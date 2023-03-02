GHSA basketball state tournament: Quarterfinals updates from Wednesday

Top-seeded Norcross trailed 45-43 heading into the final frame of its quarterfinals matchup with visiting Archer before finishing strong to advance to the Final 4. The Blue Devils led 34-25 at the break and were outscored by the Tigers by a margin of 20-9 in the third. Senior point guard Veronaye Charlton led Norcross with 18 points and nine rebounds, and junior guard Jania Akins added 15 points.

In other 7A girls games: No. 1 seed McEachern held on during a second-half rally from visiting Central Gwinnett to win 50-47 and set up a semifinal showdown with top-ranked Brookwood.

Class 6A

Boys

Lanier 62, Grovetown 58

Lanier advanced past defending state champion Grovetown after a 13-4 run gave them a double-digit lead with 1:25 left in the game. Grovetown’s Vashon Ferguson hit a few late shots to keep the Warriors in the game, but Lanier held on. Osmar Garcia-Araujo finished with 19 points for the Longhorns, who will face Lee County in the Final 4.

Alexander 54, Jonesboro 53

Trailing 53-52, Greg Dunson, a freshman guard, hit the go-ahead basket with 9.6 seconds left in the game which pushed Alexander past Jonesboro and into the semifinals. The victory marked head coach Jason Slate’s 500th win for the Cougars.

Lee County 65, Blessed Trinity 61

Lee County is advancing to the Final 4 after picking up a four-point road victory against Blessed Trinity. The Trojans had three players in double figures, including leading scorer Christian Brown with 17 points and sophomores Ousmane Kromah and Josiah Parker with 10 points apiece. Brigham Rogers was the leading scorer for Blessed Trinity, finishing with 24 points. Lee County will face Lanier in the next round.

Etowah 54, St. Pius X 53

Etowah advanced to the Final 4 after Brandon Rechsteiner hit a game-winning free throw. The senior point guard, who finished with 21 points, drove to the lane, drew contact, and was fouled before hitting the go-ahead foul shot to lift the Eagles past St. Pius X. Senior Mason Etter added 16 points. Etowah will play Alexander in the next round.

Class 5A

Boys

Class 4A

Boys

Pace Academy 62, Baldwin 31

Pace Academy picked up a dominant road win over Baldwin to improve its record to 23-7 overall. The Knights will square off against Westover on Saturday at Fort Valley State. Westover, who defeated McDonough 43-41 in last year’s semifinals, sent the Warhawks home for the second-straight season Wednesday night with a 66-57 victory.

Fayette County 83, Woodland-Stockbridge 71

Top-ranked Fayette County’s 21-20 lead disappeared after Woodland used a strong second quarter to build a 39-35 halftime advantage. The Tigers’ offensive firepower with Sean Van Dorn (21 points), Keith Gillespie (20) and RJ Kennedy (19) out-manned a game-high 24-point performance by Woodland’s Kyree Brown.

Benedictine 58, Madison County 35

Benedictine opened a 15-6 lead after the first quarter and went into the half with a 27-13 advantage. The Cadets closed out the third quarter ahead 38-23 before coasting to their 10th-straight victory.

Class 3A

Boys

Sandy Creek 56, Johnson-Savannah 50

Top-ranked Sandy Creek weathered a late charge from No. 2-ranked Johnson-Savannah to advance to the semifinals against defending-champion Cross Creek at Fort Valley State Friday. Against Johnson, Sandy Creek led 46-35 entering the fourth quarter and was nursing a 53-50 lead with 1:20 left on the way to victory. Micah Smith, a 6-foot-8 junior, scored 17 points and Amari Brown, a 6-3 junior guard, scored 14 points for the Patriots.

Cross Creek 72, Hart County 65

Antoine Lorick led all scorers as defending-champion Cross Creek past Hart County and into the semifinals against top-ranked Sandy Creek. Lorick, a 6-7 senior power forward, scored 15 points for the Razorbacks. Senior shooting guard Isam Anthony finished with 14 points and 6-7 sophomore shooting forward Jaden Priester added 12 points. Dontrel Smith, De’Kel Hobbs and Kylen Clark each scored eight points.

Cedar Grove 94, Long County 91 2OT

Cedar Grove outlasted Long County in a double-overtime war of attrition to advance to the semifinals against Region 5 rival Douglass. Against Long County, EJ Colson scored 29 points to lead the Saints. Jaylen Adside added 21 points, Manny Green had 16 points with eight rebounds and Darius Reynolds scored 11 points with eight rebounds and eight blocks. Christian Glenn led Long County with 29 points, Jamel Brimlett scored 19 points, Cameron Rosa added 12 points and Keshawn Smith scored nine points with 13 rebounds.

Douglass-Atlanta 78, Dougherty 73

Douglass led 26-25 after the first quarter and trailed 47-42 at the half in a come-from-behind quarterfinal victory over Dougherty. Douglass cut back into the lead with a 20-18 advantage in the third quarter and put the game away by outscoring the Trojans 16-8 in the fourth quarter.

Class 2A

Boys

Model 62, Dodge County 60

Host Model took a 28-25 lead into the half and knocked down back-to-back three-pointers to end the third quarter with a 47-41 lead. Dodge County’s final possession came with one second left under its own basket, but they were unable to force overtime and Model advanced to the semifinals for the first time in program history. Jeremias Heard (16 points), Jayden Hames (15), Jakenes Heard (14) and Stevie Dallas led Model in scoring. Model will square off with No. 1 seed Providence Christian in the semifinals this Saturday at Georgia College and State University. Providence Christian advanced to the semis on Wednesday with an 84-70 win over Spencer and improved to 26-4 overall.

Westside-Augusta 81, South Atlanta 50

Defending state champion Westside-Augusta jumped out to a 64-34 lead after the third quarter en route to its sixth-straight victory. The Patriots built a 26-13 lead in the first quarter and grew a 51-26 edge by the break. Westside-Augusta will take on Columbia in the semifinals after the Eagle’s 74-60 win over Windsor Forest. Columbia carries a 30-1 overall record and rides a 22-game win streak into this Saturday’s game.

Class A Division I

Boys

Mount Vernon 68, Temple 38

Mount Vernon is advancing to the Final 4 following a 30-point victory over host Temple. The Mustangs trailed 26-25 at halftime but used a strong third quarter to seize momentum, outscoring Temple by a margin of 28-8 during the frame. Junior SF Xavier Shegog led scoring with 20 points, in addition to 14 rebounds and two blocks. Senior PG Ashton Patterson (16 points, 10 assists, 3 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 blocks) and senior center Keith Williams (10 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks) also had double-doubles, and junior PF Dennis Scott III contributed 11 points and seven rebounds. Mount Vernon will play King’s Ridge this weekend.

Swainsboro 70, Athens Christian 55

Swainsboro extended its win streak to eight consecutive games after defeating Athens Christian in the Elite 8. Athens Christian held a 19-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and stayed out in front throughout the entire game until the 4:49 mark in the fourth quarter when Jakari Nobles made a transition layup to give the Tigers the lead and momentum. Swainsboro closed the game on an 18-5 run.

King’s Ridge 62, Woodville-Tompkins 54

No. 4 seed King’s Ridge came away with a 62-54 road win over host Woodville-Tompkins to advance to the Final 4, where the Tigers will face Mount Vernon. Alfonzo Ross was the leading scorer for Woodville-Tompkins, finishing with 28 points.

Class A Division II

Boys