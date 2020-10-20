Top performances from Week 7: Morrison, River Ridge on a roll

*Bleckley County QB Dominic Sasser was 13-of-24 passing for 392 yards and seven touchdowns in a 59-20 victory over Monticello. His TD throws covered 33, 40, 8, 10, 59, 75 and 81 yards.

*Central (Carrollton) RB Narada Levett rushed for 430 yards and four touchdowns on 47 carries in a 54-35 victory over Northwest Whitfield.

*River Ridge RB Amehre Morrison rushed for 272 yards on 24 carries and scored on runs of 70, 68 and 31 yards in a 21-14 victory over Riverwood.

*Shaw RB Derrick Kelley rushed for 175 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, had two receptions for 34 yards, returned two punts for 40 yards, threw a TD pass, scored a two-point conversion and had three solo tackles, one for a loss, in a 38-8 victory over Jordan.

Best of the rest

*Aquinas QB James Schlegel rushed for 248 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries and was 2-for-3 passing for 23 yards in a 35-21 victory over Mount de Sales.

*Brooks County RB Omari Arnold rushed for 238 yards and three touchdowns on six carries and caught a 40-yard pass in a 68-6 victory over Atkinson County.

*Brookstone LB Andrew Newton had 10 tackles, two for losses, and one interception in a 28-19 victory over Landmark Christian.

*Carver of Atlanta LB/RB Devonte Amasiani rushed for 141 yards on 15 carries and made 10 solo tackles, one for a loss, and intercepted a pass in a 20-10 victory over Westminster.

*Chattahoochee WR Jahmal Smith had eight receptions for 160 yards and a touchdown in a 45-27 loss to Johns Creek.

*Cherokee Bluff TE/LB Eric Gohman had three receptions for 107 yards and two touchdowns, made five tackles and intercepted a pass in a 35-7 victory over West Hall.

*Cook DE Kamerian Johnson had three tackles for losses and a sack in a 21-14 victory over Worth County.

*Crisp County WR/DB Cortez Thomas had five catches for 149 yards and made five tackles, one for a loss, in a 38-7 victory over Mary Persons.

*Eastside RB Dallas Johnson rushed for 203 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries in a 35-34 loss to Clarke Central.

*Etowah DB Trevor Fair and LB Lane Cantrell each forced a fumble and intercepted a pass, and their team forced six turnovers, in a 21-14 loss to Roswell.

*Fannin County QB Luke Holloway rushed for 231 yards and three touchdowns and was 13-of-21 passing for 142 yards and a touchdown in a 36-23 victory over Pepperell.

*Gilmer RB Kobe Stonecipher rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns on five carries in a 62-7 victory over Lumpkin County.

*Gordon Lee RB/DB Cade Peterson rushed for 206 yards and a touchdown in a 23-21 loss to Bowdon.

*Jenkins County DE Jonathan Coleman had nine tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in a 16-6 victory over Portal.

*Johns Creek QB Quinn Teeples threw for 270 yards and four touchdowns and scored a TD in a 45-27 victory over Chattahoochee.

*Johnson County RB Germivy Tucker rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries in a 26-22 victory over Telfair County.

*Kell QB Corbin LaFrance was 17-of-27 passing for 345 yards and five first-half touchdowns in a 43-13 victory over South Cobb.

*Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe RB Jacob Brown rushed for 201 yards on 18 carries and scored the game-winning touchdown on a 53-yard run in a 44-37 victory over Sonoraville.

*Landmark Christian QB Tyler Foley was 21-of-31 passing for 325 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-19 loss to Brookstone.

*Lovejoy DE/OLB Israel Nwokocha had three sacks and eight tackles behind the line, forced two fumbles and deflected a pass that led to an interception in a 47-0 victory over Morrow.

*Mary Persons RB Malique Smith rushed for 244 yards on 40 carries and scored four touchdowns in a 42-40 victory over Americus-Sumter.

*McIntosh County Academy LB Will Jones had five solo tackles, four assists, two sacks and a fumble recovery in a 21-7 victory over Emanuel County Institute.

*Milton CB Bryce Thornton had four solo tackles, three pass breakups and two interceptions, the last one to end the game, in a 35-20 victory over Alpharetta.

*Model RB Joseph Wallace rushed for 223 yards and three touchdowns on 35 carries in a 34-6 victory over Coosa.

*Monroe Area RB/DB Mason Byron intercepted three passes, caused a fumble and had seven solo tackles on defense and rushed for 109 yards and had 36 yards receiving in a 41-21 victory over Stephens County.

*Monticello RB Shamarian Greene rushed for 219 yards and returned a punt 52 yards for a touchdown in a 59-20 loss to Bleckley County.

*Mount de Sales QB A’hkori Jones rushed for 177 yards and passed for 71 in a 35-21 loss to Aquinas.

*New Manchester QB Rico Jones was 14-of-19 passing for 250 yards and two touchdowns in a 25-22 victory over Jackson of Atlanta.

*North Hall RB/LB Clark Howell rushed for 143 yards and a touchdown, had 11 tackles and made a tackle for a loss on a fourth-and-2 in overtime of a 34-31 victory over White County.

*North Oconee QB Bubba Chandler was 7-of-11 passing for 186 yards and five touchdowns in a 44-0 victory over Chestatee.

*Parkview WR Jared Brown had seven receptions for 234 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-7 victory over Newton.

*Peach County QB Christian Martin was 13-of-18 passing for 231 yards and four touchdowns in a 58-0 victory over Pike County.

*Perry MLB Jarred Fuller had a team-leading 11 tackles and recovered a fumble for a touchdown in a 42-11 victory over Spalding.

