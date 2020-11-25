Arabia Mountain forfeits first-round playoff game

Arabia Mountain on Wednesday forfeited its Class 4A football playoff game against Cedartown.
DeKalb County’s athletics department made the announcement and cited contact last week with a Rockdale County player who had tested positive. Arabia Mountain played Rockdale County on Thursday, Nov. 19. The playoff game was scheduled for Saturday.
Arabia Mountain finished 3-4 in the regular season and was the No. 4 seed out of Region 6. Cedartown was the Region 7 champion.
Arabia Mountain is the third team this week to forfeit its first-round game over COVID-19 concerns. Banks County forfeited to Callaway in Class 2A, and Landmark Christian forfeited to Calvary Day in Class 1A Private.
The first round now has 124 games scheduled Friday and Saturday.
