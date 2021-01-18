Boys basketball rankings: Nationally-ranked Milton maintains No. 1 status

In Class 7A, No. 9 ranked North Gwinnett edged No. 10 Collins Hill 56-54 last Tuesday. Also, Discovery exited the poll following its loss to Mountain View and Parkview replaced the Titans and makes its debut at No. 8.
Buford was topped by Shiloh 70-56 on Friday and slid down to No. 10 in the Class 6A poll. Jonesboro dropped back-to-back games to Tri-Cities (58-52) and Mundy’s Mill (66-65) over the weekend and slid to No. 10 in the Class 5A poll.
In Class 4A, Jefferson replaced North Oconee in the poll and makes its debut at No. 10 after topping the Titans 59-56 on Friday. Upson-Lee and Carver-Atlanta replaced Thomson and Murray County in the Class 3A top 10 and St. Francis dropped from No. 3 to No. 8 in the Class A-Private poll. In Class A-Public, Terrell County and Irwin County make their debuts at No. 9 and No. 10 and replaced Calhoun County and Turner County.
Class 7A
1. Milton (14-2)
2. Grayson (15-3)
3. Pebblebrook (15-2)
4. McEachern (16-4)
5. Berkmar (13-4)
6. Cherokee (15-3)
7. South Forsyth (15-3)
8. Parkview (8-3)
9. North Gwinnett (11-7)
10. Collins Hill (8-4)
Class 6A
1. Wheeler (13-3)
2. Kell (12-5)
3. Chattahoochee (11-1)
4. Evans (13-1)
5. Richmond Hill (14-0)
6. Lanier (14-3)
7. Shiloh (11-4)
8. Centennial (11-3)
9. North Atlanta (15-2)
10. Buford (12-3)
Class 5A
1. St. Pius (13-2)
2. Eagle’s Landing (16-1)
3. Tri-Cities (12-4)
4. Veterans (12-0)
5. Forest Park (7-1)
6. Woodward Academy (9-4)
7. Lithonia (7-2)
8. Jonesboro (10-1)
9. Cass (13-4)
10. Blessed Trinity (12-4)
Class 4A
1. Spencer (6-0)
2. Baldwin (6-0)
3. Stephenson (4-2)
4. Westover (4-2)
5. Luella (15-3)
6. Monroe (10-3)
7. Cedar Shoals (10-5)
8. Arabia Mountain (6-2)
9. Miller Grove (5-4
10. Jefferson (10-3)
Class 3A
1. Sandy Creek (13-4)
2. Windsor Forest (5-1)
3. Hart County (11-3)
4. Johnson-Savannah (9-1)
5. LaFayette (9-0)
6. Salem (7-3)
7. Cross Creek (9-3)
8. Sonoraville (13-0)
9. Upson-Lee (10-4)
10. Carver-Atlanta (8-3)
Class 2A
1. Pace Academy (14-1)
2. Swainsboro (9-1)
3. Lovett (9-5)
4. Woodville-Tompkins (11-1)
5. Washington County (7-0)
6. Thomasville (10-1)
7. Westside-Augusta (8-3)
8. Laney (6-3)
9. Banks County (12-6)
10. Chattooga (9-2)
Class A-Private
1. Greenforest Christian (6-2)
2. Mt. Pisgah (10-5)
3. Galloway (9-1)
4. Providence Christian (16-3)
5. Trinity Christian (10-6)
6. St. Anne-Pacelli (6-3)
7. Christian Heritage (12-2)
8. St. Francis (1-7)
9. Holy Innocents’ (5-1)
10. Tallulah Falls (10-2)
Class A-Public
1. Drew (14-0)
2. Dublin (15-1)
3. Towns County (9-1)
4. Lanier County (11-2)
5. Chattahoochee County (4-1)
6. Manchester (4-1)
7. Bowdon (14-2)
8. Warren County (6-1)
9. Terrell County (1-0)
10. Irwin County (8-4)
