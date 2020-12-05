River Ridge, Hughes reach quarters for first time; Cedar Grove escapes

West Forsyth beat North Gwinnett 17-16 to reach the quarters for first time since 2011, second time ever. West Forsyth, under first-year coach Dave Svehla, started 2-3 but has won seven straight games. North Gwinnett is home before the quarterfinals for the first time since 2016.

Parkview beat No. 5 East Coweta 41-14 in a redeeming victory for the Panthers. Parkview was ranked No. 3 in preseason but finished the regular season unranked at 7-3.

The most surprising upset was probably Warren County’s 56-26 victory over Class 1A Public’s No. 6 team, Macon County, a 21-point favorite. Warren (8-5) is in the quarterfinals for the second straight season.

The only other games that Maxwell’s underdogs won were Bleckley County over Early County 41-7 in 2A and No. 5 Wesleyan over No. 9 North Cobb Christian 20-17 and No. 10 George Walton Academy over No. 6 Christian Heritage 28-25, all in Class 1A Private.

Fannin County and Riverdale reached the quarterfinals for the first time this century.

Fannin, last in the quarters in 1995, beat Heard County 21-14 in a 2A game and will be at home next week against No. 1 Fitzgerald. Riverdale, last in the quarters in 1998, beat Northwest Whitfield 42-17 in 4A and will play No. 4 Benedictine at home next week.

One round-of-16 game remains. Baldwin will play at Carver of Columbus in 4A on Saturday night.