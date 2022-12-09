High school football state championship scoreboard

Three flag football and two Class A champions were crowned Thursday during the first of three days of high school state championship action at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium.
Blessed Trinity, Lithia Springs and Southeast Bulloch won flag football titles while Bowdon and Prince Avenue Christian won in Class A. Here’s the schedule for Friday and Saturday:
Friday, Dec. 9
Noon -- Class 2A: Fitzgerald vs. Thomson
3:30 p.m. -- Class 4A: Cedartown vs. Benedictine
7 p.m. -- Class 6A: Gainesville vs. Hughes
Saturday, Dec. 10
Noon -- Class 3A: Sandy Creek vs. Cedar Grove
3:30 p.m. -- Class 5A: Ware County vs. Warner Robins
7 p.m. -- Class 7A: Mill Creek vs. Carrollton
