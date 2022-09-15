Class 2A blog: Week 5 games to watch

Watch the game: NFHS Network

Maxwell’s projection: Irwin County by 3

Notes: After dropping their opener at home to 4A’s No. 3 Cedartown, 27-14, the Yellow Jackets rebounded to beat Cass 30-21 on Aug. 26, and Dalton 63-42 last Friday. The Indians mark the first ranked team they’ve played since Cedartown. The Jackets are a run-heavy team, having carried the ball 117 times for 919 yards and 10 touchdowns. The carries are spread out mostly among five running backs. JD Davis leads the unit with three touchdowns, adding 128 yards on 25 carries. JoJo Haynes has 254 yard and two touchdowns on 18 carries, followed by Lanear McCary (18 carries, 195 yards, 1 touchdown), Cam Ferguson (24-147-2) and Brent Washington (17-63-1). Davis is also the team’s quarterback, completing 16 of his 26 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns to one interception. His leading receiver is Dennis Sims, who has eight catches for 139 yards and both of the team’s receiving touchdowns, one of which was thrown by Calliyon Thompson. Haynes (5-foot-9, 170 pounds) is a ‘23 3-star athlete with Power 5 offers from Duke and Ole Miss...The Indians are playing their second 2A school after losing 28-20 to Fitzgerald in their season opener, where they blew a 14-0 lead at home. Since then, they’ve beaten unranked Dooly County and Turner County a combined 89-13.

Thomson Bulldogs at Laney Wildcats

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Laney Memorial Stadium, Augusta

Records, rankings: Thomson is 2-1, 0-0 in Region 4 and ranked No. 7; Laney is 3-0, 0-0 and unranked.

Last meeting: Thomson won 50-0 in 2017.

Maxwell’s projection: Thomson by 21

Notes: Maxwell’s projection suggests yet another lopsided win for the Bulldogs, who are 17-1 against the Wildcats since the series began in 1984. If not for a 27-26 squeaker win over Thomson in 1987, the Wildcats would be looking at a winless record in the series. On paper, it would appear not much has changed in that the Bulldogs are ranked and the Wildcats aren’t, but there’s more to the story. The Wildcats are 3-0 for the first time since 2007, and they’re coming off their first winning season (6-5) since 2015, and their first playoff appearance since 2016. This is the Region 4 opener for both teams, and it could have region title implications. Wildcats second-year coach Ronnie Baker is trying to guide them to their first region title since 2015. So far, they’ve beaten South Carolina’s Strom Thurmond 14-0, 3A’s Hepzibah 26-17 and the GISA Class 4A’s No. 3 First Presbyterian 26-14...The Bulldogs won 3A’s Region 4 last year for their first region title since 2016, and their first under fifth-year coach Michael Youngblood. They opened with a 24-21 home loss to 4A’s Burke County, but have bounced back to beat 1A Division I’s Jefferson County and 6A’s Grovetown a combined 94-19. The Bulldogs have split the quarterback duties among two juniors, Jahkias Jones and Noah Story, and they’ve combined to go 24 of 43 passing for 482 yards and six touchdowns to three interceptions. Jontavious Curry leads the team with 30 carries for 395 yards and five touchdowns. Travion Curry leads the team with 25 tackles, including five for a loss, and Jaquan Hart has three sacks. Storm Hunt has two interceptions on defense.

Murphy (N.C.) Bulldogs at Fannin County Rebels

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Rebel Stadium, Blue Ridge

Records, rankings: Murphy is 2-1 and No. 6 in Class 1A in The Observer News NCHSAA polls, Fannin County is 1-2 and unranked in 2A.

Last meeting: Murphy won 65-35 in 2013.

Watch the game: NFHS Network

Notes: This cross-state matchup of teams 30 miles apart resumes for the first time after the two met each season from 2010-13, with the Bulldogs wining all years but 2011, when the Rebels won at home, 34-38, in overtime. After winning 10 games, winning region and advancing in the playoffs each of the past two seasons, the Rebels struggled to an 0-2 start before beating 3A’s Pickens 38-12 on Sept. 2, their last game before the bye. Region 8′s Union County beat them 14-7 in the opener, and they lost 49-35 to 3A’s Gilmer. The Rebels are led by a sophomore quarterback, Elijah Weaver, who is 34 of 53 passing for 471 yards and five touchdowns to zero interceptions. His top receiver is senior Corbin Davenport (17 catches, 298 yards, 4 touchdowns), who also leads the team with four rushing touchdowns to go with 197 yards on 26 carries. Another sophomore, Carson Calihan, leads the team in rushing with 272 yards on 47 carries. Senior Cade Sands leads the team with 31 tackles, seven for loss...The Bulldogs are aiming to go 3-0 against out-of-state competition after beating 1A Division 1′s Commerce 15-14 and Tennessee’s South Pittsburg 34-28. Their loss came in the opener, 24-7 on the road to unranked Franklin (N.C.). They’ve ran the ball 130 times compared to just 33 pass attempts. Ty Handley is their leading rusher with 352 yards and three touchdowns on 62 carries, and he also leads the defense with two interceptions. Daniel Ensley has 29 tackles, four for loss.