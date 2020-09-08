Class 2A blog: In brief — Fitzgerald, Bleckley County beat rivals for 1st time in decades

4. (5) Pace Academy (1-0)

5. (6) Lovett (0-0)

6. (3) Thomasville (0-1)

7. (7) Washington County (0-0)

8. (9) Bleckley County (1-0)

9. (NR) Bremen (1-0)

10. (NR) Heard County (1-0)

Out: No. 8 Swainsboro, No. 10 Jefferson County

The No. 6 Thomasville Bulldogs only dropped three spots in the polls because their loss was a quality one to a familiar foe in the Brooks County Trojans. The Trojans, who won 20-14 with a late score, are former Region 1-2A rivals of the Bulldogs, but are now a 1A Public team after reclassification. They are the No. 2 team in 1A Public.

I’m not sure what happened with the Swainsboro Tigers, who came into the season ranked No. 8. Their former 2-2A rivals, then-unranked Metter of 1A Public, shut them out 28-0. It’s the first time Metter has beaten them since 1955. They may have been missing key players due to the pandemic or other reasons, or maybe they had reduced practices but that’s just speculation. There’s are no reports on the state of the Tigers that I could find aside from a WSAV profile from Sept. 3, which appears to present a normal, healthy team.

The Jefferson County Warriors fell out from No. 10 after a 21-14 loss to 3A’s unranked Thomson. The Warriors will likely find themselves back in the rankings if last year is an indication. Playing in an incredibly weak Region 4, they opened 2019 with two ranked opponents in Swainsboro and Washington County and lost to both of them. Then they didn’t lose until the second round of the playoffs, where they were barely edged, 12-8, by Douglass. Thomson’s win Friday earned it a spot in the 3A rankings at No. 10. Next week the Warriors play Swainsboro. That will be an interesting game. If the Warriors can beat Swainsboro, it’s very possible the Warriors don’t lose another regular season game.

Notable wins include the No. 3 Fitzgerald Purple Hurricane, which beat Cairo for the first time since 1980 with a 21-17 win. No. 8 Bleckley County beat West Laurens for the first time since 1997, breaking a six-game losing streak in the series.

The No. 4 Pace Academy Knights beat 1A Private’s No. 6 Holy Innocents’ despite missing their 4-star quarterback M.J. Morris. It’s unclear why he didn’t play. He was filmed practicing just two days before the game.

Lastly, the Rabun County Wildcats showed why they’re ranked No. 1 for the first time in program history with a 35-0 shutout of Ridgeland.

In brief:

