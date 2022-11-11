GHSA football state championship schedule/scores

R3 #3 Harrison at R4 #2 Brookwood

R2 #4 Pebblebrook at R1 #1 Colquitt Co.

R6 #3 South Forsyth at R5 #2 Walton

R7 #4 Peachtree Ridge at R8 #1 Buford

R4 #3 Newton at R3 #2 Marietta

R1 #4 Lowndes at R2 #1 Carrollton

R1 #3 Valdosta at R2 #2 Westlake

R4 #4 Parkview at R3 #1 North Paulding

R7 #3 Meadowcreek at R8 #2 Mill Creek

R6 #4 Denmark at R5 #1 North Cobb

R2 #3 East Coweta at R1 #2 Camden Co.

R3 #4 Hillgrove at R4 #1 Grayson

R8 #3 Mountain View at R7 #2 Norcross

R5 #4 Cherokee at R6 #1 Milton

Class 6A (Friday)

R5 #3 Douglas Co. at R6 #2 Allatoona

R8 #4 Lanier at R7 #1 Roswell

R3 #3 Mundy’s Mill at R4 #2 St. Pius

R2 #4 Evans at R1 #1 Thomas Co. Central

R6 #3 Sequoyah at R5 #2 South Paulding

R7 #4 Sprayberry at R8 #1 Gainesville

R4 #3 North Atlanta at R3 #2 Lovejoy

R1 #4 Houston Co. at R2 #1 Brunswick

R1 #3 Lee Co. at R2 #2 Effingham Co.

R4 #4 Riverwood at R3 #1 Woodward Academy

R7 #3 Blessed Trinity at R8 #2 North Forsyth

R6 #4 River Ridge at R5 #1 Hughes

R2 #3 Glynn Academy at R1 #2 Northside-Warner Robins

R3 #4 Morrow at R4 #1 Marist

R8 #3 Shiloh at R7 #2 Alpharetta

R5 #4 Paulding Co. at R6 #1 Rome

Class 5A (Saturday)

R5 #3 Lithia Springs at R6 #2 Kell

R8 #4 Eastside at R7 #1 Calhoun

R3 #3 McIntosh at R4 #2 Chamblee

R2 #4 Jones Co. at R1 #1 Ware Co.

R6 #3 Centennial at R5 #2 Mays

R7 #4 Cass at R8 #1 Jefferson

R4 #3 Arabia Mountain at R3 #2 Northgate

R1 #4 Statesboro at R2 #1 Dutchtown

R1 #3 Jenkins at R2 #2 Warner Robins

R4 #4 Tucker at R3 #1 Northside-Columbus

R7 #3 Dalton at R8 #2 Loganville

R6 #4 Greater Atlanta Christian at R5 #1 Creekside

R2 #3 Ola at R1 #2 Coffee

R3 #4 Harris Co. at R4 #1 Decatur

R8 #3 Clarke Central at R7 #2 Cartersville

R5 #4 Jackson-Atlanta at R6 #1 Cambridge

Class 4A (Friday)

R5 #3 Pace Academy at R6 #2 Stephenson

R8 #4 Cedar Shoals at R7 #1 Cedartown

R3 #3 Burke Co. at R4 #2 LaGrange

R2 #4 Baldwin at R1 #1 Bainbridge

R6 #3 Westminster at R5 #2 Lovett

R7 #4 Sonoraville at R8 #1 North Oconee

R4 #3 Trinity Christian at R3 #2 Wayne Co.

R1 #4 Shaw at R2 #1 Perry

R1 #3 Westover at R2 #2 Spalding

R4 #4 Whitewater at R3 #1 Benedictine

R7 #3 Heritage-Ringgold at R8 #2 Walnut Grove

R6 #4 Hapeville Charter at R5 #1 Stockbridge

R2 #3 Westside-Macon at R1 #2 Cairo

R3 #4 New Hampstead at R4 #1 Troup

R8 #3 Madison Co. at R7 #2 Central-Carrollton

R5 #4 Hampton at R6 #1 Holy Innocents’

Class 3A (Saturday)

R5 #3 Carver-Atlanta at R6 #2 Ringgold

R8 #4 Monroe Area at R7 #1 Dawson Co.

