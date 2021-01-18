Boys basketball rankings: Nationally-ranked Milton maintains No. 1 status

Buford was topped by Shiloh 70-56 on Friday and slid down to No. 10 in the Class 6A poll. Jonesboro dropped back-to-back games to Tri-Cities (58-52) and Mundy’s Mill (66-65) over the weekend and slid to No. 10 in the Class 5A poll.

In Class 4A, Jefferson replaced North Oconee in the poll and makes its debut at No. 10 after topping the Titans 59-56 on Friday. Upson-Lee and Carver-Atlanta replaced Thomson and Murray County in the Class 3A top 10 and St. Francis dropped from No. 3 to No. 8 in the Class A-Private poll. In Class A-Public, Terrell County and Irwin County make their debuts at No. 9 and No. 10 and replaced Calhoun County and Turner County.