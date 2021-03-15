Boys basketball rankings: State champs lead final poll after wild tournament

In Class 7A, Milton picked up its 26th straight win with its championship-clinching 52-47 win over No. 2 ranked Berkmar. Pebblebrook, McEachern and Grayson round out the top 5. North Gwinnett earned No. 6 ahead of No. 7 Norcross after scoring a 38-37 win over the Blue Devils in the second round. Cherokee, South Forsyth and Collins Hill round out the top 10. Collins Hill is the only team that cracked the rankings and did not appear in the pre-playoff poll. The Eagles were not ranked prior to their run to the quarterfinals.
Class 6A saw pre-playoff No. 1 Wheeler top pre-playoff No. 2 Kell 71-61 in the championships. The win improved Wheeler to 3-1 against the Longhorns this season. Centennial, Shiloh and Lee County round out the top 5 and Chattahoochee closes out the year at No. 6 following its 67-64 quarterfinals loss to No. 5 Lee County.
In Class 5A, Eagle’s Landing earned the top spot with a championship-clinching 81-69 victory over Tri-Cities. St. Pius, Veterans and Dutchtown round out the top 5. In Class 4A, Baldwin closed out its perfect 17-0 season with a narrow 54-53 win over Fayette County in the finals. Fayette County finishes at No. 2 and Miller Grove, Westover and Spencer round out the top 5 ahead of No. 6 McDonough.
In Class 3A, Cross Creek ascended to No. 1 with its 57-49 win over Sandy Creek in the finals. Windsor Forest, Hart County and Johnson-Savannah also earned spots in the top 5. Pace Academy cruised past Columbia 73-42 in the Class 2A championship to earn the No. 1 slot. Mt. Pisgah (Class A Private) and Towns County (Class A Public) also climbed to No. 1 after winning state crowns.
Class 7A
1. Milton (28-2)
2. Berkmar (25-6)
3. Pebblebrook (25-4)
4. McEachern (24-5)
5. Grayson (22-4)
6. North Gwinnett (21-8)
7. Norcross (21-8)
8. Cherokee (20-7)
9. South Forsyth (23-4)
10. Collins Hill (17-10)
Class 6A
1. Wheeler (27-5)
2. Kell (22-7)
3. Centennial (24-5)
4. Shiloh (20-7)
5. Lee County (17-11)
6. Chattahoochee (22-4)
7. Evans (21-3)
8. Richmond Hill (21-4)
9. Westlake (16-7)
10. Lanier (19-7)
Class 5A
1. Eagle’s Landing (23-1)
2. Tri-Cities (23-5)
3. St. Pius (24-4)
4. Veterans (23-1)
5. Dutchtown (23-8)
6. Chapel Hill (18-11)
7. Woodward Academy (17-7)
8. Clarke Central (20-7)
9. Lithonia (17-4)
10. Jonesboro (17-7)
Class 4A
1. Baldwin (17-0)
2. Fayette County (18-12)
3. Miller Grove (13-5)
4. Westover (13-6)
5. Spencer (17-2)
6. McDonough (18-10)
7. Monroe (18-5)
8. Luella (18-7)
9. Cedar Shoals (20-9)
10. Stephenson (11-6)
Class 3A
1. Cross Creek (25-4)
2. Sandy Creek (28-5)
3. Windsor Forest (12-4)
4. Hart County (24-4)
5. Johnson-Savannah (15-3)
6. LaFayette (22-2)
7. Salem (20-6)
8. Americus-Sumter (16-5)
9. Thomson (15-7)
10. Greater Atlanta Christian (17-12)
Class 2A
1. Pace Academy (28-1)
2. Columbia (21-7)
3. Thomasville (19-2)
4. Lovett (20-8)
5. Swainsboro (19-2)
6. Washington County
7. Butler (20-5)
8. Laney (16-8)
9. Chattooga (17-4)
10. Westside-Augusta (17-7)
Class A Private
1. Mt. Pisgah (27-6)
2. Holy Innocents’ (16-4)
3. Christian Heritage (27-4)
4. St. Francis (16-10)
5. Greenforest Christian (19-5)
6. St. Anne Pacelli (18-4)
7. Providence Christian (23-5)
8. Galloway (18-5)
9. First Presbyterian Day (22-2)
10. Trinity Christian (17-10)
Class A Public
1. Towns County (25-3)
2. Hancock Central (15-2)
3. Dublin (27-2)
4. Chattahoochee County (16-2)
5. Drew Charter (25-1)
6. Irwin County (20-5)
7. Terrell County (9-1)
8. Turner County (17-8)
9. Portal (21-7)
10. Warren County (12-6)