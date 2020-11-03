Top performances from Week 9: Addie directs another win vs. top-10 team

*Northeast WR/DB Brandon Watkins had eight receptions for 205 yards and two touchdowns, made four tackles, broke up a pass and forced a fumble in a 37-34 victory over Bleckley County.

*Clarke Central QB William Robinson was 16-of-23 passing for 314 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 124 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries in a 56-21 victory over Greenbrier.

*Newton CB/WR Nyland Green caught a 93-yard TD pass on a slant, made four solo tackles and intercepted two passes inside his team’s 10-yard line in a 26-16 victory over fourth-ranked Brookwood.

*Telfair County freshman QB/SS Antonio Scott had 200 yards of total offense, scored three touchdowns, made six tackles, intercepted two passes and recovered a fumble in a 22-19 victory over Montgomery County.

*Warner Robins QB Jalen Addie was 14-of-22 passing for 173 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries and led his team on a 12-play, 89-yard drive to the winning touchdown with 2:12 left in a 22-19 victory over Ware County.

Best of the rest

*Bainbridge RB Rashad Broadnax rushed for 164 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries in a 35-13 victory over Dade Christian of Florida.

*Benedictine WR Trent Broadnax had six receptions for 124 yards in a 39-35 victory over South Effingham.

*Berrien WR Lane Stephens had 10 receptions for 296 yards and three touchdowns in a 70-20 loss to Early County.

*Bradwell Institute QB Jahki Newton passed for 153 yards, rushed for 123 yards, had 12 receiving yards, made eight tackles and recovered a fumble in a 35-16 loss to Statesboro.

*Calhoun WR/DB Cole Speer had two receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown, six tackles, one for a loss, and two interceptions, one returned 70 yards for a touchdown, in a 28-0 victory over Woodland of Cartersville.

*Callaway QB Demetrius Coleman passed for 191 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 93 yards in a 26-16 victory over Bremen.

*Calvary Day RB Greg Daniel rushed for 179 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries in a 21-14 loss to Savannah Christian.

*Chestatee DL Jeronimo Marin had four tackles for losses and three sacks and forced a fumble in a 44-21 loss to Madison County.

*Christian Heritage RB Gage Leonard had 181 yards from scrimmage on 18 touches and scored the winning touchdown on a 4-yard run with 47 seconds left in a 31-24 victory over Darlington.

*Coffee DB Travis Adams was in on 13 tackles, three for losses, in a 28-3 victory over Wayne County.

*Collins Hill QB Sam Horn was 18-of-35 passing for 345 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-21 victory over North Gwinnett.

*Colquitt County QB Xavier Williams was 10-of-16 passing for 140 yards and rushed for 159 yards, with touchdown runs of 59 and 71 yards, in a 34-13 victory over Camden County.

*Creekside DE Dennard Flowers had 5.5 sacks and six tackles for losses in a 19-14 victory over Banneker, which was held to minus-57 rushing yards.

*Crisp County ATH/DB A.J. Lofton rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns on four carries, made two tackles, broke up two passes and intercepted a pass in a 40-7 victory over Jackson.

*Dade County QB/DB Makinley Everett rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown, passed for 60 yards and a touchdown and had five solo tackles in a 19-14 over 18-point favorite Chattooga.

*Darlington QB Patrick Shelley passed for 175 yards and two touchdowns, caught a 25-yard pass, intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble in a 31-24 loss to Christian Heritage.

*Dublin RB Marquaveon Ashley rushed for 196 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries in a 45-0 victory over Treutlen.

*Duluth RB Nyle Ervin rushed for 256 yards and three touchdowns in a 61-0 victory over Lakeside of Atlanta.

*Early County RB/FS Ladarious Cesar rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries and scored touchdowns on a 64-yard reception and an 80-yard kickoff return in a 70-20 victory over Berrien. Cesar had 242 all-purpose yards.

*East Paulding RB Justin Williams rushed for 211 yards and four touchdowns on 27 carries in a 41-19 victory over Paulding County.

