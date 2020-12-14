Harrison football coach Dickmann resigns; won Hoyas’ first state title in 2019

“I just felt it was time,” said Dickmann, 55. “I just don’t enjoy all the other things you have to do to be a head coach. I still enjoy time on the field and coaching kids, but 10 percent of it now is on the football field and the rest is meetings and recruiting, and it wasn’t as fun for me anymore. So I’m going to step back and enjoy more freedom and do other things.”

Dickmann was 62-30 in his eight seasons at the Kennesaw school. He was Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields’ high school coach but kept winning in Fields’ absence, going 9-3 in 2018 and then 15-0 in 2019. Harrison defeated Allatoona 20-7 in the Class 6A championship game and became the first Cobb County program to finish 15-0.