Football rankings: 25 top-10 teams lose in first week

Twenty-five of the 80 top-10 teams in the preseason rankings, including No. 1 Warner Robins of Class 5A, lost their opening games last week, setting off a reshuffle as the high school football season enters week two.
Another 23 of the preseason ranked teams had off dates, meaning 44% of top-10 originals that suited up were beaten.
Most of those 25 lost to larger schools or other top-10 opponents. Both were the case for Warner Robins, which lost at No. 1 Valdosta of 6A 28-25 on a field goal in the final minute. Warner Robins retained its No. 1 ranking. No. 2 Blessed Trinity had to cancel its first two games Friday after confirming a positive COVID-19 test among one of its players.
A few week-one results did stand out as upsets.
Richmond Hill, a Class 6A semifinalist last season defeated No. 6 Camden County of 7A 28-11. Richmond Hill moved up four places to No. 4 this week as Camden fell from the rankings.
Metter, unranked in Class 1A Public, beat Swainsboro, 28-0, for the first time since 1955. Swainsboro, which had been No. 8 in 2A, dropped out while Metter entered at No. 6.
Eagle’s Landing Christian, the five-time Class 1A Private champion, made the case that it is the state’s best private school in any classification with its 14-0 victory over Woodward Academy, which had opened No. 3 in Class 5A.
Macon County beat previous No. 3 Clinch County of Class 1A Public 21-19 and became the first unranked team to beat Clinch since 2015.
Class 7A
1. (1) Grayson (1-0)
2. (2) Lowndes (1-0)
3. (3) Parkview (0-0)
4. (5) North Gwinnett (1-0)
5. (4) Colquitt County (0-0)
6. (NR) Collins Hill (1-0)
7. (8) Marietta (1-0)
8. (10) Mill Creek (0-0)
9. (NR) Brookwood (1-0)
10. (7) Archer (0-1)
Out: No. 6 Camden County, No. 9 McEachern
Class 6A
1. (1) Valdosta (1-0)
2. (2) Lee County (0-0)
3. (3) Buford (0-0)
4. (8) Richmond Hill (1-0)
5. (5) Rome (1-0)
6. (6) Dacula (0-1)
7. (7) Westlake (0-0)
8. (9) Allatoona (1-0)
9. (4) Carrollton (0-1)
10. (10) Douglas County (1-0)
Class 5A
1. (1) Warner Robins (0-1)
2. (2) Blessed Trinity (0-0)
3. (4) Cartersville (1-0)
4. (5) Coffee (1-0)
5. (6) Ware County (1-0)
6. (7) Veterans (1-0)
7. (NR) Calhoun (1-0)
8. (3) Woodward Academy (0-1)
9. (10) Clarke Central (1-0)
10. (NR) St. Pius (1-0)
Out: No. 8 Jones County, No. 9 Dutchtown
Class 4A
1. (1) Marist (0-0)
2. (2) Jefferson (0-0)
3. (3) Bainbridge (0-0)
4. (NR) Benedictine (1-0)
5. (7) Stephenson (0-0)
6. (8) Hapeville Charter (0-0)
7. (NR) Cedartown (0-0)
8. (NR) Carver-Columbus (0-0)
9. (NR) Jenkins (0-0)
10. (5) Flowery Branch (0-1)
Out: No. 4 West Laurens, No. 6 Troup, No. 9 Mays, No. 10 North Oconee
Class 3A
1. (1) Cedar Grove (0-0)
2. (2) Crisp County (1-0)
3. (3) Peach County (0-0)
4. (5) Oconee County (1-0)
5. (4) Sandy Creek (1-0)
6. (6) Greater Atlanta Christian (1-0)
7. (8) Pierce County (1-0)
8. (7) Hart County (0-1)
9. (NR) Westminster (0-0)
10. (NR) Thomson (1-0)
Out: No. 9 Burke County, No. 10 Dawson County
Class 2A
1. (1) Rabun County (1-0)
2. (2) Callaway (0-0)
3. (4) Fitzgerald (1-0)
4. (5) Pace Academy (1-0)
5. (6) Lovett (0-0)
6. (4) Fitzgerald (1-0)
7. (7) Washington County (0-0)
8. (9) Bleckley County (1-0)
9. (NR) Bremen (1-0)
10. (NR) Heard County (1-0)
Out: No. 8 Swainsboro, No. 10 Jefferson County
Class 1A (Public)
1. (1) Irwin County (0-0)
2. (2) Brooks County (1-0)
3. (4) Dublin (0-0)
4. (6) Pelham (1-0)
5. (7) Marion County (0-0)
6. (NR) Metter (1-0)
7. (8) Wilcox County (0-0)
8. (5) Mitchell County (0-1)
9. (NR) Macon County (1-0)
10. (3) Clinch County (0-1)
Out: No. 9 Lincoln County, No. 10 Commerce
Class 1A (Private)
1. (1) Eagle’s Landing Christian (1-0)
2. (2) Athens Academy (1-0)
3. (3) Prince Avenue Christian (1-0)
4. (4) Wesleyan (1-0)
5. (6) Fellowship Christian (1-0)
6. (5) Holy Innocents’ (0-1)
7. (NR) Savannah Christian (1-0)
8. (7) Hebron Christian (0-0)
9. (NR) Trinity Christian (0-1)
10. (10) Darlington (0-0)
Out: No. 8 Christian Heritage, No. 9 Savannah Country Day
