Boys soccer blog: National rankings show Georgia’s overall strength

Glancing at the latest MaxPreps national boys soccer rankings, it is easy to see that Georgia continues to emerge as one of the strongest areas for quality spring high school soccer programs in the nation.
Four programs are ranked in the MaxPreps national spring top 10 – Dalton (No. 3), Starr’s Mill (No. 4), McIntosh (No. 8) and South Forsyth (No. 9). It is worth noting that four of the top 10 – including No. 1 Spain Park – are in Alabama, and the other two programs rounding the group are in South Carolina.
In the latest AJC boys soccer rankings, Dalton is No. 1 in Class 6A and is 10-0-1 with a 1-1 tie against 4A No.1 Southeast Whitfield, which is ranked 17th in the national MaxPreps poll. Dalton will host Carrollton on Tuesday.
McIntosh, ranked No. 8 nationally, tops the 5A AJC rankings ahead of No. 2 Starr’s Mill. McIntosh is 14-0 and will face crosstown rival Starr’s Mill on April 1. The Chiefs will play at home against Harris County on Friday. Starr’s Mill is 12-0-1 with a 2-2 tie at Carrollton on Feb. 3 and will host Class 2A No. 5 Pace Academy on Tuesday.
South Forsyth is 9-1 and ranked atop the state’s highest classification. The Eagles’ only loss was to No. 5 Forsyth Central (4-2) on Feb. 19. Since then, South Forsyth has beaten Cambridge (1-0), Pinecrest Academy (6-2), Gainesville (4-1), North Forsyth (5-2) and West Forsyth (1-0). The Eagles will travel to Denmark on Thursday.