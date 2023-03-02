Boys basketball: Grayson 46, Walton 29

Grayson led 25-7 at halftime, 39-17 after three quarters and Pierce emptied the bench with 4:03 left in the game and the Rams up 44-18.

“They’ve done a good job working hard all year and, even though they’re young, we’ve never had to question how hard they’re going to work and their desire to win,” Pierce said.

The Region 8 champion Rams (24-5) were led by C.J. Hyland, a junior point guard, who scored 11 points and guarded Walton’s Luke Flynn, limiting him to six points.

“I though C.J. was phenomenal,” Pierce said. “He played phenomenal defense on Flynn. I thought he made it real tough for him tonight. That’s where it starts. C.J. is one of the best defenders I’ve ever coached.”

Gicarri Harris, a 6-foot-4 junior, scored 13 points and 6-8 sophomore Amir Taylor scored 10. Chad Moodie, a highly athletic 6-8 senior who was the Region 8 defensive player of the year, changed countless shots with his leaping ability and high motor. Grayson has won 11 straight.

Walton (19-12) had no players in double figures. Flynn, Caesar Burrows and Nathan Watson each scored six. Walton’s previous low-point total was 42 in a win against Pope in a holiday tournament.

Grayson advances to play the winner of the McEachern-Wheeler game on Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Georgia State Convocation Center.