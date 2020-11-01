X

Grayson, Blessed Trinity move up to No. 1; River Ridge ranked for 1st time

By Todd Holcomb

Grayson and Blessed Trinity are new No. 1 teams in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution high school football rankings.

Grayson, a Class 7A team, defeated Parkview 47-7 Friday to improve to 7-0. Lowndes, the previous No. 1, beat unranked Tift County 17-13 after sitting out three weeks on COVID-19 protocol. Grayson’s win over a previous top-10 team with only two losses was enough to prompt the flip.

Blessed Trinity oved to No. 1 in Class 5A despite not playing its showdown game last week against No. 4 Cartersville, which canceled because of COVID-19 issues within its program. Blessed Trinity has played only three game. Its most recent, on Oct. 23, was a 35-31 victory over No. 5 Calhoun. Blessed Trinity won state titles the past three seasons in 4A.

Warner Robins moved up to No. 2 after a 22-19 victory over previous No. 1 Ware County. It was the first defeat for Ware, which has beaten five top-10 opponents. Warner Robins has lost only to No. 1 Lee County of 6A, although an opening defeat to No. 3 Valdosta of 6A was overturned by forfeit.

Collins Hill is back in the rankings at No. 7 in 7A after beating previous No. 9 North Gwinnett 42-21, ending North Gwinnett’s 21-game winning streak in region games. Collins checks in at No. 6.

Also in 7A, Newnan (7-0) is in the rankings for the first time since 2010. The Cougars beat McEachern 46-27 last week.

River Ridge (7-0) of Class 6A is in the rankings for the first in the history of a Cherokee County school that opened in 2009. River Ridge beat Centennial 31-7 last week.

In 3A, Richmond Academy (7-1) of Augusta in the rankings for the first time since 1980. The Musketeers are 7-1 and leading Region 4-3A after a 14-7 victory over Morgan County last week.

Northeast (5-1) of Macon is in the rankings for the first time since 2002. Northeast, a 2A school, beat No. 4 Bleckley County 37-34 last week. That’s the highest-ranked opponent from the same classification that Northeast has ever beaten.

Class 7A

1. (2) Grayson (7-0)

2. (1) Lowndes (6-0)

3. (3) Colquitt County (5-0)

4. (5) Norcross (8-0)

5. (6) Roswell (6-0)

6. (7) East Coweta (6-1)

7. (NR) Collins Hill (6-2)

8. (NR) Newnan (7-0)

9. (10) Cherokee (7-1)

10. (8) Archer (4-3)

Out: No. 4 Brookwood, No. 9 North Gwinnett

Class 6A

1. (1) Lee County (6-1)

2. (2) Buford (5-1)

3. (3) Valdosta (3-2)

4. (4) Lovejoy (6-0)

5. (5) Richmond Hill (7-1)

6. (6) Westlake (5-1)

7. (7) Allatoona (6-0)

8. (8) Dacula (4-2)

9. (9) Carrollton (4-1)

10. (NR) River Ridge (7-0)

Out: No. 10 Houston County

Class 5A

1. (2) Blessed Trinity (3-0)

2. (3) Warner Robins (5-1)

3. (1) Ware County (6-1)

4. (4) Cartersville (6-1)

5. (5) Calhoun (6-2)

6. (6) Coffee (6-2)

7. (8) Starr’s Mill (6-1)

8. (9) St. Pius (5-1)

9. (10) Clarke Central (6-2)

10. (NR) Jones County (4-3)

Out: No. 7 Ola

Class 4A

1. (1) Marist (5-0)

2. (2) Jefferson (6-0)

3. (3) Carver (Columbus) (5-0)

4. (4) Stephenson (4-0)

5. (5) Benedictine (6-2)

6. (6) Flowery Branch (5-2)

7. (7) Bainbridge (4-3)

8. (8) Islands (4-0)

9. (9) Cedartown (5-2)

10. (10) Baldwin (3-0)

Class 3A

1. (1) Cedar Grove (4-0)

2. (2) Oconee County (7-0)

3. (3) Peach County (5-1)

4. (4) Crisp County (6-1)

5. (5) Appling County (7-0)

6. (6) Greater Atlanta Christian (6-1)

7. (7) Rockmart (6-1)

8. (8) Pierce County (5-1)

9. (10) Cherokee Bluff (7-0)

10. (NR) Richmond Academy (7-1)

Out: No. 9 Sandy Creek

Class 2A

1. (1) Callaway (5-0)

2. (2) Fitzgerald (8-0)

3. (3) Rabun County (6-1)

4. (5) Haralson County (6-0)

5. (6) Thomasville (5-3)

6. (9) Lovett (5-2)

7. (10) Putnam County (7-0)

8. (NR) Northeast (5-1)

9. (4) Bleckley County (6-2)

10. (8) Cook (5-3)

Out: No. 7 Toombs County

Class 1A (Public)

1. (1) Metter (7-0)

2. (2) Irwin County (5-2)

3. (3) Brooks County (6-1)

4. (4) Commerce (6-1)

5. (5) Dublin (6-1)

6. (6) Macon County (6-1)

7. (7) Pelham (3-1)

8. (8) Washington-Wilkes (5-0)

9. (10) Chattahoochee County (6-0)

10. (9) Wilcox County (6-2)

Class 1A (Private)

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (7-1)

2. (2) Eagle’s Landing Christian (4-3)

3. (3) Fellowship Christian (7-0)

4. (4) Athens Academy (6-1)

5. (5) Wesleyan (5-2)

6. (7) Christian Heritage (6-1)

7. (8) North Cobb Christian (6-1)

8. (9) Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) (5-2)

9. (10) Savannah Christian (7-1)

10. (NR) George Walton Academy (5-1)

Out: No. 6 Aquinas

Todd Holcomb

