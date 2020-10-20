Class 2A blog: In brief — Fannin County gets big win, eyes 1st region title since 2007

Here’s a full look at the rankings, with last week’s ranking and current record in parenthesis:

1. (1) Callaway (4-0)

2. (2) Fitzgerald (6-0)

3. (3) Rabun County (5-1)

4. (6) Bleckley County (5-1)

5. (7) Haralson County (5-0)

6. (8) Thomasville (3-3)

7. (9) Toombs County (4-1)

8. (10) Cook (4-2)

9. (5) Early County (3-1)

10. (4) Lovett (3-2)

Coming out later this week is Episode 7 of The Class 2A Blogcast. Topics include Pace Academy beating Lovett, the Braves blowing a 3-1 series lead as is tradition, the then-0-5 Falcons losing the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes by winning a meaningless game in Minnesota, and the story of Devon Gales — as told to me through the Gales family and Jefferson Dragons community — who is the topic of my weekly feature that runs online Thursdays and in print Fridays.

You can listen and subscribe to the Class 2A Blogcast on Apple, Spotify or iHeartRadio among other platforms. Thanks for listening!

In brief:

COVID-19 protocols will prevent the Fannin County Rebels from renewing its cross-state rivalry with Copper Basin (Tenn.). The two schools, which are just 16 miles apart, were set to play for the first time since 1997. Fannin County is 5-0, 2-0 in Region 7 and off to its best start since 1994. On Friday, the Rebels beat Pepperell 36-23 to position themselves for their first region title since winning 8-2A in 2007. Lawrence Morgan has a game story for the Rome News-Tribune.

Here’s Fannin County quarterback Luke Holloway speaking with Fetch Your News following the Pepperell win. Holloway had a big game.

A bright spot for Pepperell was DJ Rogers' 81-yard touchdown run.

In a game in which they were 10-point underdogs, the Northeast Raiders beat their Region 3 rivals, the Washington County Golden Hawks, 25-24. Marvin L. James II posted highlights. The Raiders are 3-1, 1-0 and in second place behind No. 4 Bleckley County (5-1, 2-0). Fourth-place Washington County is 3-3, 1-1.

The Jeff Davis Yellow Jackets defeated Bacon County 41-14 to improve to 5-0 in their Region 2 opener. You can watch the game on Facebook. The Yellow Jackets started 6-0, 2-0 in region play last year before losing three of their last four to miss the playoffs.

Bleckley County’s players of the week are Markeze Brown and Dom Sasser (offense), Caden Maxwell and Scooter Slappy (defense), Zeb DuBois (special teams) and Tyler Wilcox (overall player of the week).

The Region 7 schedule grid looks like there’s a call for five games in 19 days.

Callaway alum Braylon Sanders continues to make plays at the next level for Ole Miss.

Same with former Callaway standout Tank Bigsby at Auburn.

Former Fitzgerald running back J.D. King has transferred from Oklahoma State and appears to be more comfortable closer to home at Georgia Southern, according to this profile by McClain Baxley for the Savannah Morning News.

Is NASA stealing uniform designs from the Westside Patriots? The Patriots beat Josey 31-6 to improve to 3-3, 2-1 in Region 4 as they eye their first playoffs appearance since 2014.

The West Georgia Podcast recently discussed the top-ranked Callaway Cavaliers, who were on bye this week. The Cavs last played at Thomas County Central, which produced a memorable last-second, come-from-behind win. You can see to the highlights here.

GHSF Daily recently named Putnam County, Haralson County, Temple, Fitzgerald and Fannin County as teams exceeding expectations this season.

This week’s GHSF Daily top performers from 2A are Bleckley County quarterback Dominic Sasser (13-of-24 passing for 392 yards and seven touchdowns); Cook defensive end Kamerian Johnson (three tackles for losses and a sack); Fannin County quarterback Luke Holloway (231 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, 13-of-21 passing for 142 yards and a touchdown); Model running back Joseph Wallace (223 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 35 carries); Monticello running back Shamarian Greene (219 rushing yards, 52-yard punt return touchdown); Rabun County receiver Adriel Clark (eight receptions for 213 yards and four touchdowns); South Atlanta running back Keyjuan Brown (247 rushing yards and three touchdowns); Swainsboro linebacker Jonorion Foots (seven solo tackles, two for losses, one pass breakup and a blocked a punt); Lines of distinction: Fannin County (Dylan Collins, Rico Arellanes, Chris Scott, Brayden Foster, Micah O’Neal and Mason Bundy); Jeff Davis (Matthew Glass, Charles Stegall, Chaston Googe, Conner McLoon, Nate Lewis, Andrew Aycock, and James Wood); Vidalia (C.J. Palmer, Makeim Phillips, Jackson Crawley, Tyrique Gainey and Jordan Clopton with tight ends Jermar Mack and Bryant Blount)

