Boys soccer blog: National rankings show Georgia’s overall strength

Four programs are ranked in the MaxPreps national spring top 10 – Dalton (No. 3), Starr’s Mill (No. 4), McIntosh (No. 8) and South Forsyth (No. 9). It is worth noting that four of the top 10 – including No. 1 Spain Park – are in Alabama, and the other two programs rounding the group are in South Carolina.

In the latest AJC boys soccer rankings, Dalton is No. 1 in Class 6A and is 10-0-1 with a 1-1 tie against 4A No.1 Southeast Whitfield, which is ranked 17th in the national MaxPreps poll. Dalton will host Carrollton on Tuesday.