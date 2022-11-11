ajc logo
X

GHSA football state championship schedule/scores

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
8 minutes ago

Here’s the schedule and scores for the GHSA State Football playoffs. See the class-by-class scores and schedules below.

Round 1

Class 7A (Saturday)

R5 #3 Wheeler at R6 #2 Lambert

R8 #4 Dacula at R7 #1 North Gwinnett

R3 #3 Harrison at R4 #2 Brookwood

R2 #4 Pebblebrook at R1 #1 Colquitt Co.

R6 #3 South Forsyth at R5 #2 Walton

R7 #4 Peachtree Ridge at R8 #1 Buford

R4 #3 Newton at R3 #2 Marietta

R1 #4 Lowndes at R2 #1 Carrollton

R1 #3 Valdosta at R2 #2 Westlake

R4 #4 Parkview at R3 #1 North Paulding

R7 #3 Meadowcreek at R8 #2 Mill Creek

R6 #4 Denmark at R5 #1 North Cobb

R2 #3 East Coweta at R1 #2 Camden Co.

R3 #4 Hillgrove at R4 #1 Grayson

R8 #3 Mountain View at R7 #2 Norcross

R5 #4 Cherokee at R6 #1 Milton

Class 6A (Friday)

R5 #3 Douglas Co. at R6 #2 Allatoona

R8 #4 Lanier at R7 #1 Roswell

R3 #3 Mundy’s Mill at R4 #2 St. Pius

R2 #4 Evans at R1 #1 Thomas Co. Central

R6 #3 Sequoyah at R5 #2 South Paulding

R7 #4 Sprayberry at R8 #1 Gainesville

R4 #3 North Atlanta at R3 #2 Lovejoy

R1 #4 Houston Co. at R2 #1 Brunswick

R1 #3 Lee Co. at R2 #2 Effingham Co.

R4 #4 Riverwood at R3 #1 Woodward Academy

R7 #3 Blessed Trinity at R8 #2 North Forsyth

R6 #4 River Ridge at R5 #1 Hughes

R2 #3 Glynn Academy at R1 #2 Northside-Warner Robins

R3 #4 Morrow at R4 #1 Marist

R8 #3 Shiloh at R7 #2 Alpharetta

R5 #4 Paulding Co. at R6 #1 Rome

Class 5A (Saturday)

R5 #3 Lithia Springs at R6 #2 Kell

R8 #4 Eastside at R7 #1 Calhoun

R3 #3 McIntosh at R4 #2 Chamblee

R2 #4 Jones Co. at R1 #1 Ware Co.

R6 #3 Centennial at R5 #2 Mays

R7 #4 Cass at R8 #1 Jefferson

R4 #3 Arabia Mountain at R3 #2 Northgate

R1 #4 Statesboro at R2 #1 Dutchtown

R1 #3 Jenkins at R2 #2 Warner Robins

R4 #4 Tucker at R3 #1 Northside-Columbus

R7 #3 Dalton at R8 #2 Loganville

R6 #4 Greater Atlanta Christian at R5 #1 Creekside

R2 #3 Ola at R1 #2 Coffee

R3 #4 Harris Co. at R4 #1 Decatur

R8 #3 Clarke Central at R7 #2 Cartersville

R5 #4 Jackson-Atlanta at R6 #1 Cambridge

Class 4A (Friday)

R5 #3 Pace Academy at R6 #2 Stephenson

R8 #4 Cedar Shoals at R7 #1 Cedartown

R3 #3 Burke Co. at R4 #2 LaGrange

R2 #4 Baldwin at R1 #1 Bainbridge

R6 #3 Westminster at R5 #2 Lovett

R7 #4 Sonoraville at R8 #1 North Oconee

R4 #3 Trinity Christian at R3 #2 Wayne Co.

R1 #4 Shaw at R2 #1 Perry

R1 #3 Westover at R2 #2 Spalding

R4 #4 Whitewater at R3 #1 Benedictine

R7 #3 Heritage-Ringgold at R8 #2 Walnut Grove

R6 #4 Hapeville Charter at R5 #1 Stockbridge

R2 #3 Westside-Macon at R1 #2 Cairo

R3 #4 New Hampstead at R4 #1 Troup

R8 #3 Madison Co. at R7 #2 Central-Carrollton

R5 #4 Hampton at R6 #1 Holy Innocents’

Class 3A (Saturday)

R5 #3 Carver-Atlanta at R6 #2 Ringgold

R8 #4 Monroe Area at R7 #1 Dawson Co.

R3 #3 Liberty Co. at R4 #2 Morgan Co.

R2 #4 Jackson at R1 #1 Thomasville

R6 #3 Coahulla Creek at R5 #2 Sandy Creek

R7 #4 Wesleyan at R8 #1 Stephens Co.

