Class 2A blog: Week 6 Friday night recap

The Knights move to 3-2, 2-1 and drop the Lions to 3-2, 3-1. Two weeks ago, the Lions beat the Hornets. South Atlanta beat Therrell 40-26 on Thursday to improve to 3-3, 3-1. Should the Knights, Lions and Hornets win out, it would create a three-way tie for first place.