Girls basketball rankings: ELCA among four new No. 1 teams

Mount Paran Christian, last week’s top-ranked team in A Private after knocking off previous No. 1 St. Francis the previous week, dropped to No. 4 after a 64-34 loss to No. 5 Holy Innocents’ on Tuesday. That loss opened the door for Eagle’s Landing Christian to jump from No. 3 to No. 1. ELCA, seeking its first state title in girls basketball, is 10-0 this season and has victories against No. 4 Hebron Christian and No. 6 Wesleyan. St. Francis remained in the No. 2 spot, and Hebron Christian moved up to the No. 3.

ELCA will be put to the test quickly in its new No. 1 role. The Chargers will take on Class 6A No. 7 Kell on Monday morning and meet Class A Private No. 7 Greenforest in a region game Tuesday night.