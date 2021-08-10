Georgia’s top players by position: Defensive linemen

*Quintell Jones, Peach County: Jones (6-2, 315) made first-team all-region last year for a Class 3A state power and is his school’s highest-rated DL prospect this century. The big run stopper has more than 20 offers.

*Kayden McDonald, North Gwinnett: McDonald (6-2, 330) had a school-record 29 tackles for losses as a sophomore last season. He made the Gwinnett Daily Post’s first-team all-county team in 2020. He’s a consensus four-star recruit among juniors.

*Christen Miller, Cedar Grove: Miller (6-4, 285) had 12 tackles for losses in just eight games last season for a perennial contending Class 3A team. He had 31 tackles and 2.5 sacks. He has emerged as a four-star recruit, and his college choices include Georgia, Southern Cal and Ohio State.

*Lebbeus “L.T.” Overton, Milton: Overton (6-4, 265), a junior, is tied with Nkemdiche as the highest-rated Georgia prospect this century. He’s had 40.5 sacks and 80 tackles for losses in his two seasons as a starter. Also a starter on a state-winning basketball team, Overton was named MaxPreps’ male athlete of the year — an incredible national accomplishment for a sophomore.

Caption Lebbeus Overton (24) was a starter on Milton's state-winning basketball team in 2021. Milton won the 7A title 52-47 over Berkmar. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

*T.J. Searcy, Upson-Lee: Another consensus four-star recruit in the 2023 class, Searcy (6-5, 250) had 9.5 tackles for losses and 38 solo tackles in nine games last season. Searcy is the second-best recruit in Upson-Lee history behind current Georgia defensive tackle Travon Walker. Both are 6-5.

*Darris Smith, Appling County: Smith (6-6, 225) was the defensive player of the year in Region 1-3A in 2020, when he had 12 sacks and 17.5 other tackles for losses on a 9-2 team. He’s the highest-rated Appling County recruit this century and probably since former Florida State star Dexter Carter. An edge rusher, Smith committed to Georgia in December.

*Tyre West, Tift County: West (6-3, 280) is a four-year starter who got all-region recognition as a freshman in a big-time Class 7A region. He was first-team all-state last season, when he had 31 solo tackles, 12.5 sacks and 16 QB hurries in nine games. West is rated the No. 11 defensive line prospect nationally. He’s the highest-rated Tift County prospect this century. He committed to Georgia in December.

*Mykel Williams, Hardaway: Williams (6-5, 265) has put together two straight first-team all-state seasons. He had 17 sacks and 19 other tackles for losses in 2020 and 12 sacks and 20 tackles for losses in 2019. His school’s most heralded recruit since quarterback Wayne Johnson in the 1980s, Williams committed to Southern Cal in June.

Previously: Offensive linemen | Up next: Linebackers

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.