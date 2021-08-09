Georgia’s top players by position: Offensive linemen

*Kanaya Charlton, Brunswick: From a school that has developed Dantne Demery and Warren McClendon in the past three years comes Charlton (6-5, 350), a four-year starter with 142 pancake blocks in his career. He’s also got a 3.9 GPA. Charlton committed to Florida State in June.

*Maurice “Mo” Clipper Jr., Milton: Clipper (6-4, 300) was a first-team all-region player for an 11-1 Class 7A quarterfinal team and Region 5 champion. Clipper is one of three major Division I offensive linemen at Milton, all about equal. Brandon Best (committed to Georgia Tech) and Gilles Tchio (better on the defensive line) are the others. Clipper committed to Tennessee last month.

*Noah DeMeritt, Camden County: DeMeritt (6-6, 340) probably will play center on a Class 7A team transitioning back to the wing-T offense this season. He made first-team all-region last season. Georgia Tech, Kentucky and Nebraska have offered, according to Rivals.

*Cason Henry, Walton: Henry (6-6, 290) is the best OL prospect at Walton since Brandon Kublanow in 2012. He made all-region last season. The grandson of a former Georgia basketball player, he’s athletic enough to play tight end and fullback. Henry committed to South Carolina last month.

*Jonathan “Bo” Hughley, Hughes: A four-star junior, Hughley (6-7, 290) is one of only two sophomore offensive linemen to get any all-state recognition from the AJC after allowing zero sacks for an 11-2 team that reached the Class 6A quarterfinals. Hughley has a seven-foot wingspan. If he rises any more in the 247Sports Composite, he could finish as Hughes’ most highly rated prospect ever, ahead of NFL linebacker D’Andre Walker. If he just stays where he is, he’ll be the highest-rated OL prospect in Fulton County this century. He’s currently the No. 70 overall prospect nationally among juniors. He’s uncommitted.

*Steven Nahmias, Marist: Nahmias (6-3, 290) made first-team all-state for the Class 4A champion last season. He will be only the fourth four-year starter in coach Alan Chadwick’s 37 seasons as Marist head coach. (The others are Phillip Wood, Pierre Easley and Bartley Miller.) A consensus three-star recruit, Nahmias committed to Duke in June.

*Addison Nichols, Greater Atlanta Christian: Nichols (6-5, 315) was the only offensive lineman to make first-team all-county from the Gwinnett Touchdown Club and Gwinnett Daily Post. He also was first-team all-state in Class 3A and led GAC to a 12-1 semifinal finish. Nichols, the consensus No. 3 interior OL prospect nationally, committed to Tennessee last week.

*Elijah Pritchett, Carver (Columbus): Pritchett (6-6, 280) is Carver’s top prospect since Isaiah Crowell in 2010. Pritchett, the consensus No. 10 OT prospect nationally and No. 8 recruit in Georgia, is uncommitted.

*Qae’shon Sapp, Lee County: Sapp (6-5, 320) was the starting right tackle on a 12-2 Class 6A runner-up last season. He was first-team all-region. A consensus four-star, Sapp is the top-rated OL prospect in school history. Sapp committed to Florida State in June.