*Gainesville WR Devin McGlockton had 10 receptions for 202 yards and a touchdown in a 28-14 victory over South Forsyth.

*Georgia Military QB Tyler Saunders was 9-of-11 passing for 162 yards and a touchdown in a 42-0 victory over Glascock County.

*Greater Atlanta Christian WR/DB Will Hardy had two TD receptions, an interception and a fumble recovery, with both turnovers in the fourth quarter to seal a 21-12 victory over Sandy Creek.

*Habersham Central DB Austin Wood intercepted three passes, broke up two and made a tackle in a 36-15 victory over Lanier.

*Haralson County QB Clay Hyatt rushed for 211 yards and four touchdowns on 34 carries in a 31-23 victory over Temple.

*Harris County ATH K.D. Hutchinson had five carries for 92 yards and two touchdowns and three receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-14 victory over McIntosh.

*Hillgrove DB Reggie Givhan had three interceptions, caused and recovered a fumble and broke up three passes in a 32-24 victory over Marietta. Givhan, a wide receiver, was forced into duty on defense for the first time this season because of injuries.

*Hiram RB Jirah Douglas rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-14 victory over 19-point favorite Cass.

*Jenkins County RB Brandon Goodman rushed for 137 yards, caught a 43-yard pass and intercepted a pass in a 40-6 victory over Bryan County.

*Johns Creek LB Thaxton Gallagher had 19 tackles, three for losses, in a 21-14 loss to Cambridge.

*Johnson County RB Germivy Tucker rushed for 220 yards in a 49-6 victory over Wheeler County.

*Jones County RB Andrew Garner rushed for 226 yards and scored on runs of 80 and 60 yards in a 38-35 victory over Ola.

*LaGrange RB Kale Gibbs rushed for 172 yards and four touchdowns in a 47-14 victory over Jordan.

*Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe RB Jacob Brown rushed for 233 yards on 19 carries and scored on runs of 46 and 39 yards in a 33-14 loss to Murray County.

*Lithonia WR Styland Scott had five receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown, four punt returns for 102 yards and five solo tackles and two pass breakups in a 28-20 victory over Northview.

*Loganville WR Logan May had five receptions for 131 yards and two touchdowns in a 47-7 victory over Jackson County.

*Lovett LB Stevie Bracey had four tackles for 25 yards in losses, forced two fumbles and returned a fumble 25 yards for a touchdowns in a 51-6 victory over Towers.

*Madison County WR Martavion Cooper had four receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown and threw a 47-yard TD pass in a 44-21 victory over Chestatee.

*Meadowcreek RB Latreveone Gaither rushed for 140 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-3 victory over Dunwoody.

*Metter DE C.J. Donaldson had 12 tackles, two for losses, and a sack in a 27-7 victory over McIntosh County Academy.

*Mill Creek QB Caleb Downs rushed for 120 yards and intercepted a pass in a 42-24 victory over Mountain View.

*Mundy’s Mill LB D’Metrius Johnson had 15 solo tackles and returned an interception 67 yards for a touchdown in a 51-26 victory over Forest Park.

*North Hall RB Clark Howell rushed for 232 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries in a 33-13 victory over Gilmer.

*North Oconee RB/OLB Rodrick Finch, playing only the first half, rushed for 110 yards and one touchdown on seven carries while recording four tackles on defense in a 48-7 victory over East Hall.

*Perry RB Makeil Kendrick rushed for 146 yards and three touchdowns in a 22-10 victory over West Laurens.

*Richmond Hill DL Nathan Vickers and DL Shaquan Brooks had two sacks apiece and 18 tackles between them in a 42-27 victory over Brunswick.

*River Ridge RB Amehre Morrison rushed for 192 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries in a 31-7 victory over Centennial.

*Savannah Christian LB David Bucey had 15 total tackles, five solo tackles and two tackles for losses in a 21-14 victory over Calvary Day.

