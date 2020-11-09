4 Questions with Fitzgerald head coach Tucker Pruitt

4. Fitzgerald has been a consistent winner for two decades and come close to state titles with three runner-up finishes this century. What might this team have that may give it a better shot of winning than some that have come before it? “I think it’s probably the fact that we have been battle-tested and been in a bunch of really close games and found a way to win. We beat Cairo by four, Jefferson County by two, Thomasville by one and Pierce by 10, but we scored a really late touchdown in that one, so it was a lot closer than that. We actually began that game by getting down 10-0 and had to come from behind. We have been ahead and we have been behind and our kids just keep fighting. We have found ways to win games even when we didn’t play our best football, and I think that’s what championship teams do, and if we want to win a championship, we are going to have to continue to do that.”

