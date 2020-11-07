Marist 23, Stephenson 0

Stephenson’s first drive was indicative of what would occur the rest of the game. The Jaguars couldn’t run the ball effectively, and even though they made a couple of plays in the passing game, they couldn’t sustain drives.

On third-and-11 from their 34-yard line, Jaguar sophomore QB Sedrick Hill hit junior Rahim Diarrassouba for a completion and a first down. But the play was nullified by a penalty for having an illegal man downfield. Stephenson would not cross midfield into Marist territory until the fourth quarter of the contest.

The War Eagles pushed their lead to 6-0 on a 44-yard field goal by Jones midway through the second quarter.

Plagued by poor field position all night, Stephenson began the ensuing drive on its 10-yard line after a poor kickoff return. A pass from Hill to junior Cordell Andrews moved the ball out to the Jaguar 27-yard line. But after an illegal procedure penalty, a loss of seven yards on a running play, and an incomplete pass, Hill was picked off on third-and-long by Marist safety Wright Formisamo along the far sideline at the Stephenson 38-yard line.

On the first play of the War Eagle possession, Park bounced off left tackle and sprinted into the end zone for a 13-0 Marist lead at the half.

After forcing Stephenson to go three-and-out on the first offensive possession of the second half, Park and the War Eagles put the game away for good. On Marist’s first play from scrimmage, Park sidestepped a Jaguar defender in the middle of the line, and raced into the end zone for his second 38-yard touchdown of the night and a 20-0 lead.

Jones ended the scoring with a 45-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter.