Class 2A blog: Week 6 Friday night recap

High School Sports Blog | 1 hour ago
By Adam Krohn

The unranked Pace Academy Knights rebounded from last week’s stunning upset loss to the South Atlanta Hornets and beat the No. 4 Lovett Lions on Friday by a score to 21-16, setting the stage for a three-way tie atop the Region 6 standings.

The Knights move to 3-2, 2-1 and drop the Lions to 3-2, 3-1. Two weeks ago, the Lions beat the Hornets. South Atlanta beat Therrell 40-26 on Thursday to improve to 3-3, 3-1. Should the Knights, Lions and Hornets win out, it would create a three-way tie for first place.

Pace Academy plays at 1A Private’s No. 3 Eagle’s Landing Christian next week in a non-region game rescheduled from September, when the Knights canceled the game, originally scheduled at Pace Academy, due to a wet field. Lovett plays KIPP (1-1, 1-1) in a region contest next week.

Here’s how the rest of the top 10 faired:

  • In Region 1, the No. 2 Fitzgerald Purple Hurricane made easy work of Berrien, winning 48-7 on the road to improve to 6-0, 1-0 in league play. They’ll travel to No. 5 Early County next week. Berrien is 2-4, 0-1.
  • The No. 3 Rabun County Wildcats traveled to 6A’s Pope and won 63-17 to improve to 4-1. Chip Saye covered the game. The week before, they put up a program-record 70 points in a win over East Jackson. They play 1A Private’s Pacelli next week in their last game before Region 8 play.
  • In Region 1 action, the No. 5 Early County Bobcats lost their first game of the season on the road to the No. 8 Thomasville Bulldogs by a score of 31-14. Pat Donahue has the game story for the Thomasville Times-Enterprise. For the Bulldogs (3-3, 1-0), it was their fifth consecutive win over the Bobcats, who dropped to 3-1, 0-1. The Bulldogs play Worth County next week, while the Bobcats take on No. 2 Fitzgerald.
  • In Region 3, the No. 6 Bleckley County Royals handily defeated Monticello 59-20 to improve to 5-1, 2-0. Dave Whitaker has the writeup for The Bleckley Progress. They’ll play Lamar County next week. Monticello is 3-3, 1-1.
  • The No. 7 Haralson County Rebels were supposed to open Region 7 play against the Elbert County Blue Devils, but that game has been postponed to to a COVID-19 case within the Blue Devils program. As a result, the Rebels thought they had found a last-minute opponent from the GISA in Creekside Christian. However, that game was also canceled. Next week they’ll host top-ranked Callaway.
  • The No. 10 Cook Hornets won their Region 1 opener over Worth County by a score of 21-14. The Hornets are 4-2, 1-0 and Worth County drops to 3-3, 0-1.
  • On bye: No. 1 Callaway, No. 9 Toombs County

