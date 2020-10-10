X

Week 6 Friday Night Roundup

Fellowship Christian running back Lawson Haigler (13) looks for the defense as he runs in the second half of his game at North Cobb Christian Friday, October 2, 2020. PHOTO/Daniel Varnado

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Credit: Daniel Varnado

High schools | 35 minutes ago
By Score Atlanta

*this file will be updated throughout the night

Class 7A

North Gwinnett 16, North Cobb 0

North Gwinnett got its season back on track, ending the two-game losing streak that began with 38-point underdog Lovejoy’s 19-7 Week 4 upset with a shutout road win over No.5 ranked North Cobb. The Bulldogs got on the board in the first quarter with quarterback Jayson Gilliom’s touchdown pass to Blake Young on a faked field goal attempt. The 7-0 score stood until the North Gwinnett defense tacked on a safety in the third quarter, and Brinston Williams sealed the game in the final frame with a rushing score. North Cobb (4-1) has a bye next week before facing Harrison, and the Bulldogs will host a Mill Creek team fresh off a double-overtime loss to nationally-ranked Grayson.

Class A-Public

Gordon Lee 48, Southeast Whitfield 0

Host Gordon Lee led 41-0 at the half lead and scored a touchdown in the second half for a 48-0 victory over Class 4A Southeast Whitfield. The Trojans scored all eight of their touchdowns on the ground. Bo Rhudy ran in three first-half touchdowns (49, 3, 2 yards), Cade Peterson tallied two rushing scores (36, 57 yards) and Nate Dunfee scored a 6-yard touchdown before the break. Gordon Lee’s final rushing score came with 7:39 left in the third quarter with Brody Cobb’s 5-yard touchdown run.

Commerce 41, Mt. Paran 9

Class A-Public No. 6 Commerce led 34-0 in the second quarter before the Eagles added a field goal on the final play of the half. Dreylan Martin and Sammy Brown gave the Tigers a 14-0 advantage with rushing touchdowns in the opening quarter. Quarterback Trey Huff threw a 40-yard touchdown to Jake Frates, Michael Sherman added a 2-yard rushing score and Elijah Burns found the end zone on a 10-yard carry to grow the lead to 34-0. Huff added a 2-yard Commerce touchdown run in the third quarter, and Mt. Paran’s lone touchdown came in the final frame on a 2-yard run by Sam Griffith-Tesch.

About the Author

Score Atlanta

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.