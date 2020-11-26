Class 2A blog: What to watch — Round 1

For the Leopards’ opponent, the No. 8 Callaway Cavaliers, they’re robbed of gate revenue and an opportunity to earn their way to the second round with on-the-field experience ahead of a key second round game between either Pepperell or Lovett. They were 41-point favorites over the Leopards according to Maxwell’s projections.

But enough negative news. You’re here for some football! Speaking of, ICYMI there is an ultimate 2A playoffs preview package I’ve created that consists of my Tuesday blog and a special two-hour episode of The Class 2A Blogcast in which media from around the state offers insight, analysis and predictions for the state tournament.

If you’re one of those playoff teams making a long road trip, give this episode a listen!

In addition to the embedded player above, you can listen to The Class 2A Blogcast playoff preview on Apple, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Amazon/Audible and other platforms.

Be sure to subscribe to The Class 2A Blogcast and thanks for listening!

OK, on to the previews. Also, keep scrolling for Maxwell’s projections of all 2A opening round games.

For previews of the Bleckley County-Vidalia and Haralson County-Rabun County games, read the GHSF Daily’s “Top games of Round 1″ preview story here.

Pace Academy Knights at Fannin County Rebels

When, where: 6 p.m. Saturday, Rebel Stadium, Blue Ridge

Records, rankings: Pace Academy is 6-3, the No. 4 seed from Region 6 and unranked; Fannin County is 8-0, the No. 1 seed from Region 7 and No. 7.

Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Maxwell’s projection: Fannin County by 4

Winner plays: Union County-Heard County winner

Notes: This will be the first time the Rebels have hosted a playoff game since 2010, when they lost 49-14 as a No. 2 seed to No. 3 seed GAC. They are coming off their first undefeated regular season since 1995, which is the last year they won a playoff game, reaching the 2A quarterfinals. This is the third year in a row they’ve reached the playoffs, with the previous two trips coming in 3A. In coach Chad Cheatham’s first season with the Rebels in 2018, he ended an eight-year playoff drought for the program. The Rebels are ranked for the first time since 1996. The last time the Knights entered the 2A tournament as a No. 4 seed, in 2015, they won the only state title in a program history that dates to 2008. The Knights are in their first year back in 2A after spending four uneventful seasons in 3A, where they went 22-20, including 0-4 in the playoffs. This season they’ve been ranked in various spots and have been in and out of the polls twice, climbing to as high as No. 4. They re-entered the polls at No. 10 heading into their Nov. 13 game against Washington but were dropped for good after forfeiting the game due to COVID-19 protocols. That forfeit cost them a chance at a higher seed. The Knights are 2-0 in games played against ranked teams this season, beating 1A Private’s No. 5 Holy Innocents’ in their season opener on Sept. 4, and No. 4 Lovett 21-16 on Oct. 16. They forfeited their Oct. 23 game at 1A Private’s No. 3 ELCA for unspecified non-COVID-19-related reasons after postponing the originally scheduled Sept. 18 meeting, at the time citing a wet field.

Washington County Golden Hawks at Jeff Davis Yellow Jackets

When, where: 6 p.m. Saturday, The Pinelands at Yellow Jacket Stadium, Hazlehurst

Records, rankings: Washington County is 6-4, the No. 3 seed from Region 3 and unranked; Jeff Davis is 8-1, the No. 2 seed from Region 2 and unranked.

Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Maxwell’s projection: Jeff Davis by 2

Winner plays: Cook-Jefferson County winner

Notes: This is the Golden Hawks’ 13th consecutive postseason appearance, all under coach Joel Ingram, who arrived in 2006 and took them to the semifinals in his first year. The Golden Hawks have missed the playoffs just once since 1991 and won state titles in 1994, 1996 and 1997. They are seeking their first playoff win since 2018 when they reached the quarterfinals. They started the season No. 7 but lost to Swainsboro in their opener and never returned to the polls. They lost their first two games but went 6-2 after, with those losses coming to Northeast and Dodge County. They beat No. 9 Bleckley County 42-20 on Nov. 6 in a game that ultimately decided the No. 3 seed. Jackets coach Lance Helton will be going against his alma mater — he was an AJC all-state selection for the Golden Hawks in 2004 and 2005. Helton took over the Jackets in 2017 and guided them to the playoffs for the first time since 2001. The following year in 2018, he guided them to their first winning season since 2011. The Jackets’ win total this season is the highest since 1999, when they went 8-3. They’re seeking their first playoff win since 1997, which is also they last time they hosted a playoff game.

