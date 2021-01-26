Class 2A blog: Week 10 rankings rundown

Notes: The Knights beat McNair 74-42 last Tuesday before being shelved due to COVID-19 concerns. Their weekend games against Towers and 1A Public’s No. 9 Holy Innocents’ were canceled, and their game against Washington on Tuesday won’t be played either. They’re scheduled to resume action Friday at Washington (5-12, 1-3), then Saturday at home against 6A’s Langston Hughes (11-7).

2. Swainsboro (11-1)

Region record: 8-0 in 2-2A (first place)

Notes: The Tigers went 2-0 last week with wins over No. 6 Woodville-Tompkins (79-67) and Bacon County (41-38). This week they host East Laurens (0-12, 0-9) Tuesday and Jeff Davis (8-5, 6-1) Friday. They travel to 4A’s Statesboro (12-2) on Saturday in a rematch from Dec. 12, when they won 64-50.

3. Washington County (8-0)

Region record: 6-0 in 3-2A (first place)

Notes: The Golden Hawks climb the polls two spots by winning their only game of the week, 71-19 over Lamar County. They play only one game this week as well, Friday at home against a Monticello (4-8, 4-2) team they beat 51-41 on Jan. 16.

4. Thomasville (12-1)

Region record: 7-0 in 1-2A (first place)

Notes: The Bulldogs went 2-0 last week with region wins over Cook (60-40) and Early County (48-43). They host Worth County (7-11, 1-4) Thursday and Fitzgerald (6-10, 1-3) Saturday.

5. Lovett (11-5)

Region record: 3-1 in 6-2A West (second place)

Notes: The Lions fall two spots in the rankings despite going 3-0 last week with wins over Lambert (74-65), Towers (83-53) and Elite Scholars Academy (75-31). On Jan. 15, they lost 64-59 to then-unranked Columbia. They play KIPP (6-8, 2-2) Friday and 4A’s Marist (5-9) Saturday.

6. Woodville-Thompkins (11-4)

Region record: 5-2 in 2-2A

Notes: The Wolverines drop two spots after going 0-3 last week, losing to No. 2 Swainsboro (79-67), 4A’s Jenkins (64-46) and 3A’s No. 4 Johnson (102-65). On Saturday, they’ll host Bacon County (6-4, 3-4).

7. Westside-Augusta (9-4)

Region record: 4-1 in 4-2A (second place)

Notes: The Patriots went 1-1 last week, losing 56-47 to Butler and beating Laney 71-67. They host Putnam County (5-4, 4-2) Friday.

8. Chattooga (10-2)

Region record: 6-0 in 7-2A (first place)

Notes: The Indians beat Gordon Central 66-36 last week. They host No. 10 Model (14-3) Tuesday and travel to Fannin County (5-6, 3-3) Friday.

9. Columbia (10-5)

Region record: 4-0 in 6-2A East (first place)

Notes: The Eagles debut in the polls after beating Washington (77-47) and KIPP (76-34) last week, part of a five-game in streak that includes a win over then-No. 3 Lovett on Jan. 15. They host South Atlanta (9-11, 2-2) Tuesday and Towers (2-7, 2-1) Friday. They travel to Therrell (4-12) Saturday.

10. Model (14-3)

Region record: 7-0 in 7-2A (first place)

Notes: The Blue Devils beat Coosa 40-39 and Dade County 62-58 in overtime last week. They play at No. 8 Chattooga (10-2, 6-0) Tuesday, at Unity Christian (8-8) of the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools on Thursday and at home against 5A’s Cartersville (6-6) on Saturday.

Girls

1. Early County (7-0)

Region record: 3-0 in 1-2A (first place)

Notes: The Lady Bobcats last played Jan. 9 — a 50-18 win over Berrien. They’ll shake off the rust with three region road games this week: Fitzgerald (5-11, 3-1) Wednesday, Berrien (7-4, 3-2) Friday, Cook (0-16, 0-5) Saturday.

2. Elbert County (14-2)

Region record: 3-0 in 8-2A (first place)

Notes: The Lady Blue Devils beat the NCISAA’s Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 60-25 and then-No. 9 Banks County 56-32. They play at Oconee County (6-10) Wendesday and host Union County (2-5, 0-1) Friday.

3. East Laurens (10-2)

Region record: 8-1 in 2-2A (first place)

Notes: The Lady Falcons beat Jeff Davis 63-43 and Bacon County 53-30 last week. They play three region road games this week against Swainsboro (5-7, 3-5) Wednesday, Toombs County (8-9, 5-4) Friday and Vidalia (6-7, 2-3) Saturday.

4. Rabun County (13-4)

Region record: 2-1 in 8-2A (second place)

Notes: The Lady Wildcats played four games last week, beating Banks County (69-51), which snapped a three-game skid, and Union County (65-37). They lost to 7A’s No. 9 North Forsyth (55-50) and 4A’s No. 2 Jefferson (61-52). They play at the Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (1-12) Thursday and at 1A Public’s Towns County (5-8) Saturday.

5. Woodville-Tompkins (12-3)

Region record: 5-2 in 2-2A (second place)

Notes: The Lady Wolverines went 3-0 last week over Swainsboro (51-39), Jenkins (52-47) and 3A’s then-No. 1 Johnson (52-45). They play once this week, at home Saturday against Bacon County (4-5, 2-4).

6. Lamar County (13-4)

Region record: 6-1 in 3-2A (first place)

Notes: The Lady Trojans went 4-0 last week with wins over Southwest (52-37), Northeast (47-39), Monticello (74-18) and then-No. 2 Washington County (57-56). The Washington County win catapulted them into the polls from previously unranked status. They’ll look to keep the momentum going Tuesday at Dodge County (10-4, 4-3), a rematch from when Dodge County won 53-51 on Dec. 18 at Lamar County. They host Bleckley County (4-9, 2-4) on Friday to close out the week.

7. Washington County (7-1)

Region record: 5-1 in 3-2A (second place)

Notes: The Lady Golden Hawks lost their first game of the season to previously unranked Lamar County (57-56), which was their only scheduled game for last week. They play Southwest (0-6, 0-6) on Tuesday and Monticello (1-8, 0-4) Friday.

8. Heard County (14-3)

Region record: 3-0 in 5-2A (first place)

Notes: Last week the Lady Braves beat Callaway (48-40) and Temple (65-24). They’ll play at Haralson County (12-2, 2-1) Tuesday in their only scheduled game this week.

9. Fannin County (12-4)

Region record: 7-0 in 7-2A (first place)

Notes: The Lady Rebels went 3-0 last week over North Hall (65-52), Coosa (74-21) and Dade County (49-34). They play at Gordon Central (4-8, 3-5) on Tuesday and host Chattooga (7-4, 5-2) on Friday.

10. Butler (9-3)

Region record: 6-0 in 4-2A (first place)

Notes: The Lady Bulldogs debut in the rankings after a 3-0 week that netted wins over Westside (54-36), Glenn Hills (forfeit) and 4A’s North Clayton (68-25). They host Oglethorpe County (8-4, 2-3) on Tuesday and close the week with road games against Josey (6-5, 4-2) and Oglethorpe County.

