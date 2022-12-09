ajc logo
High school football state championship scoreboard

High School Sports Blog
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

Three flag football and two Class A champions were crowned Thursday during the first of three days of high school state championship action at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium.

Blessed Trinity, Lithia Springs and Southeast Bulloch won flag football titles while Bowdon and Prince Avenue Christian won in Class A. Here’s the schedule for Friday and Saturday:

Friday, Dec. 9

Noon -- Class 2A: Fitzgerald vs. Thomson

3:30 p.m. -- Class 4A: Cedartown vs. Benedictine

7 p.m. -- Class 6A: Gainesville vs. Hughes

Saturday, Dec. 10

Noon -- Class 3A: Sandy Creek vs. Cedar Grove

3:30 p.m. -- Class 5A: Ware County vs. Warner Robins

7 p.m. -- Class 7A: Mill Creek vs. Carrollton

Errin Joe returning to Georgia Tech to be football general manager
Class A Division I: Prince Avenue Christian 52, Swainsboro 34
15m ago
GHSA football state playoff schedule, scores
1h ago
Class A Division II: Bowdon 39, Schley County 31
2h ago
