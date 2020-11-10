Class 2A blog: In brief — surprising Fannin County closing in on 10-0

The Fannin County Rebels (7-0, 4-0 Region 7), along with Jefferson County, are in the rankings for the first time this season. The No. 8 Rebels are ranked for the first time since 1996 and are two wins away from their first 10-0 season since 1995. Their two remaining games are against Coosa (4-4, 1-3) and Dade County (2-6, 1-3).

The Warriors (5-2, 5-0 Region 4) catapulted into the polls at No. 6 with their convincing 50-12 win over No. 7 Putnam County, which had been undefeated. The win all but guarantees them a third consecutive 4-2A title.

Here’s a full look at the rankings, with last week’s ranking and current record in parenthesis:

1. (2) Fitzgerald (9-0)

2. (1) Callaway (5-0)

3. (3) Rabun County (8-1)

4. (5) Thomasville (5-4)

5. (6) Lovett (6-2)

6. (NR) Jefferson County (5-2)

7. (NR) Early County (5-2)

8. (NR) Fannin County (6-0)

9. (8) Northeast (5-2)

10. (NR) Pace Academy (5-2)

Out: No. 4 Haralson County, No. 7 Putnam County, No. 9 Bleckley County, No. 10 Cook

Also, there is football Tuesday night in Region 5. In a game that was rescheduled four times due to COVID-19 concerns, the No. 2 Callaway Cavaliers (5-0, 1-0) will play at the Haralson County Rebels (6-1, 1-1), with kickoff at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on NFHS Network.

The Rebels will be an at extremely unfair disadvantage heading in, having played on Thursday — a 26-12 loss to an unranked, yet solid-but-inconsistent Heard County team. On the other hand, Callaway is coming off a bye. The Cavs will, however, also play on four days rest with a road game at Temple on Saturday. The Rebels are on bye next week.

Elsewhere, there will be no full-length episode of The Class 2A Blogcast this week. I am preparing for a 2A state playoffs preview episode in which I hope to talk to a media representative from each region, as well as discuss my annual predictions. You can listen and subscribe to The Class 2A Blogcast on Apple, Spotify or iHeartRadio among other platforms. Thanks for listening!

In brief:

Fitzgerald coach Tucker Pruitt was recently featured in GHSF Daily’s “4 questions with...”

Here’s the Purple Hurricane celebrating their clinching of the Region 1 championship.

Fitzgerald’s Chance Gamble and Bacon County’s Terriyon Moore have been nominated for Recruit Georgia’s Week 10 top plays.

The Fannin County Rebels inched closer to the Region 7 title Saturday with a 37-7 win over Chattooga. Check out this 66-yard punt by their quarterback, Luke Holloway.

It got interesting in Region 3 this weekend. This is a development to keep an eye on.

Check out this play by the Lovett Lions. They beat Columbia 35-8 on Friday to improve to 6-2, 6-1.

WJCL has highlights of Vidalia’s triple-overtime win over Toombs County. Vidalia Athletics has details. The Indians (5-2, 3-0) have sole possession of first place in Region 2 and, in coach Jason Cameron’s first season, are two wins from their first league title since 2014.

Vidalia quarterback Bryce Davis is doing it all, both on and off the field.

Also in Region 2, Jeff Davis moves to 7-1, 3-1 after a 15-7 win over Swainsboro (4-4, 2-1).

In Region 1, the Early County Bobcats (5-2, 2-2) returned to the rankings by knocking off No. 10 Cook (5-4, 2-2), winning 42-35. The Bobcats used big plays like this one to win.

While Georgia high school are in the thick of region play, Tennessee’s playoffs have already begun. Be envious.

Northeast’s Brandon Watkins delivered a disrespectful stiff arm two weeks ago, WMGT’s Montezz Allen reports.

WCTV recently profiled the Thomasville Bulldogs, who enjoy a end-of-season bye week before the playoffs begin.

In Region 5, Bremen snatched a win from Temple at the last second, winning 15-14 with a 2-point conversion. Bremen is 5-3, 1-1; Temple is 5-4, 1-2.

This week’s GHSF Daily top performances from 2A are Heard County linebacker Chief Borders (21 tackles — three for losses — and a touchdown reception); Washington County running back Malyk Walker (335 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries, a 31-yard reception and a 64-yard kickoff return); Dodge County athlete Mikhail Carr (76 yards and a touchdown on seven carries, a two-point conversion run, 10 tackles and an interception return for a touchdown); Early County running back Ladarious Cesar (261 rushing yards and two touchdowns); Fannin County linebacker Micah O’Neal (13 tackles, two for losses, and a safety); Monticello running back Shamarian Greene (126 yards on 22 carries to surpass 2,000 career rushing yards); Rabun County receiver Adriel Clark (four receptions for 190 yards and three touchdowns); Toombs County athlete Chandler Lynn (15-of-25 passing for 194 yards and three touchdowns, 92 yards on 16 carries, three kickoff returns for 114 yards, nine tackles and defended two passes); Vidalia quarterback Bryce Davis (133 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries, 125 passing yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime).

Follow the AJC’s Class 2A coverage on Twitter. Listen and subscribe to The Class 2A Blogcast on Apple, Spotify or iHeartRadio among other platforms.