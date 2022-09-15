Top 10 games of Week 5

Carver (Atlanta) at Buford

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Tom Riden Stadium, Buford

Records, rankings: Carver is 3-0 and No. 2 in Class 3A; Buford is 3-0 and No. 1 in 7A.

Last meeting: Buford won 39-6 in 2020.

Things to know: This game was added to the schedule after the season began as each had trouble finding willing opponents, Buford as a reigning two-time state champion and Carver as the 2021 Class 3A runner-up. It’s not unusual for Carver to play larger schools, though. The Panthers played at Buford in 2020 and took on Class 7A teams West Forsyth and Cherokee the past two seasons, losing to both. Carver graduated two 1,500-yard rushers, Jarveous Brown and Quintavious Lockett, and four starting offensive linemen, three now playing in college. The team now relies more on QB Bryce Bowens, who is 44-of-64 passing for 654 yards and five touchdowns. Zyeek Mender has 268 yards receiving; Deandre Buchannon has 256 receiving. Buchannon is committed to Georgia Southern. Buford’s star-studded roster is well-documented. Justice Haynes, who is committed to Alabama, has rushed for 409 yards. WR/DB K.J. Bolden is the state’s consensus No. 1 junior recruit.

Cedar Grove at Mill Creek

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Markham Field at Mill Creek Community Stadium, Hochston

Records, rankings: Cedar Grove is 3-0 and No. 1 in Class 3A: Mill Creek is 3-0 and No. 4 in 7A.

Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Things to know: Cedar Grove’s tour of Class 7A powers continues after beating Westlake 30-20 and Collins Hills 40-6, victories that bounced their opponents out of the top 10. Cedar Grove will travel to No. 4 Colquitt County next week to conclude the ambitious grand slam. Cedar Grove has won four of the past six 3A titles, but what makes this team potentially the best yet is its passing game. Elliot Colson, a sophomore with major Division I offers, is 39-of-57 passing for 580 yards and four touchdowns. There are several able receivers, including Barry Jackson (11 receptions, 191 yards, committed to Nebraska) and Ricky Lee (14-175, committed to UConn). Mill Creek is a balanced team. Hayden Clark is averaging 221 yards passing per game, well above his 2021 average of 159. Cam Robinson has rushed for 335, including 150 against Norcross. Mill Creek’s best all-around player, if not the state’s, is Alabama-committed safety Caleb Downs. A two-way starter, he has scored five touchdowns, one on an interception return. The computer Massey Ratings have both these teams in the top 25 nationally, Cedar Grove at No. 11 and Mill Creek at No. 16.

Elbert County at Washington-Wilkes

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Tiger Stadium, Washington

Records, rankings: Elbert County is 3-0 and No. 10 in Class A Division I; Washington-Wilkes is 3-0 and No. 5 in Class A Division II.

Last meeting: Washington-Wilkes won 42-35 in 2021.

Things to know: After two playoff berths but no playoff wins in coach Shannon Jarvis’s first two seasons, this Elbert County team appears to be the most promising yet. All three victories are against larger schools (Hart County, Madison County and Harlem). Quan Moss – who ran for 270 yards against Washington-Wilkes last year – is back. He’s rushed for 523 yards, at least 125 in each game, this season. Jay Hickman, a 6-1, 205-pound sophomore and two-year starter, has thrown for 617 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 209 yards. The leading tackler, Jermaine Sims, also is a sophomore. Washington-Wilkes has beaten East Laurens, Glenn Hills and GMC Prep. The Tigers graduated a special talent, quarterback Dalen Cobb, to Georgia Southern, but perhaps another has arrived. Freshman Tamari Curry has spiced the offense with 238 rushing yards and four touchdowns while averaging 7.2 yards per carry. In the 2021 game between these two, Washington-Wilkes trailed 35-34 and scored the winning touchdown in the final two minutes.

Irwin County at Rockmart

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, The Rock, Rockmart

Records, rankings: Irwin County is 2-1 and No. 5 in Class A Division I; Rockmart is 2-1 and No. 6 in 2A.

Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Things to know: This is an inter-regional game between schools 230 miles apart. Irwin County, from south Georgia, has averaged 12.4 victories over the past five seasons, each ending in region titles, all in Class A Public. Rockmart, from northwest Georgia, has averaged 10.2 victories over the past five seasons, each ending in a region title, the past two in Class 3A. Irwin County has won easily against Dooly County and Turner County after a 28-20 opening loss to No. 1 Fitzgerald of Class 2A. Rockmart has beaten Cass and Dalton after a 27-14 opening loss to No. 1 Cedartown of 4A. Irwin County is led by familiar names. Cody Soliday, a three-year starter, has thrown for 4,153 yards and 54 touchdowns in his career. Damarkus Lundy, brother of Florida State linebacker D.J. Lundy, has rushed for a team-leading 232 yards. Rockmart leans more heavily on the run game, averaging 306.3 yards rushing. JoJo Haynes rushed for 224 yards against Dalton. Lanear McCrary rushed for 130 against Cass.

Northeast at ACE Charter

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, ACE Stadium, Macon

Records, rankings: Northeast is 1-2 overall, 0-0 in Region 2-2A and No. 10; ACE Charter is 4-0, 1-0 and unranked.

Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Things to know: Northeast is exorbitantly favored, and rightly so, but this might decide the region championship, a scenario that ACE Charter hadn’t imagined for itself previously in its five-season football existence. In the offseason, ACE hired former Mount de Sales coach Keith Hatcher, who then hired former Stratford Academy coach Mark Farriba as his top assistant, bringing together two of the most prominent names in Macon football. Granted, it’s been a soft schedule, but ACE is 4-0, tying a school record for victories, and averaging 54.8 points per game under offensive coordinator Thomas Darrah. Kaleb Scarberry (495 yards passing), Aaron Davis (553 yards rushing) and Brice Whitley (246 receiving) are underclassmen. The team’s 11 leading tacklers include three freshmen and two sophomores. Northeast is likely Macon’s best team, a 2021 Class 2A quarterfinalist with a deceptive 1-2 record. The Raiders have lost to No. 1 Fitzgerald by one point and to No. 10 Mary Persons of 2A by two in a game stopped by lightning. In last week’s 26-8 victory over 2021 Class 4A runner-up Carver of Columbus, Nick Woodford rushed for 238 yards and three touchdowns, and Orintae Curry passed for 158 yards.

Peach County at Perry

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Herb St. John Stadium, Perry

Records, rankings: Peach County is 2-1 and No. 6 in Class 3A; Perry is 2-1 and No. 4 in 4A.

Last meeting: Peach County won 47-19 in 2017.

Things to know: Peach County has won 23 of the past 24 games in this series, including the past 10, but Perry has arrived as a Class 4A power since the last time these middle Georgia teams met. The Panthers have gone to the 4A quarterfinals the past two seasons. This year, they lost to Class 6A Houston County 57-56, then defeated Jones County and Veterans by decisive scores. Armar Gordon, a preseason all-state pick, is 38-of-71 passing for 721 yards and 10 touchdowns with no interceptions. He threw six TD passes in Perry’s lone defeat. Demetrious Carter has rushed for 424 yards. Dakarai Anderson has 17 receptions for 399 yards and five touchdowns. Peach County has been tough against the pass. Opposing teams are just 30-of-60 for 388 yards with six interceptions. Jayden Parker intercepted three passes, returning one for a touchdown, last week. Peach has passed for 595 yards, mostly off the arm of Colter Ginn, a 6-foot-3 junior.

Prince Avenue Christian at ELCA

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Commitment Field, McDonough

Records, rankings: Prince Avenue Christian is 3-0 and No. 1 in Class A Division I; Eagle’s Landing Christian is 1-2 and No. 4 in 2A.

Last meeting: Prince Avenue Christian won 38-0 in the 2020 Class A Private quarterfinals.

Things to know: These teams were ranked No. 1 in preseason. Eagle’s Landing Christian dropped after losses to Class 6A Blessed Trinity and 3A Calvary Day. ELCA has beaten Brentwood Academy, the No. 7 team in Tennessee, per MaxPreps. Under first-year coach Tanner Rogers, ELCA is more of a passing team that it’s been. The reason is Houston-committed quarterback Charlie Gilliam, who is 44-of-73 passing for 708 yards and six touchdowns. Colton Hood, with four TD receptions, is Gilliam’s main target. He’s committed to Michigan State. Brandon Hood has rushed for 381 yards and has another 114 yards receiving. Prince Avenue has beaten Athens Academy, Monroe Area and Hammond, S.C. Aaron Philo has passed for 1,019 yards and rushed for 168 on 17 carries. Bailey Stockton has 474 receiving yards and 20 solo tackles. ELCA leads the series between these two 5-1 with all meetings in the playoffs. The winner of this game has gone on to win a state title five of six times.

Starr’s Mill at LaGrange

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Callaway Stadium, LaGrange

Records, rankings: Starr’s Mill is 3-0 overall, 0-0 in Region 4-4A and No. 6; LaGrange is 3-0, 0-0 and No. 10.

Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Things to know: Four Region 4-4A teams are undefeated and ranked, and they’re playing each other this week. The other pair is No. 3 Whitewater and No. 5 Troup. Starr’s Mill is in 4A this season after making the playoffs the past eight seasons with five region titles in 5A. Starr’s Mill is a run-first, stop-the-run team. The Panthers are allowing only 8.7 first downs and 71.7 yards rushing per game. Greigh Joseph has rushed for 333 yards. Starr’s Mill averages only seven passes per game. LaGrange, a state power in the first decade of the century, is on the rise again under third-year coach Matt Napier, whose record is 20-7. LaGrange was 19-53 the previous seven seasons. LaGrange’s top playmakers this season have been sophomore RB Malachi Fannin-Render and senior WR Magic Johnson. Each has six touchdowns. Fannin-Render has rushed for 534 yards (16.7 ypc), and Johnson has 242 yards receiving (26.9 ypc). Starr’s Mill would be the first ranked team that LaGrange has taken out under Napier.

Whitewater at Troup

When, where: 7 p.m. Thursday, Callaway Stadium, LaGrange

Records, rankings: Whitewater is 3-0 overall, 0-0 in Region 4-4A and No. 3; Troup is 3-0, 0-0 and No. 5.

Last meeting: Troup won 28-0 in 2015.

Things to know: Four Region 4-4A teams are undefeated and ranked, and they’re playing each other this week. The other pair is No. 6 Starr’s Mill and No. 10 LaGrange. Whitewater is in 4A this season after winning a region and reaching the 5A quarterfinals in 2021. Its victories over Northgate, Union Grove and Griffin have been emphatic. Whitewater is primarily a running team. Xavier Clay-Turner is the leading rusher with 177 yards. The Wildcats have completed only 20 passes, but they’ve gone for 269 yards and four touchdowns. Will Snellings (Georgia preferred walk-on) and Popo Aguirre (Auburn commit) are perhaps the best pair of linebackers in 4A. Troup is a young team with only three senior starters on both sides of the ball. Junior QB Taeo Todd has rushed for 468 yards and passed for 464 with a hand in 13 touchdowns. Qua Moss, the only senior offensive starter, has two touchdowns receiving and one returning a kickoff. Qua Birdsong, a four-star junior linebacker, has eight tackles for losses and three sacks.

