GHSA to vote Wednesday on transgender athletes’ ability to play high school sports

Critics say the laws are discriminatory and address competitive imbalance issues that rarely exist. “This is a solution in search of a problem,” Jeff Graham, executive director of Georgia Equality, the state’s largest advocacy group on LGBTQ issues, said after the Georgia bill passed.

The GHSA does not track participation among transgender students. Hines said he was aware only anecdotally of a couple of trans athletes participating in boys cross country.

The GHSA’s policy until 2016 had been to use birth-certificate assignment to determine sports gender, but the association changed course to allow individual schools and school boards to make those decisions. That change came months after North Carolina’s controversial bathroom bill that prevented transgender people from using public bathrooms that aligned with their gender identity.

The GHSA’s executive committee is meeting at the Thomaston-Upson County Civic Center beginning at 10 a.m.