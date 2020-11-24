Banks County, Landmark forfeit first-round games, citing COVID-19

Calvary Day coach Mark Stroud revealed the forfeit news to the Savannah Morning News.

“We found out about it late last night and the school asked that we hold off with an announcement until the coach could talk with his team,” Stroud told the newspaper. “It’s an unfortunate situation because the kids have been working and preparing for this game and they wanted to play it because it could be the last home game for our seniors. But we have to be safe.’'

Calvary Day will play the winner of Friday’s game between First Presbyterian Day and Heritage of Newnan.

Forfeits count against a team’s final record but do not incur a fine by the GHSA if the cause is related to COVID-19.

These are the first reported playoff forfeits of the season and only the second and third pregame forfeits in GHSA playoff history. Coincidentally, Banks County was a part of the first one, but on the receiving end, as KIPP Atlanta Collegiate forfeited a first-round game to the Leopards in 2016 as part of an internal team discipline.