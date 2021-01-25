Girls basketball rankings: Turnover at top continues in 3A, A Private

Hebron Christian (16-2) jumped two places to No. 1 in Class A Private on the strength of victories over Class 7A No. 8 Norcross and Class 5A No. 5 Southwest DeKalb last week. Hebron Christian took the place of Eagle’s Landing Christian, which was elevated to No. 1 last week but held the spot for just seven days after losing three consecutive games. Ironically, Eagle’s Landing Christian handed Hebron Christian one of its two losses, a 51-50 decision when the teams met on Dec. 8. ELCA dropped to No. 6 this week.

St. Francis, which remained No. 2, held the No. 1 spot after the first week of the new year but gave way to Mount Paran Christian, which held the spot for one week before giving way to ELCA.