Boys basketball rankings: Class A Private shakes up following overtime drama

In Class 5A, Dutchtown replaced Blessed Trinity at No. 10 and undefeated Spencer (9-0) and Baldwin (7-0) lead the pack in Class 4A at No. 1 and No. 2, respectfully. Sonoraville scored a big 65-40 win over LaFayette that dropped the Ramblers down to No. 9 from their previous spot at No. 5 and Hephzibah replaced Upson-Lee in at No. 10 after extending its winning streak to six games.

Model and Columbia are represented in the Class 2A rankings and replace Laney and Banks County. In Class A-Private, Providence Christian takes over No. 1 following Greenforest Christian’s 70-67 overtime loss to No. 5 Trinity Christian on Saturday. Finally, in Class A-Public Hancock Central is back in the poll after its delayed start to the season and is currently ranked No. 4 following its 3-0 start.