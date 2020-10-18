Football rankings: No. 1 teams stay put; Cherokee Bluff ranked for 1st time

The biggest surprise was Paulding County’s 22-20 victory over No. 9 Douglas County in a Class 6A game. Douglas County dropped out of the rankings, replaced by Houston County, which beat No. 7 Veterans of Class 5A. Paulding County hadn’t beaten a ranked opponent since 2001.

Five other teams joined the rankings. The most conspicuous is Cherokee Bluff, a 3-year-old school in Hall County that made the rankings for the first time at No. 10 in Class 3A. The Bears are 6-0 coming off a 35-7 victory over West Hall.