*Pickens RB/P Jarod Whitmore rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown, threw a 56-yard TD pass, caught three passes and averaged 40 yards on three punts with two inside the 20-yard line in a 52-21 loss to Cedartown.

*Prince Avenue Christian QB Brock Vandagriff was 28-of-38 passing for 400 yards and five touchdowns in a 63-14 victory over Hebron Christian.

*Providence Christian WR Skyler Jordan had nine receptions for 216 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-33 loss to Athens Christian.

*Rabun County WR Adriel Clark had eight receptions for 213 yards and four touchdowns in a 63-17 victory over Pope.

*Ridgeland RB/DE Jeremiah Turner rushed for 230 yards and scored on runs of 44 and 85 yards in a 21-14 victory over Heritage of Ringgold. Turner also scored a two-point conversion, had six tackles and one sack and intercepted a pass with two minutes left to seal the victory.

*Savannah Christian DB Peyton Cromwell had nine solo tackles, three for losses, and a fumble recovery in a 21-14 victory over First Presbyterian.

*Sonoraville QB Brady Lackey was 14-of-21 passing for 312 yards and four touchdowns in a 44-37 loss to Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe.

*South Atlanta RB Keyjuan Brown rushed for 247 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-26 victory over Therrell.

*Southwest DeKalb WR/DB Robert Grady had four receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown and four tackles and forced a fumble in a 34-18 loss to St. Pius.

*Swainsboro LB Jonorion Foots had seven solo tackles, two for losses, broke up a pass and blocked a punt in a 48-13 victory over East Laurens.

*Thomson QB Tay Martin rushed for 210 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-28 loss to Richmond Academy.

*Turner County QB Amarion Blanks was 17-of-18 passing for 263 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown in a 53-7 victory over Charlton County.

*Washington-Wilkes QB Dalen Cobb was 15-of-19 passing for 317 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-0 victory over Social Circle.

*Wilcox County RB/LB Martez Thrower rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns on five carries and had four solo tackles and a sack in a 38-14 victory over Wheeler County.

*Windsor Forest SB/DB Trayvon Savage had 100 all-purpose yards on 10 touches, scored a touchdown and had six solo tackles in a 14-6 victory over Jenkins.

Lines of distinction

*The Central (Carrollton) offensive line of Collin Jenkins, Levi Lee, Brock Gibson, Justin Wilburn and Jackson Burns with tight end Elijah Jackson opened holes for Narada Levett, whose 430 rushing yards in a 54-35 victory over previously unbeaten and sixth-ranked Northwest Whitfield rank eighth all-time in the GHSA for a single game. Central had 438 yards rushing and 209 passing without a sack, punted only twice and scored on every other possession.

*Fannin County’s offensive line of Dylan Collins, Rico Arellanes, Chris Scott, Brayden Foster, Micah O’Neal and Mason Bundy led the way to 315 yards rushing and 142 passing in a 36-23 victory over Pepperell. QB Luke Holloway rushed for 231 yards and passed for 142.

*Fayette County’s offensive line of Michael Orusa, Matthew Gilliam, Alex Shirah, James Forbes and GiVanni Peterson was out in front of 546 yards of total offense in a 41-6 victory over North Clayton. Going over 100 yards were Andre Wright (186 rushing), Shaquille Ancrum (124 rushing) and Josh Thomas (106 receiving).

*Greenbrier’s offensive line of Jerry Higdon, Maddox Smith, Jaydon Raymond, Davis Rogers, Beau Shugarts, and Colin Dudley paved the way for 265 rushing yards and kept QB Brooks Pangle upright, allowing him to throw for 230 yards and five touchdowns, in a 42-27 victory over Apalachee.

*Jeff Davis' offensive line of Matthew Glass, Charles Stegall, Chaston Googe, Conner McLoon, Nate Lewis, Andrew Aycock, and James Wood expedited 496 rushing yards at 10.2 yards per carry in a 41-14 victory over Bacon County. Aahiyus Allen rushed for 185.

*Monroe Area’s offensive line of Hunter Wilcox, Sal Solis, R.J. Ivey, Max Thurston, Tyler Wilhite and Walker Salyer dominated the trenches, helping the team to 490 yards in a 41-21 victory over Stephens County.

*The Mount Zion (Carroll) offensive line of Garrett Gordon, Jared Morrow, Cohen Hancock, Austin Warren, Dylan Buchanan, Kyle Leonard, Avery Lepard, and Dylan Roulaine produced a 100-yard rusher for the sixth consecutive game in a 31-14 victory over Armuchee. Antron Thompson got 153 of the team’s 309 rushing yards.

*Prince Avenue Christian’s offensive line of Carter Zittrouer, Will Frost, Tanner Martin, Mason Goodyear and Matthew Chapman helped the Lions produce 639 yards of total offense in a 63-14 victory over Hebron Christian.

*Turner County’s offensive line of Zach Brown, Tim Burgess, Chris Clark, Kyjuan Hudson, Cam Parker, Zert Pierce and Keshaun Summerlin with tight ends Aaron Walker and Demontrez Mayes protected Amarin Blanks (17-of-18 passing, 263 yards) and opened holes for 203 yards rushing in a 53-7 victory over Charlton County.

*Vidalia’s offensive line of C.J. Palmer, Makeim Phillips, Jackson Crawley, Tyrique Gainey and Jordan Clopton with tight ends Jermar Mack and Bryant Blount helped the Indians put up 370 rushing yards on 39 carries (9.5 ypc) in a 40-14 victory over Tattnall County. QB Bryce Davis rushed for 196 yards and three touchdowns.

