Week 8 Friday Night Roundups

Class 3A

Windsor Forest 21, Johnson-Savannah 0

Windsor Forest quarterback Dalen Jacobs accounted for a 3-yard rushing touchdown and a 20-yard touchdown pass to Kerwin Tatnall to give the host Knights a 14-0 halftime lead. Senior Malik Demery’s 28-yard interception return for a touchdown in the third quarter provided the final tally.

Class 2A

Class A-Public

In More A-Public action:

--The Terrell County Greenwave rode a 37-point first quarter to a 53-6 victory over visiting Calhoun County to improve to 3-2 on the year and 2-1 in Region 1 play …

Class A-Private

Mt. Vernon 42, Hebron Christian 3

Mt. Vernon jumped out to a 35-3 halftime lead and cruised past the visiting Lions to open its Region 5 schedule. Andrew Douglas accounted for three touchdowns and teammates Liam O’Toole, Syncere Harris and Cameron Jasper also found the endzone.