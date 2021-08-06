Georgia’s top players by position: Tight ends

Washington didn’t catch many passes last season – only 15 – but four went for touchdowns, and he’s a premier blocker.

This is the fourth in a series of 10 articles that recognize the best players by position. These tight ends are the newest additions to the Georgia Power 100.

*Bennett Christian, Allatoona: Christian (6-6, 235) committed to Ohio State just before the 2020 opener, and his stock has only risen. A four-star recruit, he’s now the highest-rated prospect in Allatoona history. Christian made GACA all-state after catching 20 passes for 250 yards for a Class 6A quarterfinal team that ran 72% of the time. Christian’s father, Bill, played at Tennessee.

*Martavious Collins, Rome: Collins had 25 receptions – the most of any Georgia freshman on MaxPreps last season – for 329 yards while making the all-region team for a Class 6A playoff qualifier. Collins (6-4, 235) has an offer from Georgia, making him the first Rome player under coach John Reid to have a Power 5 offer before his sophomore season.

*Oscar Delp, West Forsyth: Delp caught 43 passes for 730 yards and nine touchdowns in nine games last season for a 9-4 Class 7A team. He’s 6-5, 220, with 4.66 speed in the 40 and rated the No. 2 TE prospect nationally by 247Sports. He is Forsyth County’s highest-rated 247Sports Composite recruit ever, edging Georgia freshman and former teammate Dylan Fairchild by .0002 points. Delp is uncommitted.

*Jake Johnson, Oconee County: Johnson is the state’s consensus No. 7 senior prospect at any position and the No. 1 TE prospect nationally, according to 247Sports. He caught 32 passes for 743 yards and nine touchdowns for the Class 3A runner-up last season. He’s 6-5, 225 and has committed to LSU, where his brother Max is a sophomore quarterback.

*Lawson Luckie, Norcross: Luckie (6-3, 225) is the top-rated junior TE prospect in Georgia and a top-200 national prospect. He caught 35 balls for 389 yards and three touchdowns for a 13-1 Class 7A team last season. He is uncommitted.

*Jack Nickel, Milton: The AJC’s first-team all-state tight end in Class 7A, Nickel (6-4, 230) had 23 receptions for 279 yards and a touchdown and was better known for his blocking – “consistently finished his blocks by driving the defender 10-plus yards down field,” Milton coach Adam Clack said – for a run-first Class 7A region champion. Nickel, formerly pledged to Notre Dame, committed to Michigan State last month.

*Cole Spence, Mount Pisgah Christian: The consensus No. 100 senior prospect in Georgia, Spence had 42 catches for 466 yards and a touchdown in 2020. He also had 6.5 tackles for losses for a Class A Private playoff team. He’s 6-6, 220. He committed to Vanderbilt in April. He also had several Ivy League offers.

*Holden Staes, Westminster: Staes played only six games last season, missing a couple injured, and had 14 receptions for 244 yards and three touchdowns. He also had a team-leading 6.5 sacks. Staes is the No. 6 TE/H-back prospect nationally, per ESPN. He is 6-5, 235, and committed to Notre Dame in May. He was previously committed to Penn State.

*Tyrus Washington, Lee County: Washington had 15 receptions for 159 yards and four touchdowns on a Class 6A runner-up that got 79% of its total offense on the ground. He had 15 knockdown blocks and made first-team GACA all-state. Washington committed to Arkansas last month.

*Daequan Wright, Perry: Wright is a great overall athlete who played wide receiver and running back last season, rushing for 189 yards on 24 carries and catching 47 passes for 486 yards and six touchdowns for a Class 4A quarterfinal team. Wright averaged 16.4 points in basketball and ran an 11.14 100 meters in track, pretty swift for a 230-pounder who’s 6-4. Wright committed to Virginia Tech in June.

Coming Monday: Offensive linemen

