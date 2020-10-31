Class 2A blog: Week 9 Friday night recap

The Raiders, who were 12-point underdogs according to Maxwell’s projections, are now in the driver’s seat for the Region 3 title, improving to 5-1 and 3-0 in league play. Led by third-year coach Jeremy Wiggins, they’re seeking their first region championship since 2009 and their first winning season since 2013. The Raiders last won a playoff game in 2002 are 0-8 in the playoffs since then, last qualifying in 2018 — Wiggins' first season at Northeast.

The Royals fall to 6-2 and 3-1. To win their first region title in a program history that dates back to 1977, they’ll need to win their two remaining league games and have the Raiders lose at least two of their remaining three.