R4 #3 Hephzibah at R3 #2 Savannah Christian

R1 #4 Crisp Co. at R2 #1 Peach Co.

R1 #3 Dougherty at R2 #2 Mary Persons

R4 #4 Salem at R3 #1 Calvary Day

R7 #3 Pickens at R8 #2 Hebron Christian

R6 #4 Bremen at R5 #1 Cedar Grove

R2 #3 Upson-Lee at R1 #2 Carver-Columbus

R3 #4 Long Co. at R4 #1 Harlem

R8 #3 Oconee Co. at R7 #2 Lumpkin Co.

R5 #4 Douglass at R6 #1 Adairsville

Class 2A (Friday)

R5 #3 Columbia at R6 #2 North Cobb Christian

R8 #4 East Jackson at R7 #1 Rockmart

R3 #3 Toombs Co. at R4 #2 Putnam Co.

R2 #4 Central-Macon at R1 #1 Fitzgerald

R6 #3 Mount Paran Christian at R5 #2 Eagle’s Landing Christian

R7 #4 North Murray at R8 #1 Fellowship Christian

R4 #3 Laney at R3 #2 Pierce Co.

R1 #4 Berrien at R2 #1 Spencer

R1 #3 Worth Co. at R2 #2 Northeast

R4 #4 Washington Co. at R3 #1 Appling Co.

R7 #3 Fannin Co. at R8 #2 Athens Academy

R6 #4 Washington at R5 #1 Callaway

R2 #3 ACE Charter at R1 #2 Cook

R3 #4 Tattnall Co. at R4 #1 Thomson

R8 #3 Union Co. at R7 #2 Model

R5 #4 Landmark Christian at R6 #1 South Atlanta

Class A Division I (Friday)

R5 #3 Jasper Co. at R6 #2 Mount Pisgah Christian

R8 #4 Athens Christian at R7 #1 Darlington

R3 #3 Bryan Co. at R4 #2 Heard Co.

R2 #4 Jefferson Co. at R1 #1 Irwin Co.

R6 #3 Whitefield Academy at R5 #2 Social Circle

R7 #4 Dade Co. at R8 #1 Rabun Co.

R4 #3 Crawford Co. at R3 #2 Screven Co.

R1 #4 Bacon Co. at R2 #1 Swainsboro

R1 #3 Pelham at R2 #2 Dublin

R4 #4 Temple at R3 #1 Metter

R7 #3 Pepperell at R8 #2 Elbert Co.

R6 #4 Mount Vernon at R5 #1 Prince Avenue Christian

R2 #3 Bleckley Co. at R1 #2 Brooks Co.

R3 #4 Claxton at R4 #1 Lamar Co.

R8 #3 Commerce at R7 #2 Trion

R5 #4 Oglethorpe Co. at R6 #1 St. Francis

Class A Division II (Friday)

R5 #3 Hancock Central at R6 #2 Manchester

R8 #4 Aquinas at R7 #1 Bowdon

R3 #3 Emanuel Co. Institute at R4 #2 Telfair Co.

R2 #4 Turner Co. at R1 #1 Early Co.

R6 #3 Macon Co. at R5 #2 Wilkinson Co.

R8 #1 Lincoln Co. bye

R4 #3 Dooly Co. at R3 #2 Jenkins Co.

R1 #4 Seminole Co. at R2 #1 Charlton Co.

R1 #3 Mitchell Co. at R2 #2 Clinch Co.

R4 #4 Wheeler Co. at R3 #1 McIntosh Co. Academy

R7 #3 Christian Heritage at R8 #2 Greene Co.

R6 #4 Chattahoochee Co. at R5 #1 Johnson Co.

R2 #3 Lanier Co. at R1 #2 Miller Co.

R3 #4 Montgomery Co. at R4 #1 Wilcox Co.

R8 #3 Washington-Wilkes at R7 #2 Mount Zion-Carroll

R5 #4 GMC Prep at R6 #1 Schley Co.

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

In survey, Georgia high-school coaches favor Brent Key as Georgia Tech coach2h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

‘Now pitching for the Atlanta Braves - Jacob deGrom?’
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia State may be getting its final crack at Georgia Tech
23h ago

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: On a rainy night, the Falcons were a damp squib
8h ago

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: On a rainy night, the Falcons were a damp squib
8h ago

Clinching SEC East would be nice bonus for No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AJC file photo

High school football state playoff scoreboard
5h ago
Class 7A blog: Observations on Saturday’s first round
8h ago
Leaderboard: Woodford, Philo, Gibson win regular-season yardage titles
10h ago
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia
Aimee Copeland expands outdoor fun to the disabled community
AJC Election Results for Atlanta and Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top