the rankings after losing to unranked Heard County 26-12
Dropping out of the 2A rankings were No. 7 Putnam County, No. 9 Bleckley County and No. 10 Cook, all after losing Friday.
Meanwhile, Fannin County jumped into the rankings for the first time since 1996 after beating Chattooga 37-7 Saturday.
The rankings saw little movement otherwise. Colquitt County moved up one spot to No. 2 in 7A after a 40-10 victory over Lowndes, which fell from No. 2 to No. 4. Milton entered the rankings at No. 10 after beating No. 5 Roswell 20-14 in a Region 5-7A game.
Class 7A
1. (1) Grayson (8-0)
2. (3) Colquitt County (6-0)
3. (4) Norcross (9-0)
4. (2) Lowndes (6-1)
5. (6) East Coweta (7-1)
6. (7) Collins Hill (7-2)
7. (8) Newnan (8-0)
8. (10) Archer (5-3)
9. (NR) North Cobb (7-1)
10. (NR) Milton (5-1)
Out: No. 5 Roswell, No. 9 Cherokee
Class 6A
1. (1) Lee County (7-1)
2. (2) Buford (5-1)
3. (3) Valdosta (4-2)
4. (6) Westlake (6-1)
5. (7) Allatoona (7-0)
6. (8) Dacula (5-2)
7. (9) Carrollton (5-1)
8. (10) River Ridge (8-0)
9. (5) Richmond Hill (7-2)
10. (NR) Hughes (7-1)
Out: No. 4 Lovejoy
Class 5A
1. (1) Blessed Trinity (4-0)
2. (2) Warner Robins (6-1)
3. (3) Ware County (6-1)
4. (4) Cartersville (7-1)
5. (5) Calhoun (7-2)
6. (6) Coffee (7-2)
7. (7) Starr’s Mill (7-1)
8. (8) St. Pius X (6-1)
9. (9) Clarke Central (7-2)
10. (10) Jones County (5-3)
Class 4A
1. (1) Marist (6-0)
2. (2) Jefferson (7-0)
3. (3) Carver (Columbus) (6-0)
4. (5) Benedictine (6-2)
5. (6) Flowery Branch (6-2)
6. (7) Bainbridge (5-3)
7. (8) Islands (5-0)
8. (4) Stephenson (4-1)
9. (9) Cedartown (5-2)
10. (10) Baldwin (4-0)
Class 3A
1. (1) Cedar Grove (5-0)
2. (2) Oconee County (8-0)
3. (3) Peach County (6-1)
4. (4) Crisp County (7-1)
5. (5) Appling County (7-0)
6. (6) Greater Atlanta Christian (6-1)
7. (7) Rockmart (7-1)
8. (8) Pierce County (6-1)
9. (9) Cherokee Bluff (8-0)
10. (10) Richmond Academy (7-1)
Class 2A
1. (2) Fitzgerald (9-0)
2. (1) Callaway (5-0)
3. (3) Rabun County (8-1)
4. (5) Thomasville (5-4)
5. (6) Lovett (6-2)
6. (NR) Jefferson County (5-2)
7. (NR) Early County (5-2)
8. (NR) Fannin County (6-0)
9. (8) Northeast (5-2)
10. (NR) Pace Academy (5-2)
Out: No. 4 Haralson County, No. 7 Putnam County, No. 9 Bleckley County, No. 10 Cook
Class 1A (Private)
1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (7-1)
2. (2) Eagle’s Landing Christian (4-3)
3. (3) Fellowship Christian (8-0)
4. (4) Athens Academy (7-1)
5. (5) Wesleyan (6-2)
6. (6) Christian Heritage (6-1)
7. (7) North Cobb Christian (7-1)
8. (8) Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) (6-2)
9. (9) Savannah Christian (8-1)
10. (10) George Walton Academy (6-1)
Class 1A (Public)
1. (1) Metter (8-0)
2. (2) Irwin County (6-2)
3. (3) Brooks County (7-1)
4. (4) Commerce (7-1)
5. (5) Dublin (7-1)
6. (6) Macon County (7-1)
7. (7) Pelham (4-1)
8. (8) Washington-Wilkes (6-0)
About the Author