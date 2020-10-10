Week 6 Friday Night Roundup

Gordon Lee 48, Southeast Whitfield 0

Host Gordon Lee led 41-0 at the half lead and scored a touchdown in the second half for a 48-0 victory over Class 4A Southeast Whitfield. The Trojans scored all eight of their touchdowns on the ground. Bo Rhudy ran in three first-half touchdowns (49, 3, 2 yards), Cade Peterson tallied two rushing scores (36, 57 yards) and Nate Dunfee scored a 6-yard touchdown before the break. Gordon Lee’s final rushing score came with 7:39 left in the third quarter with Brody Cobb’s 5-yard touchdown run.

Commerce 41, Mt. Paran 9

Class A-Public No. 6 Commerce led 34-0 in the second quarter before the Eagles added a field goal on the final play of the half. Dreylan Martin and Sammy Brown gave the Tigers a 14-0 advantage with rushing touchdowns in the opening quarter. Quarterback Trey Huff threw a 40-yard touchdown to Jake Frates, Michael Sherman added a 2-yard rushing score and Elijah Burns found the end zone on a 10-yard carry to grow the lead to 34-0. Huff added a 2-yard Commerce touchdown run in the third quarter, and Mt. Paran’s lone touchdown came in the final frame on a 2-yard run by Sam Griffith-Tesch.