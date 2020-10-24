Friday recap: Prince Avenue beats No. 1 Athens Academy; Peach edges No. 2 Crisp County

Also in 3A, No. 4 Peach County – stopping a late two-point conversion attempt – beat No. 2 Crisp County 14-13 in Region 2. It was Crisp’s first region loss in 17 games and five years. Peach has won 20 straight region games, also dating to 2015. Reclassification put the two powerhouses in the same Region 2 this season.

In Class 7A, two top-10 teams won in overtime. No. 7 Roswell defeated No. 6 Cherokee 35-28 in a game between unbeaten teams from Region 5. No. 9 North Gwinnett edged Mill Creek 23-20 in a non-region game.

Wayne County was the only team outside the top 10 to beat a ranked team. The Yellow Jackets defeated No. 10 Veterans of Class 5A in a Region 1 game. That region also includes No. 1 Ware, No. 3 Warner Robins and No. 6 Coffee, so Veterans has its work cut out to get back in the playoff race.

No. 2 Fitzgerald of Class 2A beat No. 9 Early 42-7 in a Region 1 game, and Dublin, the 2019 champion in 2A and ranked No. 5 in 1A Public, fended off No. 9 Wilcox County 35-28 in a game between the lone top-10 teams from Region 4.

Callaway, the No. 1 team in 2A, postponed its game with No. 5 Haralson County until Tuesday because of COVID-19 concerns within the school. Both teams are undefeated.