Harrison football promotes defensive coordinator Cassidy

Harrison promoted defensive coordinator Joshua Cassidy to head football coach Tuesday.
Cassidy will succeed Matt Dickmann, who led Harrison to a state title in 2019 and stepped away from football last month.
Cassidy, originally from Virginia, joined Harrison’s staff in 2013, when Dickmann was hired. He previously coached at Kell, Naples and Olympic Heights in Florida and E.C. Glass, his alma mater.
Harrison’s 2019 team was the second 15-0 state champion on which Cassidy was an assistant. Naples won Florida’s Class 3A title in 2007.
Harrison was 4-6 last season but upset No. 9 Newnan 26-24 in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs before falling to eventual champion Grayson 30-6 in the second round.
