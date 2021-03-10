X

High school basketball championship results

Hebron Christian players celebrate their 51-46 overtime victory over St. Francis in 2021 Class A Private Championship game Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the Macon Centreplex in Macon. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Thirty-two Georgia high school basketball teams took the final steps in the chase for 16 championships at the Macon Coliseum this week.

Here are the results as they become available:

WEDNESDAY

Class A Private girls - Hebron Christian 51, St. Francis 46 (OT) | Photos

The championship was the first in girls basketball for Hebron Christian (29-2), but not for its coach, Jan Azar, who won 13 state titles at fellow Gwinnett County private school Wesleyan.

A Private boys - Mount Pisgah Christian 43, Holy Innocents’ 41

5 p.m. - 4A girls (Carver-Columbus vs. Cairo)

7:30 p.m. - 4A boys (Fayette County vs. Baldwin)

THURSDAY

Noon - 2A girls (Josey vs. Fannin County)

2:30 p.m. - 2A boys (Columbia vs. Pace Academy)

5 p.m. - 5A girls (Woodward Academy vs. Forest Park)

7:30 p.m. - 5A boys (Tri-Cities vs. Eagle’s Landing)

FRIDAY

Noon - 3A girls (Greater Atlanta Christian vs. Cross Creek)

2:30 p.m. - 3A boys (Sandy Creek vs. Cross Creek)

5 p.m. - 6A girls (Carrollton vs. Westlake)

- The girls’ 3-point shooting contest will be held after the 6A girls title game.

7:30 p.m. - 6A boys (Wheeler vs. Kell)

SATURDAY

10 a.m. - A Public girls (Clinch County vs. Calhoun County)

12:30 p.m. - A Public boys (Towns County vs. Hancock Central)

3 p.m. - AAASP wheelchair (Houston County Sharks vs. Gwinnett County Heat)

5:30 p.m. - 7A girls (Marietta vs. Woodstock)

- The boys’ slam-dunk contest will be held after the girls 7A title game

8 p.m. - 7A boys (Milton vs. Berkmar)