*Savannah Country Day WR Kenny Odom had five receptions for 145 yards and three touchdowns in a 29-28 victory over Aquinas.

*Spalding WR A.J. Wyatt had eight receptions for 240 yards and scored touchdowns of 41, 70 and 80 yards in a 28-17 victory over Pike County. Wyatt also rushed for 32 yards on two carries.

*Strong Rock Christian LB Cooper Raxter had 15 tackles in a 28-21 loss to Stratford Academy.

*Thomasville LB Ty Anderson had 10 tackles and three tackles for loss, forced a fumble and recovered two fumbles in a 42-6 victory over Cook.

*Turner County WR/DB Keonvay Clark had three receptions for 134 yards and two touchdowns, made three tackles and forced a fumble in a 27-7 victory over Lanier County.

*Valdosta OLB Jacquez McGowan had six tackles for losses and four sacks in a 14-0 victory over Northside of Warner Robins.

*Vidalia RB Jaedyn Stanley rushed for 184 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries in a 43-20 victory over East Laurens.

*Villa Rica QB Najeh Pritchett passed for 192 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown in a 30-27 victory over Lithia Springs.

*Washington County DB/WR Warren Coneway returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown, broke up two passes, forced a fumble and made six tackles, one for a loss, in a 63-0 victory over Southwest.

*Wesleyan DT Tanner Bivins had nine tackles, five tackles for losses and two sacks in a 17-10 victory over Hebron Christian.

*West Forsyth OLB Hudson Posey had seven primary tackles and five assists, four tackles for losses, two sacks and four QB pressures in a 21-0 victory over Forsyth Central.

*West Hall LB Shakye Shaw had 21 tackles and recovered a fumble in a 38-21 loss to Dawson County.

*Woodward Academy RB Damari Alston rushed for 201 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries in a 28-7 victory over Drew.

*Worth County QB Chip Cooper was 20-of-38 passing for 290 yards in a 55-7 loss to Fitzgerald.

Lines of distinction

*Apalachee’s offensive line of Chase Hunter, Kaito Hamm, Tanner Carnes, Andrew Howe, Elijah Harris and Peyton Stanfield paved the way for 377 yards rushing on just 35 carries in a 45-0 victory over Johnson Gainesville.

*Grayson’s offensive line of Tyzen Wilkerson, Dakota Clark, Griffin Scroggs, Eric Gutierrez, Walker Williams, Sebastian Sagar and Garrett Brophy made possible 554 yards of total offense in a 47-7 victory over Parkview. Grayson has averaged 7.1 yards rushing on the season, at least 5.4 per carry in every game.

*Lee County’s offensive line of Owen Greene, Jeffrey Bryan, Caleb Hall, Jacob Brim, Qae’Shon Sapp and Zach Cleveland with tight end Tyrus Washington and fullback Demarion Roberts cleared lanes for 352 rushing yards on only 34 carries in a 27-6 victory over Houston County. The Trojans averaged 10.35 yards per carry. Preston Simmons rushed for 179 yards. Caleb McDowell ran for 104.

*Pike County’s offensive line of Alan Smith, Kevin Godwin, Jackson Jeffcoat, Caleb Greene, Braylon Pilkenton and Cameron Woods supported two 100-yard rushers – Jakilen King (174) and Eli Hubbard (110) – and 442 yards of total offense in a 26-17 loss to Spalding.

*South Effingham’s offensive line of Matthew Dye, Dylan Mosley, Jamarie Mitchell, Tanner Cobb, Zach Schielke, Malcolm Brown and Nick Milbrandt helped the Mustangs' single-wing offense rush for 379 yards on 58 carries in a 39-25 loss to Benedictine.

*Warner Robins' offensive line of Bobby Hutchinson, C.J. Brooks, Jose Gonzalez, Noah Stovall and Santanna Willis helped the Demons put up 390 total yards – 217 rushing, 173 passing – in a 22-19 victory over No. 1-ranked Ware County.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.