COVID-19 concerns shelve top-ranked Pace Academy

The Pace Academy Knights (15-1), ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, have postponed three upcoming games according to the school’s athletics calendar. Their games against Towers Friday, No. 9 Holy Innocents’ Saturday and Washington Jan. 26 won’t be played.
The school issued the following statement on Thursday.
“The safety of our student-athletes, coaches and parents is always our top priority. Given COVID concerns among schools participating in several scheduled varsity basketball games, the games have either been postponed or cancelled.”
The Knights last played Tuesday, beating McNair 74-42.
