Class 2A blog: In brief — Northeast earns signature win

While the rankings’ top three remain intact, the Royals' slide opened the door for shuffling after No. 3. The Haralson County Rebels — who escaped by the skin of their teeth with a come-from-behind win over emerging an Temple team — jump a spot to No. 4, which is the highest the program, founded in 1968, has ever been ranked. Thomasville also climbs one spot to No. 5, Lovett moves up three spots to No. 6 and Putnam County moves to No. 7.

Cook is hanging by a thread at No. 10, dropping two spots after losing 42-6 to Thomasville, and Toombs County drops out of the polls from No. 7 after losing 35-13 to Jeff Davis.

Here’s a full look at the rankings, with last week’s ranking and current record in parenthesis:

1. (1) Callaway (5-0)

2. (2) Fitzgerald (8-0)

3. (3) Rabun County (6-1)

4. (5) Haralson County (6-0)

5. (6) Thomasville (5-3)

6. (9) Lovett (5-2)

7. (10) Putnam County (7-0)

8. (NR) Northeast (5-1)

9. (4) Bleckley County (6-2)

10. (8) Cook (5-3)

Out: No. 7 Toombs County

Coming out later this week is Episode 9 of The Class 2A Blogcast. Topics include a rundown of 2A, the Falcons' steadfast, laser-focused mission to remain perpetually mediocre or worse and a look at my upcoming weekly feature on the different ways recruits are announcing their college decision, with insight in how recruiting analysts track the recruiting of top prospects, based on my experience working for Rivals.com.

You can listen and subscribe to The Class 2A Blogcast on Apple, Spotify or iHeartRadio among other platforms. Thanks for listening!

In brief:

In a game moved to Saturday because of power outages, the No. 3-ranked Rabun County Wildcats beat Banks County 71-0 in their Region 8 opener, improving to 7-1. Blitz has highlights of Gunner Stockton, who accounted for six touchdowns. According to Blitz, the victory margin is a program record for the Wildcats.

The Vidalia Indians (4-2, 2-0 in Region 2) are riding a four-game win streak in which they’re averaging 39.5 points and now they’re ready for a inter-county rivalry against the Toombs County Bulldogs (5-2, 1-1), who are coming off a loss to Jeff Davis. They’re hyping up the matchup with “Rivalry Week”, in which they’ll go dog hunting on Monday, and mourn the dogs on Thursday. That’s a lot of confidence, but the Indians seem to have turned a corner with first-year coach Jason Cameron after an 0-2, COVID-19-riddled start to the season.

Speaking of the Vidalia-Toombs County rivalry, this is a real cool picture, though I’m not sure from when.

Northeast Raiders coach Jeremy Wiggins was recently featured in GHSF Daily’s “4 questions with...”.

Northeast receiver-defensive back Brandon Watkins was named the Macon Touchdown Club’s back of the week for his eight receptions for 208 yards and two touchdowns in the Raiders' win over Bleckley County.

WMGT’s Montezz Allen profiled Northeast ahead of the Bleckley County game.

Recruit Georgia has nominated a number of 2A players for its top plays: Toombs County’s DJ Mincey, Callaway’s Jalin Shepherd, Hardaway’s JQ Hardaway and Dade County’s Makinley Everett.

WRBL highlighted Jalin Shephard’s 70-yard touchdown reception.

WDEF spotlighted the play of Dade County quarterback Makinley Everett, who led the Wolverines (2-5, 1-2 in Region 7) to a 19-14 win over Chattooga — they were 0-6 against the Indians dating back to 2013. Everett rushed 18 times for 103 yards and a touchdown and was 5-for-10 passing for 60 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Here’s two former Callaway teammates playing for Auburn at the next level. Here’s another making plays for Ole Miss.

Current Callaway star Demetrius Coleman and Jalin Shephard are big reasons why the Cavs are a title contender despite the loss of Tank Bigsby. Coleman, list by recruiting services as a 3-star athlete, holds offers five Power 5 offers including Alabama and Tennessee. Shephard is considered a 3-star cornerback and holds six Power 5 offers including Auburn and Nebraska.

Fannin County’s Region 7 game at Chattooga has been pushed to 5 p.m. Saturday. Fannin County is 6-0, 3-0; Chattooga is 2-4, 1-1.

Here’s Jeff Davis' win over Toombs County in its entirety, as shown on the Facebook page for 105.9 The Sting.

The Early County Bobcats beat Berrien 70-20 — the most points they’ve scored since beating Terrell County 77-0 in 1975. The once-ranked Bobcats are 4-2, 1-2 in Region 1; Berrien is 2-6, 0-3.

WCTV recently profiled the Thomasville Bulldogs' heartwarming story involving a player with cerebral palsy.

