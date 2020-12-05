GHSA Second Round Playoff Roundups from Friday

No. 6 ranked Valdosta jumped out to a 29-0 halftime lead and was up 37-0 before Evans got on the board with 3:34 left in the third quarter. The Wildcats answered with a 75-yard run to push the lead to 44-7 before a scoreless final frame.

Greater Atlanta Christian 33, North Hall 0

Deymon Fleming accounted for three touchdowns to help Greater Atlanta Christian coast past visiting North Hall. Fleming rushed for two scores and also tossed a touchdown pass to Brooks Miller. Marcus Wilson also rushed for a touchdown. The Spartans led 14-0 after one quarter, 21-0 at halftime, and by the final 33-0 margin going into the fourth. They limited North Hall to 68 total yards of offense--including zero through the air. The Trojans had been averaging 265 rushing yards per contest before going for just 68 against Greater Atlanta Christian.

Callaway 16, Lovett 9

Charlie Dixon rushed for both of Callaway’s touchdowns and Jalin Shephard made an impact in all three phases of the game as the Cavaliers held off visiting Lovett. Blake Eubanks kicked a field goal for Callaway in the first quarter and Dixon’s first score gave the home team a 9-0 halftime advantage. Lovett tied it at 9-9 early in the fourth thanks to a field goal by Lucas Hyman and a five-yard touchdown run from Michael Hollingsworth. Shephard, whose 53-yard reception led to Eubanks’ field goal, blocked the ensuing extra point. He eventually picked off a Lovett pass to set up the Cavaliers late in the fourth quarter. From there Dixon scored the game-winner from seven yards out with 1:48 remaining. Cam Smith also had two interceptions to lead Callaway’s stout defensive effort.

Jefferson County 42, Jeff Davis 29

No. 5 ranked Jefferson County led 8-0 after the first quarter following a 28-yard Ja’Quine Gilmore touchdown run. Jeff Davis cut it to 8-7 with a 63-yard touchdown pass from Cade Walters to Austin Wood before the Warriors closed out the quarter on a 26-7 run to build a 34-14 halftime edge.

Rabun County 35, Model 0

Rabun County denied visiting Model from reaching the quarterfinals for the first time since 1979 with a convincing 35-0. With the victory, the No. 2 ranked Wildcats advanced to the program’s sixth-straight quarterfinal.

Lincoln County 28, Hancock Central 6

No. 3 seed Lincoln County outscored Hancock Central 21-0 in the second half to close out the road victory. The Red Devils are now set to host fellow No. 3 seed Clinch County in the quarterfinals following the GHSA’s coin flip this week that grants the top of the bracket home field in the case of equal seeding.

Irwin County 14, Wilcox County 0

Defending Class A-Public state champion Irwin County limited Wilcox County to just one first down in the opening half. Kam Ward got the Indians on the board with 13.5 left before the break and then Cody Soliday iced the game with his 1-yard rushing touchdown with 5:07 left in the fourth.

Commerce 28, Gordon Lee 14

No. 4 Commerce closed out a home victory with 14 unanswered points. Trey Huff and Dreylan Martin scored the Tigers’ first two touchdowns and Gordon Lee was able to even it 14-14 with a Nate Dunfee and Cade Peterson touchdown run. Huff broke the tie with a 33-yard touchdown pass to Sammy Brown on a 4th and 7 call and then Brown iced the game with an 11-yard touchdown run with 2:21 left.

Brooks County 41, Dublin 7

No. 3 ranked Brooks County avenged last year’s 42-32 loss to Dublin in the Class 2A state championship with a dominant win over the host Fighting Irish. The Trojans jumped out to a 41-0 lead until Dublin spoiled the shutout with Markelle Mitchell’s 12-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Brooks County’s scoring came on two Omari Arnold rushing touchdowns and Jamal Sanders’ three second-half rushing touchdowns. Also, Nitavion Burrus found Jamaurion Fountain for a 46-yard touchdown.

