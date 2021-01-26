Boys basketball rankings: Class A Private shakes up following overtime drama

In the top classification, Collins Hill dropped out of the rankings after its fourth-straight loss and Norcross returned to the poll at No. 10 with its 13-5 overall record. Class 6A saw Evans slide from No. 4 to No. 7 following last Friday’s 61-60 loss to Grovetown and Tucker returned to the poll at No. 9 and holds a 12-4 overall record.
In Class 5A, Dutchtown replaced Blessed Trinity at No. 10 and undefeated Spencer (9-0) and Baldwin (7-0) lead the pack in Class 4A at No. 1 and No. 2, respectfully. Sonoraville scored a big 65-40 win over LaFayette that dropped the Ramblers down to No. 9 from their previous spot at No. 5 and Hephzibah replaced Upson-Lee in at No. 10 after extending its winning streak to six games.
Model and Columbia are represented in the Class 2A rankings and replace Laney and Banks County. In Class A-Private, Providence Christian takes over No. 1 following Greenforest Christian’s 70-67 overtime loss to No. 5 Trinity Christian on Saturday. Finally, in Class A-Public Hancock Central is back in the poll after its delayed start to the season and is currently ranked No. 4 following its 3-0 start.
Class 7A
1. Milton (16-2)
2. Grayson (15-3)
3. Pebblebrook (17-2)
4. McEachern (17-4)
5. Cherokee (16-3)
6. Berkmar (14-5)
7. South Forsyth (17-3)
8. Parkview (9-3)
9. North Gwinnett (13-7)
10. Norcross (13-5)
Class 6A
1. Wheeler (15-3)
2. Kell (14-5)
3. Chattahoochee (12-1)
4. Richmond Hill (15-0)
5. Lanier (15-3)
6. Shiloh (12-4)
7. Evans (14-2)
8. Centennial (13-3)
9. Tucker (12-4)
10. Buford (13-4)
Class 5A
1. St. Pius (15-2)
2. Eagle’s Landing (19-1)
3. Tri-Cities (13-4)
4. Veterans (12-0)
5. Forest Park (8-2)
6. Woodward Academy (10-5)
7. Lithonia (9-2)
8. Cass (14-5)
9. Jonesboro (14-3)
10. Dutchtown (16-6)
Class 4A
1. Spencer (9-0)
2. Baldwin (7-0)
3. Stephenson (6-2)
4. Luella (16-4)
5. Westover (8-3)
6. Monroe (12-3)
7. Cedar Shoals (12-6)
8. Arabia Mountain (6-2)
9. Miller Grove (6-4)
10. Jefferson (12-4)
Class 3A
1. Sandy Creek (14-4)
2. Hart County (13-3)
3. Windsor Forest (6-2)
4. Johnson-Savannah (11-1)
5. Salem (8-4)
6. Cross Creek (9-4)
7. Carver-Atlanta (8-3)
8. Sonoraville (16-1)
9. LaFayette (12-1)
10. Hephzibah (7-2)
Class 2A
1. Pace Academy (15-1)
2. Swainsboro (11-1)
3. Washington County (8-0)
4. Thomasville (12-1)
5. Lovett (11-5)
6. Woodville-Thompkins (11-4)
7. Westside-Augusta (9-4)
8. Chattooga (10-2)
9. Columbia (10-5)
10. Model (14-3)
Class A Private
1. Providence Christian (16-3)
2. Mt. Pisgah (13-5)
3. Greenforest Chrisitan (8-4)
4. Galloway (12-1)
5. Trinity Christian (12-6)
6. St. Anne-Pacelli (10-3)
7. Christian Heritage (13-2)
8. Holy Innocents’ (6-1)
9. King’s Ridge (10-2)
10. First Presbyterian Day (10-1)
Class A Public
1. Drew Charter (16-0)
2. Dublin (19-1)
3. Towns County (12-2)
4. Hancock Central (3-0)
5. Lanier County (13-3)
6. Bowdon (15-3)
7. Chattahoochee County (4-1)
8. Manchester (4-1)
9. Irwin County (10-4)
10. Warren County (7-3)
