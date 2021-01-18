Girls basketball rankings: ELCA among four new No. 1 teams

The unpredictable head-to-head competition among the best teams in Class A Private has produced a new No. 1 team in this week’s high school girls basketball rankings.
Mount Paran Christian, last week’s top-ranked team in A Private after knocking off previous No. 1 St. Francis the previous week, dropped to No. 4 after a 64-34 loss to No. 5 Holy Innocents’ on Tuesday. That loss opened the door for Eagle’s Landing Christian to jump from No. 3 to No. 1. ELCA, seeking its first state title in girls basketball, is 10-0 this season and has victories against No. 4 Hebron Christian and No. 6 Wesleyan. St. Francis remained in the No. 2 spot, and Hebron Christian moved up to the No. 3.
ELCA will be put to the test quickly in its new No. 1 role. The Chargers will take on Class 6A No. 7 Kell on Monday morning and meet Class A Private No. 7 Greenforest in a region game Tuesday night.
ELCA is one of four new No. 1 teams this week.
Luella moved to the top spot in Class 4A after previous No. 1 Jefferson lost to Class 6A No. 2 Buford 68-45 on Saturday. In Class 3A, Johnson-Savannah returned to the No. 1 position after Coahulla Creek lost to Sonoraville 57-55. Johnson had been No. 1 until a 48-44 loss to rival Beach on Jan. 8. In Class 2A, previous No. 1 Rabun County fell to No. 4 after losses to Jefferson (65-62) and Elbert County (56-40) last week. Early County moved up one place to No. 1, followed by Washington County and Elbert County.
The other four No. 1 teams remained the same. They are Collins Hill in Class 7A, Westlake in 6A, Forest Park in 5A and Lake Oconee Academy in A Public.
Five new teams moved into the top 10s. McDonough replaced Pickens in Class 4A; Gilmer replaced Pierce County in 3A; Fannin County replaced Dade County in 2A; Savannah Country Day replaced Tallulah Falls in Class A Private; and Wilcox County replaced Mount Zion-Carroll in A Public. Fannin County made the biggest jump of the group, coming in at No. 7 in 2A after losses last week by previous No. 8 Dade County and ninth-ranked Northeast-Macon.
Class 7A
1. Collins Hill (13-1)
2. McEachern (7-3)
3. Campbell (8-1)
4. Cherokee (16-3)
5. North Forsyth (13-2)
6. Marietta (10-4)
7. Parkview (11-4)
8. Tift County (9-0)
9. Woodstock (11-6)
10. North Paulding (13-3)
Class 6A
1. Westlake (10-0)
2. Buford (12-0)
3. Carrollton (15-1)
4. Hughes (13-3)
5. Lovejoy (12-5)
6. Sprayberry (12-2)
7. Kell (12-3)
8. Statesboro (12-0)
9. Rockdale County (12-3)
10. Brunswick (13-2)
Class 5A
1. Forest Park (11-2)
2. Jackson-Atlanta (11-2)
3. Woodward Academy (5-1)
4. Loganville (15-2)
5. Cass (16-0)
6. Southwest DeKalb (9-2)
7. St. Pius (12-1)
8. Warner Robins (9-3)
9. Hiram (8-3)
10. New Manchester (10-3)
Class 4A
1. Luella (16-2)
2. Jefferson (11-3)
3. Carver-Columbus (5-2)
4. Baldwin (8-0)
5. Spalding (10-3)
6. Arabia Mountain (6-0)
7. Marist (9-2)
8. Troup (5-4)
9. Cairo (9-0)
10. McDonough (10-2)
Class 3A
1. Johnson-Savannah (8-1)
2. Cross Creek (6-2)
3. Upson-Lee (11-0)
4. Sonoraville (10-3)
5. Coahulla Creek (14-2)
6. Lumpkin County (12-4)
7. Greater Atlanta Christian (5-4)
8. Gilmer (10-2)
9. Americus-Sumter (7-2)
10. Beach (7-3)
Class 2A
1. Early County (7-0)
2. Washington County (7-0)
3. Elbert County (12-2)
4. Rabun County (11-2)
5. East Laurens (8-2)
6. Heard County (12-3)
7. Fannin County (9-4)
8. Woodville-Tompkins (9-3)
9. Northeast-Macon (6-2)
10. Banks County (12-7)
Class A Private
1. Eagle’s Landing Christian (10-0)
2. St. Francis (10-2)
3. Hebron Christian (14-2)
4. Mount Paran Christian (15-3)
5. Holy Innocents’ (3-4)
6. Wesleyan (6-2)
7. Galloway (11-0)
8. Calvary Day (12-1)
9. Greenforest (4-3)
10. Savannah Country Day (13-1)
Class A Public
1. Lake Oconee Academy (12-0)
2. Calhoun County (3-1)
3. Greenville (3-0)
4. Dublin (13-2)
5. Clinch County (8-1)
6. Georgia Military (4-1)
7. Trion (11-3)
8. Turner County (11-2)
9. Wilcox County (3-0)
10. Pelham (2-0)
