Girls basketball rankings: ELCA among four new No. 1 teams

High School Sports Blog | 27 minutes ago
By Chip Saye, GHSF Daily

The unpredictable head-to-head competition among the best teams in Class A Private has produced a new No. 1 team in this week’s high school girls basketball rankings.

Mount Paran Christian, last week’s top-ranked team in A Private after knocking off previous No. 1 St. Francis the previous week, dropped to No. 4 after a 64-34 loss to No. 5 Holy Innocents’ on Tuesday. That loss opened the door for Eagle’s Landing Christian to jump from No. 3 to No. 1. ELCA, seeking its first state title in girls basketball, is 10-0 this season and has victories against No. 4 Hebron Christian and No. 6 Wesleyan. St. Francis remained in the No. 2 spot, and Hebron Christian moved up to the No. 3.

ELCA will be put to the test quickly in its new No. 1 role. The Chargers will take on Class 6A No. 7 Kell on Monday morning and meet Class A Private No. 7 Greenforest in a region game Tuesday night.

ELCA is one of four new No. 1 teams this week.

Luella moved to the top spot in Class 4A after previous No. 1 Jefferson lost to Class 6A No. 2 Buford 68-45 on Saturday. In Class 3A, Johnson-Savannah returned to the No. 1 position after Coahulla Creek lost to Sonoraville 57-55. Johnson had been No. 1 until a 48-44 loss to rival Beach on Jan. 8. In Class 2A, previous No. 1 Rabun County fell to No. 4 after losses to Jefferson (65-62) and Elbert County (56-40) last week. Early County moved up one place to No. 1, followed by Washington County and Elbert County.

The other four No. 1 teams remained the same. They are Collins Hill in Class 7A, Westlake in 6A, Forest Park in 5A and Lake Oconee Academy in A Public.

Five new teams moved into the top 10s. McDonough replaced Pickens in Class 4A; Gilmer replaced Pierce County in 3A; Fannin County replaced Dade County in 2A; Savannah Country Day replaced Tallulah Falls in Class A Private; and Wilcox County replaced Mount Zion-Carroll in A Public. Fannin County made the biggest jump of the group, coming in at No. 7 in 2A after losses last week by previous No. 8 Dade County and ninth-ranked Northeast-Macon.

Class 7A

1. Collins Hill (13-1)

2. McEachern (7-3)

3. Campbell (8-1)

4. Cherokee (16-3)

5. North Forsyth (13-2)

6. Marietta (10-4)

7. Parkview (11-4)

8. Tift County (9-0)

9. Woodstock (11-6)

10. North Paulding (13-3)

Class 6A

1. Westlake (10-0)

2. Buford (12-0)

3. Carrollton (15-1)

4. Hughes (13-3)

5. Lovejoy (12-5)

6. Sprayberry (12-2)

7. Kell (12-3)

8. Statesboro (12-0)

9. Rockdale County (12-3)

10. Brunswick (13-2)

Class 5A

1. Forest Park (11-2)

2. Jackson-Atlanta (11-2)

3. Woodward Academy (5-1)

4. Loganville (15-2)

5. Cass (16-0)

6. Southwest DeKalb (9-2)

7. St. Pius (12-1)

8. Warner Robins (9-3)

9. Hiram (8-3)

10. New Manchester (10-3)

Class 4A

1. Luella (16-2)

2. Jefferson (11-3)

3. Carver-Columbus (5-2)

4. Baldwin (8-0)

5. Spalding (10-3)

6. Arabia Mountain (6-0)

7. Marist (9-2)

8. Troup (5-4)

9. Cairo (9-0)

10. McDonough (10-2)

Class 3A

1. Johnson-Savannah (8-1)

2. Cross Creek (6-2)

3. Upson-Lee (11-0)

4. Sonoraville (10-3)

5. Coahulla Creek (14-2)

6. Lumpkin County (12-4)

7. Greater Atlanta Christian (5-4)

8. Gilmer (10-2)

9. Americus-Sumter (7-2)

10. Beach (7-3)

Class 2A

1. Early County (7-0)

2. Washington County (7-0)

3. Elbert County (12-2)

4. Rabun County (11-2)

5. East Laurens (8-2)

6. Heard County (12-3)

7. Fannin County (9-4)

8. Woodville-Tompkins (9-3)

9. Northeast-Macon (6-2)

10. Banks County (12-7)

Class A Private

1. Eagle’s Landing Christian (10-0)

2. St. Francis (10-2)

3. Hebron Christian (14-2)

4. Mount Paran Christian (15-3)

5. Holy Innocents’ (3-4)

6. Wesleyan (6-2)

7. Galloway (11-0)

8. Calvary Day (12-1)

9. Greenforest (4-3)

10. Savannah Country Day (13-1)

Class A Public

1. Lake Oconee Academy (12-0)

2. Calhoun County (3-1)

3. Greenville (3-0)

4. Dublin (13-2)

5. Clinch County (8-1)

6. Georgia Military (4-1)

7. Trion (11-3)

8. Turner County (11-2)

9. Wilcox County (3-0)

10. Pelham (2-0)

