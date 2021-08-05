Georgia’s top players by position: Wide receivers

*Janiran Bonner, Cedar Grove: His 2020 season was virtually wiped out by injury, but he had a team-leading 30 receptions for 501 yards and nine touchdowns as a sophomore on a run-first state champion in 2019. A four-star recruit, Bonner (6-1, 190) committed to Georgia Tech in April.

*Tyler Griffin, Southeast Bulloch: Griffin, Southeast Bulloch’s first top-100 Georgia recruit this century, also played running back, linebacker and safety last season. He had 605 yards receiving and made 54 tackles with an interception returned for a touchdown. He’s also an all-region basketball player. Griffin’s 6-4, 200, and probably a wide receiver in college. He committed to Central Florida in June.

*Adarrius Harshaw, Cherokee: Harshaw had 53 receptions for 872 yards and seven touchdowns for an 8-3 Class 7A school last season. He also averaged 27.4 yards on nine kickoff returns. He’s run a 10.78-second 100 meters. A consensus three-star recruit, Harshaw committed to Utah last month.

*Travis Hunter, Collins Hill: Hunter’s junior season was probably the most productive all-around effort for a two-way player in state history. Hunter (6-1, 165) was credited with 51 solo tackles and eight interceptions, and his 1,746 yards receiving were fourth-most in state history. He committed to Florida State in March of 2020. Hunter became the consensus No. 1 recruit this week when Quinn Evers, a quarterback from Texas, chose to graduate a year early and enroll at Ohio State.

*Samuel Mbake, North Cobb: Mbake (6-3, 205) had 54 receptions for 474 yards in 10 games last season at Brookwood. He tailed off the second half of the season, but his physical tools – he’s 6-4, 205 – make him a top-300 national recruit. He’s back at North Cobb, where he began his high school career. His parents are from Cameroon. Mbake says he’ll commit at the All-American Bowl in January.

*D.J. Moore, Archer: Moore (6-1, 190), one of the state’s fastest receivers, had only 21 catches for 379 yards and five touchdowns in 2020 but played only nine games in a Class 7A offense that averaged only 100 yards passing. The numbers should go up substantially this season for the three-star recruit who committed to Georgia Tech in May.

*De’Nylon Morrissette, North Cobb: Morrissette (6-1, 200) led the state in receiving before an injury in game seven but still finished with 63 receptions for 824 yards and seven touchdowns for an 8-3 Brookwood team. Morrissette is now at North Cobb. He played for St. Francis in Maryland as a sophomore. He’s a top-250 national prospect and the consensus No. 30 wide receiver. He committed to Georgia in April.

*Cole Speer, Calhoun: His 59 receptions for 1,151 yards and 11 touchdowns (19.5 ypc) represent the best season of any returning Georgia receiver not named Travis Hunter. Speer (6-1, 185) was first-team Class 5A all-state for a quarterfinal team. He was timed at 4.38 seconds at a college camp this year, and his recruiting has taken off. Georgia offered him on Saturday.

*Daveon Walker, Warner Robins: Walker had 49 receptions for 790 yards and seven touchdowns for the Class 5A champion last season. He had nine receptions for 121 yards in a 35-28 victory over Blessed Trinity in the quarterfinals. Walker (6-2, 180) has offers from Liberty and Pitt.

Coming Friday: Tight ends

