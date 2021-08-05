ajc logo
Georgia’s top players by position: Wide receivers

Collins Hill wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) makes a long catch against North Gwinnett defensive back Jordan Hancock (7) in the first half of Fridays game at Collins Hill.
Collins Hill wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) makes a long catch against North Gwinnett defensive back Jordan Hancock (7) in the first half of Fridays game at Collins Hill.

By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily
The only Georgia defensive player with a higher 247Sports Composite rating than Travis Hunter this century is Grayson defensive end Robert Nkemdiche in the class of 2013. Hunter, the consensus No. 1 prospect nationally, expects to play cornerback at Florida State, but in the meantime, the Collins Hill All-American returns as the state’s most lethal wide receiver.

Hunter caught a state-record 137 passes in 2020 for 1,746 yards and 24 touchdowns. He had three touchdowns in a game five times. His 11-catch, 183-yard performance against fourth-ranked Lowndes helped put Collins Hill in a championship game for the first time.

He’ll play cornerback, too, as he did in 2020, making him the best two-way starter in Georgia. He’s also started on Collins Hill’s basketball team since he was a freshman.

This is the third in a series of 10 feature articles that recognize the 10 best players by position. These wide receivers are the newest additions to the Georgia Power 100.

*Kojo Antwi, Lambert: An Ohio State commit, Antwi (6-0, 190) is 247Sports’ No. 8 WR senior prospect nationally. He’s caught 92 passes over the past two seasons for 1,474 yards and 15 touchdowns for a team that’s gone only 5-15 in that time. He was first-team GACA all-state last season. He’s the highest-rated prospect in his school’s history.

*Janiran Bonner, Cedar Grove: His 2020 season was virtually wiped out by injury, but he had a team-leading 30 receptions for 501 yards and nine touchdowns as a sophomore on a run-first state champion in 2019. A four-star recruit, Bonner (6-1, 190) committed to Georgia Tech in April.

*Tyler Griffin, Southeast Bulloch: Griffin, Southeast Bulloch’s first top-100 Georgia recruit this century, also played running back, linebacker and safety last season. He had 605 yards receiving and made 54 tackles with an interception returned for a touchdown. He’s also an all-region basketball player. Griffin’s 6-4, 200, and probably a wide receiver in college. He committed to Central Florida in June.

*Adarrius Harshaw, Cherokee: Harshaw had 53 receptions for 872 yards and seven touchdowns for an 8-3 Class 7A school last season. He also averaged 27.4 yards on nine kickoff returns. He’s run a 10.78-second 100 meters. A consensus three-star recruit, Harshaw committed to Utah last month.

*Travis Hunter, Collins Hill: Hunter’s junior season was probably the most productive all-around effort for a two-way player in state history. Hunter (6-1, 165) was credited with 51 solo tackles and eight interceptions, and his 1,746 yards receiving were fourth-most in state history. He committed to Florida State in March of 2020. Hunter became the consensus No. 1 recruit this week when Quinn Evers, a quarterback from Texas, chose to graduate a year early and enroll at Ohio State.

*Samuel Mbake, North Cobb: Mbake (6-3, 205) had 54 receptions for 474 yards in 10 games last season at Brookwood. He tailed off the second half of the season, but his physical tools – he’s 6-4, 205 – make him a top-300 national recruit. He’s back at North Cobb, where he began his high school career. His parents are from Cameroon. Mbake says he’ll commit at the All-American Bowl in January.

*D.J. Moore, Archer: Moore (6-1, 190), one of the state’s fastest receivers, had only 21 catches for 379 yards and five touchdowns in 2020 but played only nine games in a Class 7A offense that averaged only 100 yards passing. The numbers should go up substantially this season for the three-star recruit who committed to Georgia Tech in May.

*De’Nylon Morrissette, North Cobb: Morrissette (6-1, 200) led the state in receiving before an injury in game seven but still finished with 63 receptions for 824 yards and seven touchdowns for an 8-3 Brookwood team. Morrissette is now at North Cobb. He played for St. Francis in Maryland as a sophomore. He’s a top-250 national prospect and the consensus No. 30 wide receiver. He committed to Georgia in April.

*Cole Speer, Calhoun: His 59 receptions for 1,151 yards and 11 touchdowns (19.5 ypc) represent the best season of any returning Georgia receiver not named Travis Hunter. Speer (6-1, 185) was first-team Class 5A all-state for a quarterfinal team. He was timed at 4.38 seconds at a college camp this year, and his recruiting has taken off. Georgia offered him on Saturday.

*Daveon Walker, Warner Robins: Walker had 49 receptions for 790 yards and seven touchdowns for the Class 5A champion last season. He had nine receptions for 121 yards in a 35-28 victory over Blessed Trinity in the quarterfinals. Walker (6-2, 180) has offers from Liberty and Pitt.

Coming Friday: Tight ends

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

