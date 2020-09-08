Top performances from Week 1: Collins Hill’s Hunter a 2-way threat

Top five

*Brookwood WR Denylon Morrissette had 12 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-34 victory over Dacula.

*Collins Hill CB/WR Travis Hunter had eight receptions for 185 yards and three touchdowns and intercepted a pass in a 46-24 victory over Carrollton.

*North Gwinnett LB/RB Barrett Carter scored on a 7-yard run and a 79-yard interception, had six solo tackles and 2.5 stops for losses and broke up a pass in a 35-7 victory over McEachern.

*Oconee County QB/LB West Weeks was 7-of-11 passing for 107 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 49 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and had 10 tackles and a forced fumble in a 27-7 victory over North Oconee.

*Wesleyan WR/DB Cooper Blauser had nine receptions for a school-record 229 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-14 victory Mount Pisgah Christian. Blauser also had a rushing touchdown and intercepted a pass.

Best of the rest

*Aquinas RB Darius Stone rushed for 258 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries in a 52-33 victory over Harlem.

*Cass PK Kaleb Speights was 3-for-3 on field goals and put three of five kickoffs in the end zone in a 23-7 victory over Dawson County.

*Cherokee Bluff QB Sebastian Irons was 9-of-10 passing for 135 yards and three touchdowns while playing only the first half of a 44-0 victory over Johnson of Gainesville.

*Commerce freshman HB/LB Sammy Brown rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns, scored a third touchdown on a pass reception, and made six tackles in a 41-18 victory over Banks County.

*Crisp County linebacker Chris Paul Jr. had 12 tackles, two for losses, in a 7-0 victory over Tift County.

*Dade County QB MaKinley Everett was 27-of-38 passing for 299 yards and three touchdowns in a 50-28 loss to Gordon Lee. Everett also rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown.

*Eagle’s Landing Christian LB/DE Charis Spence had four sacks in a 14-0 victory over Woodward Academy.

*Fannin County QB Luke Holloway was 20-of-30 passing for 267 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown in a 24-20 victory over Union County. Fannin had lost six straight to Union.

*Fayette County DE Nasir Long had five solo tackles, four assists, one tackle for a loss, two QB hurries and a sack in a 20-14 victory over Grady.

*First Presbyterian WR Jordan Jones had seven receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown in a 37-14 victory over ACE Charter.

*Gainesville defensive end Qua Coley had three tackles, one sack, three tackles for losses, a blocked punt and a forced fumble in a 49-23 victory over Stockbridge.

*Greater Atlanta Christian CB/WR Saiku White intercepted three passes, returning them 87 yards, and had five tackles in a 20-0 victory over Denmark.

*Griffin LB/DE Donovan Westmoreland had 7.5 tackles, four sacks and two other tackles for losses and forced a fumble in a 35-14 victory over Spalding.

*Harris County rover Wilbur Ramos had 13 tackles, six tackles for losses, three sacks and a forced fumble in a 28-14 victory over Troup.

*Jackson County RB/LB Trey Ransom rushed for 151 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries and had 10 tackles with a sack in a 26-18 victory over West Hall.

*Jeff Davis RB Aahiyus Allen rushed for 147 yards and had 213 all-purpose yards in a 24-14 victory over Lincoln County.

*LaGrange RB Kale Gibbs rushed for 136 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries in a 31-19 loss to Upson-Lee.

*Lanier County DE Tykerion Powell had 13 tackles, three sacks and three other tackles for losses in a 30-6 victory over Treutlen.

*Lowndes DL Thomas Davis had nine solo tackles, one for a nine-yard loss, and intercepted a pass in a 35-14 victory over Archer.

*Monroe Area safety Mason Byron had 10 solo tackles and three assists, knocked down two passes and forced two fumbles in a 21-20 loss to Loganville.

*Mundy’s Mill OLB Sherman Franklin had seven solo tackles, seven assists and two QB pressures in a 38-7 loss to Lovejoy.

*Murray County RB Davis Redwine rushed for 215 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries in a 47-20 victory over Southeast Whitfield.

*Oconee County OL/DL Carsen Stocklinski had five pancake blocks, two tackles, one tackle for a loss, one sack and one forced fumble and recovery in a 27-7 victory over North Oconee.

*Ola RB Micah Bell rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries in a 52-28 victory over Jackson.

*River Ridge RB Amehre Morrison rushed for 225 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries in a 49-21 victory over Lassiter.

*Toombs County RB Brannon Usher rushed for 163 yards and one touchdown on 29 carries in a 26-20 victory over Dodge County.

*Upson-Lee running back De’Travious Mathis rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries in a 31-19 victory over LaGrange.

*West Forsyth RB Daba Fofana had 162 yards from scrimmage on 19 touches and scored three touchdowns in a 42-6 victory over Mays.

*Whitefield Academy WR Myles Redding had eight receptions for 175 yards and two touchdowns, intercepted two passes and had one rushing attempt for 31 yards in 43-40 victory over Mount Vernon Presbyterian.

*Winder-Barrow RB J.C. Green rushed for 184 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries in a 34-27 victory over Apalachee.

Lines of distinction

*Aquinas’ offensive line of Jonathan Bussey, Caleb Bussey, Jonah O’Neill, Stuart McCall, John T. Brown, Duncan Johnson and Vinson Dresser paved the way for 513 yards rushing in a 52-33 victory over Harlem. Darius Stone ran for 258 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries. QB James Schlegel had 134 yards rushing on three carries.

*Cherokee’s line of Nason Simmons, Ryan Chandley, Ben Rice, Steve Hardison and Derrick Battle helped their team put up 352 yards of total offense with five drives longer than 50 yards in a 38-12 victory over Carver of Atlanta. Keith Adams rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.

*Gainesville’s line of Elijah Ruiz, Cedrick Nicely, Michael Gosa, Dorean Whitehead, Lacorey Hutchinson and Tanner Valentine helped the Red Elephants average 10.1 yards per carry with no negative-yardage plays in a 49-23 victory over Stockbridge. The line also allowed no sacks. Sophomore Naim Cheeks rushed for 184 yards on 15 carries. The 49 points are the most scored on Stockbridge since 2010.

*St. Pius’ line of Charlie Long, Camden Wooden, Dustin Papuga, Colby Wright, Joey Sanfilippo and Jacob Hull with tight ends Casey Ver Meulen and Ryan Sowell made holes for 394 yards rushing, 23 first downs and 31:40 of possession in a 38-28 victory over Flowery Branch.

*Toombs County’s line of Will Watts, Brock Nobles, Miles Thompson, Joseph Conner, Koby Scott and Adam Patrick helped produce 323 yards rushing in a 26-20 victory over Dodge County. Brannon Usher rushed for 163 yards on 29 carries. The victory was Toombs’ first over Dodge since 2010.

