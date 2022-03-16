Class A Public blog: Drew Charter boys, Lake Oconee girls climb the mountain

It was a season of firsts for the Drew Charter boys and Lake Oconee Academy girls.
Both won state titles in Macon last week, the firsts for each school.
Drew Charter’s boys outlasted Warren County 51-50; Lake Oconee defeated Hancock Central 45-29.
The season’s ending was not without controversy on the boys side of the class.
Drew Charter benefitted from a scorekeeping error in the semifinals – the Eagles were given two points they didn’t score -- and at the end of regulation against Social Circle, the game was tied. Drew Charter won in overtime.
Social Circle followers insist that – had the error not occurred – Social Circle would have advanced to the finals. GHSA rules prevented a scorebook correction.
The Lake Oconee Academy girls defeated Gordon Lee (66-37), Charlton County (61-40), Seminole County (63-60) and Taylor County (58-30) before facing Hancock Central in the title game.
Sophomore Georgia Bosart finished with 17 points, 20 rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block. Jada Williams scored four points in the championship victory, but she had 13 rebounds with two steals and two assists.
Boys final rankings
1. Drew Charter (31-1)
2. Social Circle (30-1)
3. Warren County (25-4)
4. Calhoun County (26-1)
5. Manchester (28-3)
6. Dublin (28-2)
7. Towns County (20-8)
8. Turner County (20-5)
9. Wilkinson County (15-12)
10. Dooly County (18-7)
Final girls rankings
1. Lake Oconee Academy (26-1)
2. Hancock Central (18-4)
3. Montgomery County (25-3)
4. Taylor County (23-5)
5. Screven County (21-4)
6. Dublin (22-9)
7. Seminole County (18-12)
8. Commerce (14-15)
9. Pelham (19-3)
10. Schley County (18-5)
About the Author