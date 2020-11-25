X

Arabia Mountain forfeits first-round playoff game

By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Arabia Mountain on Wednesday forfeited its Class 4A football playoff game against Cedartown.

DeKalb County’s athletics department made the announcement and cited contact last week with a Rockdale County player who had tested positive. Arabia Mountain played Rockdale County on Thursday, Nov. 19. The playoff game was scheduled for Saturday.

Arabia Mountain finished 3-4 in the regular season and was the No. 4 seed out of Region 6. Cedartown was the Region 7 champion.

Arabia Mountain is the third team this week to forfeit its first-round game over COVID-19 concerns. Banks County forfeited to Callaway in Class 2A, and Landmark Christian forfeited to Calvary Day in Class 1A Private.

The first round now has 124 games scheduled Friday and Saturday.