R3 #3 Liberty Co. at R4 #2 Morgan Co.

R2 #4 Jackson at R1 #1 Thomasville

R6 #3 Coahulla Creek at R5 #2 Sandy Creek

R7 #4 Wesleyan at R8 #1 Stephens Co.

R4 #3 Hephzibah at R3 #2 Savannah Christian

R1 #4 Crisp Co. at R2 #1 Peach Co.

R1 #3 Dougherty at R2 #2 Mary Persons

R4 #4 Salem at R3 #1 Calvary Day

R7 #3 Pickens at R8 #2 Hebron Christian

R6 #4 Bremen at R5 #1 Cedar Grove

R2 #3 Upson-Lee at R1 #2 Carver-Columbus

R3 #4 Long Co. at R4 #1 Harlem

R8 #3 Oconee Co. at R7 #2 Lumpkin Co.

R5 #4 Douglass at R6 #1 Adairsville

Class 2A (Friday)

R5 #3 Columbia at R6 #2 North Cobb Christian

R8 #4 East Jackson at R7 #1 Rockmart

R3 #3 Toombs Co. at R4 #2 Putnam Co.

R2 #4 Central-Macon at R1 #1 Fitzgerald

R6 #3 Mount Paran Christian at R5 #2 Eagle’s Landing Christian

R7 #4 North Murray at R8 #1 Fellowship Christian

R4 #3 Laney at R3 #2 Pierce Co.

R1 #4 Berrien at R2 #1 Spencer

R1 #3 Worth Co. at R2 #2 Northeast

R4 #4 Washington Co. at R3 #1 Appling Co.

R7 #3 Fannin Co. at R8 #2 Athens Academy

R6 #4 Washington at R5 #1 Callaway

R2 #3 ACE Charter at R1 #2 Cook

R3 #4 Tattnall Co. at R4 #1 Thomson

R8 #3 Union Co. at R7 #2 Model

R5 #4 Landmark Christian at R6 #1 South Atlanta

Class A Division I (Friday)

R5 #3 Jasper Co. at R6 #2 Mount Pisgah Christian

R8 #4 Athens Christian at R7 #1 Darlington

R3 #3 Bryan Co. at R4 #2 Heard Co.

R2 #4 Jefferson Co. at R1 #1 Irwin Co.

R6 #3 Whitefield Academy at R5 #2 Social Circle

R7 #4 Dade Co. at R8 #1 Rabun Co.

R4 #3 Crawford Co. at R3 #2 Screven Co.

R1 #4 Bacon Co. at R2 #1 Swainsboro

R1 #3 Pelham at R2 #2 Dublin

R4 #4 Temple at R3 #1 Metter

R7 #3 Pepperell at R8 #2 Elbert Co.

R6 #4 Mount Vernon at R5 #1 Prince Avenue Christian

R2 #3 Bleckley Co. at R1 #2 Brooks Co.

R3 #4 Claxton at R4 #1 Lamar Co.

R8 #3 Commerce at R7 #2 Trion

R5 #4 Oglethorpe Co. at R6 #1 St. Francis

Class A Division II (Friday)

R5 #3 Hancock Central at R6 #2 Manchester

R8 #4 Aquinas at R7 #1 Bowdon

R3 #3 Emanuel Co. Institute at R4 #2 Telfair Co.

R2 #4 Turner Co. at R1 #1 Early Co.

R6 #3 Macon Co. at R5 #2 Wilkinson Co.

R8 #1 Lincoln Co. bye

R4 #3 Dooly Co. at R3 #2 Jenkins Co.

R1 #4 Seminole Co. at R2 #1 Charlton Co.

R1 #3 Mitchell Co. at R2 #2 Clinch Co.

R4 #4 Wheeler Co. at R3 #1 McIntosh Co. Academy

R7 #3 Christian Heritage at R8 #2 Greene Co.

R6 #4 Chattahoochee Co. at R5 #1 Johnson Co.

R2 #3 Lanier Co. at R1 #2 Miller Co.

R3 #4 Montgomery Co. at R4 #1 Wilcox Co.

R8 #3 Washington-Wilkes at R7 #2 Mount Zion-Carroll

R5 #4 GMC Prep at R6 #1 Schley Co.