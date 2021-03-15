Boys basketball rankings: State champs lead final poll after wild tournament

Class 6A saw pre-playoff No. 1 Wheeler top pre-playoff No. 2 Kell 71-61 in the championships. The win improved Wheeler to 3-1 against the Longhorns this season. Centennial, Shiloh and Lee County round out the top 5 and Chattahoochee closes out the year at No. 6 following its 67-64 quarterfinals loss to No. 5 Lee County.

In Class 5A, Eagle’s Landing earned the top spot with a championship-clinching 81-69 victory over Tri-Cities. St. Pius, Veterans and Dutchtown round out the top 5. In Class 4A, Baldwin closed out its perfect 17-0 season with a narrow 54-53 win over Fayette County in the finals. Fayette County finishes at No. 2 and Miller Grove, Westover and Spencer round out the top 5 ahead of No. 6 McDonough.