Toombs County Bulldogs at Northeast Raiders

When, where: 2 p.m. Saturday, Henderson Stadium, Macon

Records, rankings: Toombs County is 7-3, the No. 3 seed from Region 2 and unranked; Northeast is 7-2, the No. 2 seed from Region 3 and unranked.

Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Maxwell’s projection: Northeast by 2

Winner plays: Oglethorpe County-Fitzgerald winner

Notes: The Bulldogs were ranked No. 7 in two separate stints totaling three weeks, entering the first time after starting 2-0 with wins over Dodge County and 3A’s Tatnall County. However, they immediately exited following a 27-7 loss to 4A’s West Laurens, then went on a three-game win streak to reclaim No. 7 that included wins over Berrien, 1A Public’s Macon County and Bacon County. However, they then lost two in a row to Jeff Davis and Vidalia to fall from the rankings for good but closed out the season with wins over Swainsboro and East Laurens (62-0). They’re in the playoffs for the fifth year in a row under Richie Marsh, who arrived in 2016 and ended an eight-year playoff drought. The Raiders are in the playoffs for the second time in three years under third-year coach Jeremy Wiggins. This season he guided the Raiders to their first winning season since 2013, when they went 7-3 and missed the postseason. The Raiders are hosting a playoff game for the first time since 2009, and they’re seeking their first playoff win since 2002. With their 37-34 win over Bleckley County on Oct. 29, they entered the rankings for the first time since 2002, debuting at No. 8. However, they’d lose 35-21 to Dodge County the following week to drop to No. 9, then fell out of the polls a week later despite beating Monticello 42-6.

Cook Hornets at Jefferson County Warriors

When, where: 6 p.m. Saturday

Records, rankings: Cook is 5-4, the No. 4 seed from Region 1 and unranked; Jefferson County is 7-2, the No. 1 seed from Region 4 and No. 5.

Last meeting: Cook won 10-6 in 2013.

Maxwell’s projection: Jefferson County by 7

Winner plays: Washington County-Jeff Davis winner

Notes: The Hornets had to cancel their final game of the season against Fitzgerald due to COVID-19 cases within the program, including second-year coach Jamie Rodgers, who was hospitalized last week. Hornets athletic director Cleve Edwards said Rodgers was released from the hospital Nov. 21 and will coach the team Saturday. The Hornets entered the rankings at No. 10 on Nov. 16 for the first time since 2012 after starting 3-2, including a 21-20 win over 1A Public’s No. 4 Irwin County on Sept. 18. They remained ranked for four weeks until their season ended prematurely with two straight to Thomasville and Early County by a combined 84-41. The Hornets have reached the playoffs every year since 2000. A win Saturday would clinch their first winning season since 2015 when they went 7-4. The Warriors have reached the playoffs every year since 2002, all under longtime coach JB Arnold, who took over in 2001. The Warriors are region champions for a third straight year and have advanced in the playoffs every year since 2013. They opened the season No. 10 but dropped out after losing their first game to 3A’s Thomson, then lost 14-12 to then-No. 2 Fitzgerald to start 0-2. However, they haven’t lost since, collecting all of their wins in Region 4, including a 50-12 thumping of then-No. 7 and undefeated Putnam County. That win put them back in the rankings, all the way to No. 6, and then they moved up another spot with a season-ending 28-20 win over Laney.

Maxwell’s projections

Bremen 13-point favorites at Elbert County

Dodge County 13-point favorites vs. Swainsboro

Early County 6-point favorites at Putnam County

Fannin County 4-point favorites vs. Pace Academy

Fitzgerald 45-point favorites vs. Oglethorpe County

Heard County 17-point favorites vs. Union County

Jeff Davis 2-point favorites vs. Washington County

Jefferson County 7-point favorites vs. Cook

Lovett 9-point favorites at Pepperell

Northeast 2-point favorites vs. Toombs County

Rabun County 15-point favorites vs. Haralson County

South Atlanta 21-point favorites vs. Chattooga

Thomasville 37-point favorites vs. Westside

Vidalia 4-point favorites vs. Bleckley County

Washington 6-point favorites vs. Model

Follow the AJC’s Class 2A coverage on Twitter. Listen and subscribe to The Class 2A Blogcast on Apple, Amazon/Audible, Spotify or iHeartRadio among other platforms.