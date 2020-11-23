GHSA moves all 4A, 2A playoffs to Saturday to get more officials

It’s not uncommon in recent years for a few regular-season games to be moved to Thursday or Saturday, allowing officials to work multiple days and alleviating the growing shortage of game officials in the state.

The first round of the playoffs, though only 128 games instead of the roughly 175 for a typical regular-season Friday night, become an added challenge because of additional steps, including camp attendance and certain courses, that officials must take to become qualified to call playoff games.